Marie Keeton Holder
Marie Keeton Holder, age 81, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at her home. She was born on July 2, 1941, in the Old Deroche community, the daughter of the late Arthur and Ruby Hartsell Keeton. Marie loved sewing, crafts and taking care of her dogs.
Street widening prompts construction
The City of Arkadelphia issued building permits with an estimated construction value of $225,586 for the month of September 2022. Records were obtained from the city’s Building Department under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and include valuations of work except where omitted from reports. Permits issued in August were:
Reddies’ Malone named Player of the Week
RUSSELLVILLE — Senior wide receiver Xavier Malone was named the Great American Conference Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against Southeastern Oklahoma State Saturday, the league announced. The honor is the first of Malone’s HSU career and the team’s third player to be recognized this year.
Hardwood mill expected to be running by December
AMITY — Caddo River Wood Products LLC has announced the opening of a hardwood sawmill that will create 15 new jobs on 54 acres in Clark County and looks to expand to 50 employees over the next three to five years. The mill will be a hardwood facility producing...
ASU spokesman violates FOI law over HSU/Mexico campus emails
The Arkansas State University System appears to have violated the state Freedom of Information Act by not turning over documents requested by an Arkadelphia reporter. In a June 3 email to Henderson State University, The Arkadelphian requested “any information or communication from administration at Arkansas State University and Henderson State University regarding the potential or proposed outsourcing of teaching to ASU’s Mexico campus.”
Reddies overcome halftime deficit for 31-23 win
ARKADELPHIA — After trailing at halftime 13-10, Landon Ledbetter came in for his first game action since week one, captaining a 21-10 second half to give Henderson State the 31-23 victory, extending its winning streak over Southeastern Oklahoma State to 12 games. The aforementioned Ledbetter recorded 187 yards of...
Tigers improve to 5-0
ALVA, Oklahoma — The sixth-ranked Ouachita Baptist University football team improved to 5-0 for the 13th time in program history with a 48-7 road win over Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers (5-0) had the advantage in nearly every team category, highlighted by dominating wins in first...
