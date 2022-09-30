Read full article on original website
Man killed in San Angelo stabbing incident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A stabbing incident at the Whiskey River Saloon in San Angelo left multiple people injured and a 28 year old male dead. San Angelo Police were called to the location around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, where they learned a verbal fight inside the saloon led to the stabbing in the parking lot.
Weatherford man dies in head-on collision in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — A 73-year-old Weatherford man was killed in a head-on collision Monday evening on US Hwy 67, 5 miles northeast of Ballinger. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report states Richard Wayne Bruce, 73, of Weatherford, was driving a pickup truck west on US 67, and Ben Baxter Bingham, 59, of Sonora, was driving a pickup truck east on 67.
DPS: Weatherford man dies in wreck near Ballinger
According to DPS, the vehicle crossed the center stripe, colliding with another vehicle head-on.
San Angelo bar fight leads to homicide
SAN ANGELO, Texas — 40-year old Ray Vera has been charged with the murder of a 28-year old man following an altercation on Oct. 2 in the parking lot of Whiskey River Saloon on 125 E. Concho Ave. According to the San Angelo Police Department, Vera and multiple other...
KWTX
North Texas firefighters find three dead after responding to burning residence
CARROLLTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Carrollton Police Department is investigating the deaths of three victims found at a house fire Saturday. The Carrollton Fire Rescue responded to the report of a fire before 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at a residence in the 3900 block of Alto Ave. where they found the home on fire.
Austin Police Officer Anthony Martin to be laid to rest in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Austin Police Officer Anthony Martin, who died from sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash, will be remembered and honored in Abilene on October 4. Before his career with the Austin Police Department, Officer Martin served 20 years in the United States Air Force, many of those years at Dyess Air Force […]
2022-2023 Texas hunting seasons and preserves near San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — October has officially arrived and so have new Texas hunting seasons! Hunting preserves near San Angelo: Concho Dream Ranch and Resort P.O. Box 5960, San Angelo, TX 76902-5960 Phone: (800) 361-8731 Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own, Dogs/Guides Available Oak Knoll Ranch 710 West US Hwy. 190, Menard, TX 76859 Phone: (325) 396-4599 […]
San Angelo LIVE!
2 People Killed, 3 Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash Near Winters Thursday
WINTERS – Two people died and three others were seriously injured in a three vehicle crash south of Winters on US-83 Thursday. According to information from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, the crash involved a Volvo 18-wheeler, a 2009 Ford pickup and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car.
San Angelo LIVE!
Goodfellow AFB Soldier Stabbed to Death Outside Downtown San Angelo Bar
SAN ANGELO, TX — A solider or Marine who was stationed at Goodfellow Air Force Base is dead following a fight at a bar in San Angelo’s popular downtown district. According to witnesses that night, at least three ambulances were dispatched to the parking lot of the Whiskey River Bar, 125 E. Concho Ave.
Traffic detoured due to chemical spill in Rising Star
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic is being detoured off Highway 36 in Rising Star due to a chemical spill. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a semi-truck that was transporting a cargo tank full of hydrogen peroxide was traveling west down the highway near Rising Star when it lost control and overturned, causing […]
brownwoodnews.com
One-vehicle accident near Brownwood Country Club
A one-vehicle accident took place Sunday evening on County Road 225 near the Brownwood Country Club. Witnesses on the scene stated a pick-up truck began to wobble uncontrollably, eventually lost control, left the roadway, and overturned. No major injuries were reported. DPS Troopers are on the scene investigating. More information...
Bomb Squad checks suspicious package at Abilene Goodwill
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bomb squad checked a suspicious package donated to Abilene Goodwill around 2 p.m. Saturday. The Goodwill off of Pine Street in Abilene received a “suspicious device” with wire wrapped around and a cylinder on the box, according to an Abilene Police Officer. The employee who found this package called the […]
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: October 2, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
Multiple People Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Coleman County (Coleman County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Coleman County. The officials reported that the crash happened on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
nypressnews.com
Over 1,800 acres have burned as crews work on large grass fire in Palo Pinto County
PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas — Several fire departments and local crews in Palo Pinto County are currently working on a large grass fire near Possum Kingdom Lake. The fire is happening just south of the lake. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire, which the organization named...
San Angelo LIVE!
Extended Closure of a Section of College Hills Blvd. Begins Monday
There have been several temporary street closures in the area on College Hills from Millbrook to Ave. N recently because of the construction, but this one is notable because it will last for over a month from Monday, Oct. 3 to Monday, Nov. 14. The closure is part of a...
Multiple residents displaced after overnight apartment fire in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple residents were displaced after an overnight apartment fire in Abilene. The fire happened at an apartment on the 2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road just before 1:00 a.m. First responders arrived on scene and noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a second story apartment, however, it was quickly contained […]
Police Find No Evidence of Imminent Danger After Reports of Shooting at Central High
SAN ANGELO, TX — Police told us that so far, their investigation and searches around San Angelo Central High School have not uncovered any evidence of imminent danger to faculty, staff or students. Police had cleared the students to continue with the pre-planned and scheduled early release by about 12:15 p.m. San Angelo ISD notified parents via text message at around 12:18 p.m. about the incident at Central. At least a dozen police vehicles had surrounded Central High School starting at around 11:45 a.m. No one was allowed in or out initially. According to the school website, students were…
‘Accidental’ shotgun blast lands Grape Creek man behind bars
The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office responded to Grape Creek after a man reported he had shot his significant other.
