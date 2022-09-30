SAN ANGELO, TX — Police told us that so far, their investigation and searches around San Angelo Central High School have not uncovered any evidence of imminent danger to faculty, staff or students. Police had cleared the students to continue with the pre-planned and scheduled early release by about 12:15 p.m. San Angelo ISD notified parents via text message at around 12:18 p.m. about the incident at Central. At least a dozen police vehicles had surrounded Central High School starting at around 11:45 a.m. No one was allowed in or out initially. According to the school website, students were…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO