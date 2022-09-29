(CBS DETROIT)- "Everybody vs. Stigma" week gave students the opportunity to learn and speak about mental health education and wellness at Northville High School. "To care. To care for each other and care for themselves," mental health advocate and former Detroit Lions quarterback Eric Hipple said when asked what he hopes students take from the mental health seminar he spoke at for students.Hipple was a guest speaker as "Everybody vs. Stigma" week wrapped up with a seminar where Hipple was a guest speaker. The day featured speakers, private journaling sessions and therapy dogs for students after a week full of...

