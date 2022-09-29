Read full article on original website
thesuntimesnews.com
Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified
STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Great Lakes Now
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
This Michigan Man is a Breakfast Hero – He Invented Pop-Tarts in 1964
You're about to meet the man who has made mornings delicious for many generations of kids. Bill Post is the breakfast hero who invented Pop-Tarts way back in 1964. Mr. Post just celebrated his 95th birthday and recently sat down with Fox 17 in Grand Rapids to talk about how Kellogg's Pop-Tarts got their start right here in Michigan.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
Detroit News
Macomb Co. student pushes for gender-neutral homecoming court. District says no
When Shelby Dera of Harrison Township heard that she and her partner, Elma Murselovic, both seniors, were nominated for the L’Anse Creuse High School homecoming court this year, she felt great. "I was in band class and they were all cheering," said Dera, 17. "It was a whole thing....
3% of Michiganders have gotten the omicron booster shot – see uptake by county
The newest medical innovation to fight COVID-19 is here, but people are hardly racing to get it this time around. The Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster shots have been available in Michigan since early September. The vaccine includes mRNA components of the original COVID-19 strain (like the initial vaccines) plus components of the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants to help fight the latest strains of the virus.
"Everybody vs Stigma" takes place at Northville High School
(CBS DETROIT)- "Everybody vs. Stigma" week gave students the opportunity to learn and speak about mental health education and wellness at Northville High School. "To care. To care for each other and care for themselves," mental health advocate and former Detroit Lions quarterback Eric Hipple said when asked what he hopes students take from the mental health seminar he spoke at for students.Hipple was a guest speaker as "Everybody vs. Stigma" week wrapped up with a seminar where Hipple was a guest speaker. The day featured speakers, private journaling sessions and therapy dogs for students after a week full of...
MLive.com
New No. 1 in Michigan high school boys soccer rankings
For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Division 1. Troy, which has lived at No. 2 behind Detroit Catholic Central during the season, jumped past Catholic Central in Week 5 of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.
Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage
Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion
One thing about Michigan is its vastness. No matter how far you go, you probably aren't too far away from something spooky or deserted. Located in Detroit, there is a mansion that isn't sitting in ruins but is showing it's age in the tests of time. Abandoned Detroit Area Mansion.
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads
The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing
Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Where Michigan’s biggest companies rank in supporting pro-democracy policies
The majority of the country’s top 100 companies received failing grades when it came to supporting pro-democracy policies, according to a new report. On that list, major brand names that impact most daily lives of voters, including three big Michigan based companies and dozens of others with large economic footprints in the state.
Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests
Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
Detroit News
Michigan launches $21 million blight elimination program for local communities
The state of Michigan has launched $21.55 million in grant funding for a blight elimination program that is open to local land banks and municipal officials across the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the program on Friday, with the initiative aimed at helping communities address vacant and deteriorated properties. The...
HometownLife.com
Best Week 7 Michigan high school football games around Hometown Life's coverage area
Sports reporter Brandon Folsom breaks down the five biggest matchups taking place during Week 7 of the MHSAA football season. Detroit Catholic Central (4-2, 1-1) at Orchard Lake St. Mary's (2-4, 1-1) (CHSL-Central) The crowd showed up. The Shamrocks' offense did not. While hundreds and hundreds of cars littered the...
