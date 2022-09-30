ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballinger, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktxs.com

Man killed in San Angelo stabbing incident

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A stabbing incident at the Whiskey River Saloon in San Angelo left multiple people injured and a 28 year old male dead. San Angelo Police were called to the location around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, where they learned a verbal fight inside the saloon led to the stabbing in the parking lot.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Weatherford man dies in head-on collision in Runnels County

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — A 73-year-old Weatherford man was killed in a head-on collision Monday evening on US Hwy 67, 5 miles northeast of Ballinger. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report states Richard Wayne Bruce, 73, of Weatherford, was driving a pickup truck west on US 67, and Ben Baxter Bingham, 59, of Sonora, was driving a pickup truck east on 67.
RUNNELS COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo bar fight leads to homicide

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 40-year old Ray Vera has been charged with the murder of a 28-year old man following an altercation on Oct. 2 in the parking lot of Whiskey River Saloon on 125 E. Concho Ave. According to the San Angelo Police Department, Vera and multiple other...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sonora, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Ballinger, TX
City
Weatherford, TX
City
Dodge, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Weatherford, TX
Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

2022-2023 Texas hunting seasons and preserves near San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — October has officially arrived and so have new Texas hunting seasons! Hunting preserves near San Angelo: Concho Dream Ranch and Resort P.O. Box 5960, San Angelo, TX 76902-5960 Phone: (800) 361-8731 Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own, Dogs/Guides Available Oak Knoll Ranch 710 West US Hwy. 190, Menard, TX 76859 Phone: (325) 396-4599 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

2 People Killed, 3 Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash Near Winters Thursday

WINTERS – Two people died and three others were seriously injured in a three vehicle crash south of Winters on US-83 Thursday. According to information from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, the crash involved a Volvo 18-wheeler, a 2009 Ford pickup and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car.
WINTERS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Traffic Accident
San Angelo LIVE!

Goodfellow AFB Soldier Stabbed to Death Outside Downtown San Angelo Bar

SAN ANGELO, TX — A solider or Marine who was stationed at Goodfellow Air Force Base is dead following a fight at a bar in San Angelo’s popular downtown district. According to witnesses that night, at least three ambulances were dispatched to the parking lot of the Whiskey River Bar, 125 E. Concho Ave.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Traffic detoured due to chemical spill in Rising Star

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic is being detoured off Highway 36 in Rising Star due to a chemical spill. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a semi-truck that was transporting a cargo tank full of hydrogen peroxide was traveling west down the highway near Rising Star when it lost control and overturned, causing […]
RISING STAR, TX
brownwoodnews.com

One-vehicle accident near Brownwood Country Club

A one-vehicle accident took place Sunday evening on County Road 225 near the Brownwood Country Club. Witnesses on the scene stated a pick-up truck began to wobble uncontrollably, eventually lost control, left the roadway, and overturned. No major injuries were reported. DPS Troopers are on the scene investigating. More information...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Bomb Squad checks suspicious package at Abilene Goodwill

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bomb squad checked a suspicious package donated to Abilene Goodwill around 2 p.m. Saturday. The Goodwill off of Pine Street in Abilene received a “suspicious device” with wire wrapped around and a cylinder on the box, according to an Abilene Police Officer. The employee who found this package called the […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: October 2, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Find No Evidence of Imminent Danger After Reports of Shooting at Central High

SAN ANGELO, TX — Police told us that so far, their investigation and searches around San Angelo Central High School have not uncovered any evidence of imminent danger to faculty, staff or students. Police had cleared the students to continue with the pre-planned and scheduled early release by about 12:15 p.m. San Angelo ISD notified parents via text message at around 12:18 p.m. about the incident at Central. At least a dozen police vehicles had surrounded Central High School starting at around 11:45 a.m. No one was allowed in or out initially. According to the school website, students were…
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy