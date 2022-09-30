In photos: Camilo, Becky G attend 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards
Camilo, Becky G and more music stars attended the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami on Thursday. Bad Bunny, Farruko and Karol G were the big winners of the night. Camilo, Christina Aguilera, Grupo Firme, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Pepe Aguilar and Tini performed onstage.
Camilo arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami on September 29, 2022.
Becky G.
Kate del Castillo hosted the event along with Jaime Camil.
Jaime Camil.
Christina Aguilera accepts the Spirit of Hope Award onstage.
Rauw Alejandro.
Alejandro onstage.
Ivonne Montero.
Martina Stoessel.
Natti Natasha.
Altaír Jarabo.
Nicole Suarez.
Stephanie Himonidis.
Yendry.
Leli Hernández.
Myriam Dellanos.
Raphael.
Raphael performs onstage.
Jacky Bracamontes.
Frank Reyes.
Arap Bethke.
Rodrigo Guirao.
Los Angeles Azules.
Piso 21.
Piso 21 perform onstage.
Chiky Bombom.
Lourdes Stephen.
Génesis Suero.
Emilia.
Manuel Turizo.
Seidy La Niña.
Grupo Firme.
Calibre 50.
Ivan Cornejo.
Kunno.
Dana Droppo (L) and Mike Van.
Ana Jurka.
Patricia Manterola.
Elvis Crespo.
Alexandra Olavarria.
Fefi Oliveira.
Ivette Machin.
Andrea Meza.
Jessica Carrillo.
Carlos Adyan.
Alix Aspe.
Sigal Ratner-Arias.
Alfredo Lomeli.
Giselle Blondet.
Isabella Sierra arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 Latin Billboard Music Awards at the University of Miami, Watsco Center, Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida.
