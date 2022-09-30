In photos: Camilo, Becky G attend 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Camilo, Becky G and more music stars attended the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami on Thursday. Bad Bunny, Farruko and Karol G were the big winners of the night. Camilo, Christina Aguilera, Grupo Firme, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Pepe Aguilar and Tini performed onstage.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Camilo arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami on September 29, 2022.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Becky G.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Kate del Castillo hosted the event along with Jaime Camil.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Jaime Camil.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Christina Aguilera accepts the Spirit of Hope Award onstage.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Rauw Alejandro.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Alejandro onstage.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Ivonne Montero.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Martina Stoessel.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Natti Natasha.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Altaír Jarabo.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Nicole Suarez.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Stephanie Himonidis.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Yendry.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Leli Hernández.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Myriam Dellanos.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Raphael.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Raphael performs onstage.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Jacky Bracamontes.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Frank Reyes.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Arap Bethke.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Rodrigo Guirao.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Los Angeles Azules.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Piso 21.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Piso 21 perform onstage.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Chiky Bombom.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Lourdes Stephen.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Génesis Suero.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Emilia.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Manuel Turizo.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Seidy La Niña.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Grupo Firme.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Calibre 50.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Ivan Cornejo.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Kunno.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Dana Droppo (L) and Mike Van.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Ana Jurka.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Patricia Manterola.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Elvis Crespo.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Alexandra Olavarria.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Fefi Oliveira.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Ivette Machin.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Andrea Meza.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Jessica Carrillo.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Carlos Adyan.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Alix Aspe.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Sigal Ratner-Arias.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Alfredo Lomeli.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Giselle Blondet.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Isabella Sierra arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 Latin Billboard Music Awards at the University of Miami, Watsco Center, Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida.