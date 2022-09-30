ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, NY

nyspnews.com

Yorkshire man arrested for theft

On September 29, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Donald C. Howell, 78, of Yorkshire, NY for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a report of firewood stolen from a location on McKinstry Road in the town of Yorkshire determined Howell to have committed the theft. Howell was arrested and released with an...
YORKSHIRE, NY
nyspnews.com

Newfane man arrested for Petit Larceny

On September 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Charles E. Walker, 31 of Newfane, NY for Petit Larceny. On September 29, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Mercedes Benz on Main Street in the town of Clarence for a past tense larceny complaint. Troopers worked with staff and it was found that former employee, Walker, stole a computer. Walker was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
NEWFANE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Batavia man arrested on gun charge

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arrested on a gun charge after a shots fired incident on Friday night, police said. At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, police say they received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots in the area of 200 Ellicott Street. Later, police attempted to stop an individual who matched […]
BATAVIA, NY
wesb.com

Buffalo Man Charged with Bradford Cocaine Delivery

A Buffalo man was charged with delivering cocaine into Bradford on Wednesday. The McKean County Drug Task force arrested 43-year-old Michael Lissmore on a warrant for felony delivery of a controlled substance for an alleged cocaine delivery reported on Oct. 4, 2021. Lissmore was additionally charged with felony criminal use...
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Police Search For Olean Shooter

Olean Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the culprits of a shooting Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on N. 6th St. at the intersection of W. State St where the alleged shooter and the person being shot at had left the scene before police arrived.
OLEAN, NY
WETM 18 News

PSP: Elderly Westfield woman falls victim to Bitcoin scam

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – An elderly woman in Tioga County, Pa. fell victim to an identity theft bitcoin scam earlier this week, according to police. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield investigated a report of identity theft on Woodcock Road in Westfield just before 5:00 p.m. on September 30. According to the police report, the […]
WESTFIELD, PA
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for domestic incident, injuring police officer

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man is facing felony charges after he injured a police officer that was attempting to arrest him for a domestic incident that occurred earlier this week, according to the Bath Police Department. According to the Bath Police Department, Derrick Mack-Vasquez was wanted for a domestic dispute incident that occurred on […]
BATH, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Arrest Made In Connection With Continued Illegal Dumping In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An arrest has been made in connection with the continued illegal dumping on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with Jamestown Police report 32-year-old Blaydon Niles of Falconer was charged with littering after he allegedly threw several tries down the hill in a wooded area along Pratt Avenue.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Fentanyl, Cocaine, Weapons Recovered By Investigators In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Fentanyl, cocaine, weapons and cash were recovered by narcotics investigators at a residence in the City of Dunkirk on Friday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the raid of 88 Maple Street, the lower apartment, followed a two-months long investigation with Dunkirk Police.
DUNKIRK, NY
NewsBreak
News 4 Buffalo

Kenmore man pleads guilty to reduced charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Kenmore man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for burglarizing a liquor store, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. Tuesday morning, Daniel D. Hill pleaded guilty to one count of trespass in the second degree. Hill originally pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the third […]
KENMORE, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Irate Man Jumps In Front Of Tractor Trailer On I-90, Police Say

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – An irate Jamestown man was seriously hurt after police say he jumped in front of a tractor trailer on Interstate-90. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday New York State Police said the man, identified as 48-year-old Hector Colon Rodriguez, was riding in a Medicaid taxi headed westbound on I-90 when he reportedly became “irate.”
SILVER CREEK, NY
WETM 18 News

Four arrested for identity theft in the Town of Erwin

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into reported fraud in the Town of Erwin over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Leona Allison, 48, Infinitee Beard, 26, Mone Wiggins, 24 all of Rochester N.Y., and Michael Pinckney, 53, of Corning N.Y. were arrested on September 25, […]
ERWIN, NY
2 On Your Side

Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to felony, possession of “ghost gun”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to a felony charge Wednesday afternoon, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. Nicky Lofton was charged with one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. On May 21, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Cheektowaga early Thursday morning

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Thursday. Cheektowaga Police officers were called to a house on the 300 block of Pine Ridge Road just before 2 a.m. for a report of several rounds being fired into the home. A female was struck...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

