Yorkshire man arrested for theft
On September 29, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Donald C. Howell, 78, of Yorkshire, NY for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a report of firewood stolen from a location on McKinstry Road in the town of Yorkshire determined Howell to have committed the theft. Howell was arrested and released with an...
Newfane man arrested for Petit Larceny
On September 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Charles E. Walker, 31 of Newfane, NY for Petit Larceny. On September 29, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Mercedes Benz on Main Street in the town of Clarence for a past tense larceny complaint. Troopers worked with staff and it was found that former employee, Walker, stole a computer. Walker was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
Batavia man arrested on gun charge
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arrested on a gun charge after a shots fired incident on Friday night, police said. At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, police say they received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots in the area of 200 Ellicott Street. Later, police attempted to stop an individual who matched […]
Buffalo Man Charged with Bradford Cocaine Delivery
A Buffalo man was charged with delivering cocaine into Bradford on Wednesday. The McKean County Drug Task force arrested 43-year-old Michael Lissmore on a warrant for felony delivery of a controlled substance for an alleged cocaine delivery reported on Oct. 4, 2021. Lissmore was additionally charged with felony criminal use...
Tioga County man charged with animal cruelty after fairgrounds auction
CHARLESTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to an auction at the Fairgrounds on October 1. Pennsylvania State Police said that Michael Cliver, 35, of Westfield, Pa. was found to be auctioning off a live 6-year-old mini mare horse as a prize at the Tioga County […]
Police Search For Olean Shooter
Olean Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the culprits of a shooting Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on N. 6th St. at the intersection of W. State St where the alleged shooter and the person being shot at had left the scene before police arrived.
PSP: Elderly Westfield woman falls victim to Bitcoin scam
WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – An elderly woman in Tioga County, Pa. fell victim to an identity theft bitcoin scam earlier this week, according to police. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield investigated a report of identity theft on Woodcock Road in Westfield just before 5:00 p.m. on September 30. According to the police report, the […]
Man arrested for domestic incident, injuring police officer
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man is facing felony charges after he injured a police officer that was attempting to arrest him for a domestic incident that occurred earlier this week, according to the Bath Police Department. According to the Bath Police Department, Derrick Mack-Vasquez was wanted for a domestic dispute incident that occurred on […]
Arrest Made In Connection With Continued Illegal Dumping In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An arrest has been made in connection with the continued illegal dumping on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with Jamestown Police report 32-year-old Blaydon Niles of Falconer was charged with littering after he allegedly threw several tries down the hill in a wooded area along Pratt Avenue.
Fentanyl, Cocaine, Weapons Recovered By Investigators In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Fentanyl, cocaine, weapons and cash were recovered by narcotics investigators at a residence in the City of Dunkirk on Friday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the raid of 88 Maple Street, the lower apartment, followed a two-months long investigation with Dunkirk Police.
Homicide-related charge against a York woman in Tioga County shooting is dismissed
WELLSBORO - A charge of conspiracy to commit homicide has been dismissed against a York woman accused in connection with a fatal shooting in Tioga County. District Judge Robert L. Repard dismissed the charge against Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, following a preliminary hearing Tuesday. He bound over for court charges of...
17-year-old girl shot on Schuele Avenue
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating the shooting which took place Sunday around 10:30 a.m.
Man arrested after assaulting Corning Police Officer, attacking school bus
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Police arrested a man early this morning after he stole from a local business, damaged a school bus occupied with middle school students, and fought with police causing one officer to be taken to the hospital. Emmet Kane, 28, was arrested at approximately 7:45 a.m. this morning, September 28 after […]
Freedom woman arrested for DWAI-Drugs, drug possession after Delevan traffic stop
Freedom woman arrested for DWAI-Drugs, drug possession after Delevan traffic stop. On September 29, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Michelle L. Perrington, 33, of Freedom, NY for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree. During a traffic stop on...
Kenmore man pleads guilty to reduced charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Kenmore man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for burglarizing a liquor store, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. Tuesday morning, Daniel D. Hill pleaded guilty to one count of trespass in the second degree. Hill originally pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the third […]
Irate Man Jumps In Front Of Tractor Trailer On I-90, Police Say
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – An irate Jamestown man was seriously hurt after police say he jumped in front of a tractor trailer on Interstate-90. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday New York State Police said the man, identified as 48-year-old Hector Colon Rodriguez, was riding in a Medicaid taxi headed westbound on I-90 when he reportedly became “irate.”
Four arrested for identity theft in the Town of Erwin
ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into reported fraud in the Town of Erwin over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Leona Allison, 48, Infinitee Beard, 26, Mone Wiggins, 24 all of Rochester N.Y., and Michael Pinckney, 53, of Corning N.Y. were arrested on September 25, […]
Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to felony, possession of “ghost gun”
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to a felony charge Wednesday afternoon, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. Nicky Lofton was charged with one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. On May 21, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective […]
Woman shot in Cheektowaga early Thursday morning
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Thursday. Cheektowaga Police officers were called to a house on the 300 block of Pine Ridge Road just before 2 a.m. for a report of several rounds being fired into the home. A female was struck...
