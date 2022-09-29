ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

thesuntimesnews.com

Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified

STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
The Ann Arbor News

3% of Michiganders have gotten the omicron booster shot – see uptake by county

The newest medical innovation to fight COVID-19 is here, but people are hardly racing to get it this time around. The Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster shots have been available in Michigan since early September. The vaccine includes mRNA components of the original COVID-19 strain (like the initial vaccines) plus components of the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants to help fight the latest strains of the virus.
CBS Detroit

"Everybody vs Stigma" takes place at Northville High School

(CBS DETROIT)- "Everybody vs. Stigma" week gave students the opportunity to learn and speak about mental health education and wellness at Northville High School. "To care. To care for each other and care for themselves," mental health advocate and former Detroit Lions quarterback Eric Hipple said when asked what he hopes students take from the mental health seminar he spoke at for students.Hipple was a guest speaker as "Everybody vs. Stigma" week wrapped up with a seminar where Hipple was a guest speaker. The day featured speakers, private journaling sessions and therapy dogs for students after a week full of...
MLive.com

New No. 1 in Michigan high school boys soccer rankings

For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Division 1. Troy, which has lived at No. 2 behind Detroit Catholic Central during the season, jumped past Catholic Central in Week 5 of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.
The Detroit Free Press

Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage

Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion

One thing about Michigan is its vastness. No matter how far you go, you probably aren't too far away from something spooky or deserted. Located in Detroit, there is a mansion that isn't sitting in ruins but is showing it's age in the tests of time. Abandoned Detroit Area Mansion.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads

The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
The Flint Journal

Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing

Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Where Michigan’s biggest companies rank in supporting pro-democracy policies

The majority of the country’s top 100 companies received failing grades when it came to supporting pro-democracy policies, according to a new report. On that list, major brand names that impact most daily lives of voters, including three big Michigan based companies and dozens of others with large economic footprints in the state.
The Saginaw News

Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests

Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
