arkadelphian.com
Tigers kicker earns GAC Player of the Week
RUSSELLVILLE — Ouachita Baptist University junior kicker Gabe Goodman has been named the Great American Conference special teams player of the week after posting a record-breaking performance this past Saturday in a 48-7 road win over Northwestern Oklahoma State. Goodman stayed busy in the win over the Rangers. Not...
arkadelphian.com
Reddies’ Malone named Player of the Week
RUSSELLVILLE — Senior wide receiver Xavier Malone was named the Great American Conference Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against Southeastern Oklahoma State Saturday, the league announced. The honor is the first of Malone’s HSU career and the team’s third player to be recognized this year.
arkadelphian.com
Tigers improve to 5-0
ALVA, Oklahoma — The sixth-ranked Ouachita Baptist University football team improved to 5-0 for the 13th time in program history with a 48-7 road win over Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers (5-0) had the advantage in nearly every team category, highlighted by dominating wins in first...
hopeprescott.com
Bobcats Fall to Hot Springs
The Hope Bobcats fell to the Hot Springs Trojans Friday 49 to 13. The game was very well attended as it was homecoming and several class reunions were on hand. The Bobcats travel to Little Rock Parkview Friday night. The game will kick off at 7pm. It will be heard live on 107.9FM and on hopeprescott.com.
arkadelphian.com
Reddies overcome halftime deficit for 31-23 win
ARKADELPHIA — After trailing at halftime 13-10, Landon Ledbetter came in for his first game action since week one, captaining a 21-10 second half to give Henderson State the 31-23 victory, extending its winning streak over Southeastern Oklahoma State to 12 games. The aforementioned Ledbetter recorded 187 yards of...
hopeprescott.com
Class of 1992 Attends Homecoming
Several classes held reunions this past weekend and attended the Hope/Hot Springs game. Here members of the class of 1992 are shown cheering for the Bobcats.
swark.today
Damaris Martinez is Bobcats 2022 Homecoming Queen
At a coronation and pep rally held on the field at Hope High School’s Hammons Stadium the 2022 Homecoming Queen Damaris Martinez was issued her tiara. After the crowning, Martinez was given a microphone and spoke to the attendees: “I’m a little scared so … I want to thank God to begin with because I wouldn’t be here if he weren’t by my side. I want to thank my family for always supporting me and always loving me. Especially the teachers for not giving up on me, even though I’m hard-headed, so I pay attention in class. I’m so happy to be your queen. I love everyone here and I hope you all have a good night tonight.”
arkadelphian.com
Street widening prompts construction
The City of Arkadelphia issued building permits with an estimated construction value of $225,586 for the month of September 2022. Records were obtained from the city’s Building Department under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and include valuations of work except where omitted from reports. Permits issued in August were:
‘The Voice’ contestant Andrew Igbokidi says he’s ‘Proud to represent Arkansas’
You could call Andrew Igbokidi the voice of Arkansas at the moment. The 22-year-old from Hot Springs is turning heads and turning every chair on "The Voice" singing competition on NBC.
I-30 lanes near Benton closed after crane 'knocks down' power lines
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Traffic officials announced that I-30 eastbound and westbound lanes in Saline County are closed after a crane working in the area "knocked down power lines." The incident reportedly happened near exit 114 just west of Benton with traffic being blocked as a result. There is...
hopeprescott.com
Grass Fire at 209 East 14th in Hope
The Hope Fire Department answered a call to a grass fire at 209 East 14th Monday about 10:30am. Upon arrival it was determined the fire was under control and the homeowner had be burning some yard waste. He was informed the county is under a burn ban and asked to refrain from burning. There was no damage.
arkadelphian.com
Marie Keeton Holder
Marie Keeton Holder, age 81, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at her home. She was born on July 2, 1941, in the Old Deroche community, the daughter of the late Arthur and Ruby Hartsell Keeton. Marie loved sewing, crafts and taking care of her dogs.
arkadelphian.com
Hardwood mill expected to be running by December
AMITY — Caddo River Wood Products LLC has announced the opening of a hardwood sawmill that will create 15 new jobs on 54 acres in Clark County and looks to expand to 50 employees over the next three to five years. The mill will be a hardwood facility producing...
arkadelphian.com
ASU spokesman violates FOI law over HSU/Mexico campus emails
The Arkansas State University System appears to have violated the state Freedom of Information Act by not turning over documents requested by an Arkadelphia reporter. In a June 3 email to Henderson State University, The Arkadelphian requested “any information or communication from administration at Arkansas State University and Henderson State University regarding the potential or proposed outsourcing of teaching to ASU’s Mexico campus.”
budgettravel.com
Historic Hotel and Spa in Hot Springs - $99
Stay in this 4 star historic hotel that has been hosting guests since 1875! Enjoy their bubbling hot spring water, venetian dining room and the year round hot tub all at a discount!. What You Get. Stay for two in a historic king room, standard king room, or standard two-double...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas police officer arrested for domestic battery of child
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) announced that one of its officers had been arrested for domestic battery by the Benton Police Department on Monday. According to reports, Little Rock officer Terry McDaniel surrendered himself to Benton police in reference to the arrest warrant that...
KTBS
"I still hear voices from Vietnam:" County Judge Jerry Crane braved the battlefields
HOPE, Ark. -- Those John Wayne war movies that Jerry Crane watched, and his upbringing, inspired him to want to help his country in battle. He left high school early in 1967 to go to Vietnam. The two tours that young paratrooper would endure are never far from mind. "We...
swark.today
HCSO requests ASP investigation into inmate death
Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton has requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division conduct an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Hempstead County Detention Center Friday. At approximately 4:15 pm Friday, detention officers were notified of an unresponsive inmate. Detention officers responded to the inmate’s location...
KTLO
Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Monday to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
