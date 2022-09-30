ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

In photos: Camilo, Becky G attend 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

UPI News
 2 days ago

Camilo, Becky G and more music stars attended the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami on Thursday. Bad Bunny, Farruko and Karol G were the big winners of the night. Camilo, Christina Aguilera, Grupo Firme, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Pepe Aguilar and Tini performed onstage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwaNt_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Camilo arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami on September 29, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOSJg_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Becky G.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQa9r_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Kate del Castillo hosted the event along with Jaime Camil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otrMC_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Jaime Camil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEVw7_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Christina Aguilera accepts the Spirit of Hope Award onstage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4In97E_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Rauw Alejandro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yp5mW_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Alejandro onstage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9ZAx_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Ivonne Montero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AcKTP_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Martina Stoessel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ScC4y_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Natti Natasha.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6Eel_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Altaír Jarabo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dyNx_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Nicole Suarez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PuGHb_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Stephanie Himonidis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhA33_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Yendry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWclY_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Leli Hernández.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtHZx_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Myriam Dellanos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8QCs_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Raphael.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayibA_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Raphael performs onstage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lK8J1_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Jacky Bracamontes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ueawd_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Frank Reyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HzrHk_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Arap Bethke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcZzS_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Rodrigo Guirao.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43B5Tq_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Los Angeles Azules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TnIFc_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Piso 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtOIZ_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Piso 21 perform onstage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439mGS_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Chiky Bombom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PcFO8_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Lourdes Stephen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49EGRP_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Génesis Suero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGdJL_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Emilia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KestP_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Manuel Turizo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTMnc_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Seidy La Niña.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVP4c_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Grupo Firme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Br1eS_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Calibre 50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ON8cM_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Ivan Cornejo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCUWv_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Kunno.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJpiY_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Dana Droppo (L) and Mike Van.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rt0mm_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Ana Jurka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PsVFT_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Patricia Manterola.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvwBJ_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Elvis Crespo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWceS_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Alexandra Olavarria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349kzD_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Fefi Oliveira.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30QTAQ_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Ivette Machin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VKQR_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Andrea Meza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMBAS_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Jessica Carrillo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzcPf_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Carlos Adyan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnFDq_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Alix Aspe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gov3q_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Sigal Ratner-Arias.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4tKe_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Alfredo Lomeli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPFLE_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Giselle Blondet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6neC_0iGbsxUJ00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Isabella Sierra arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 Latin Billboard Music Awards at the University of Miami, Watsco Center, Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Boot

Caitlin Rose Takes the Reins at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ Music Video [WATCH]

Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose heads to the stables in her new music video for "Nobody's Sweetheart." Released today (Sept. 28), the fresh track serves as the latest preview of Rose's highly-awaited new record Cazimi, due out Nov. 18 via Missing Pierce Records. Co-written with accomplished songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian, "Nobody's Sweetheart" finds Rose trying to accept the cards she's been dealt. She embraces herself and the life she's cultivated wholly, rejecting the societal norms and expectations others may have.
MUSIC
Deseret News

These singers joined Team Camila Cabello on ‘The Voice’

A new season of “The Voice” has arrived, with coaches Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani securing artists for their teams. Here’s a breakdown of the artists that have joined Cabello’s team so far. Note: This story will be updated each week as...
MUSIC
Variety

Bad Bunny Brings Puerto Rico to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium With Surprise Guest Ivy Queen: Concert Review

With only one more show left on the docket, Bad Bunny has just about finished the North American leg of his “World’s Hottest Tour.” That title has certainly lived up to its promise, as the Puerto Rican phenom achieved the top-grossing tour of August with this trek, consisting of several stops in the country’s biggest venues. Last night, he pulled out all the stops for the first of two back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. He brought out several guests — including the reggaeton pioneer Ivy Queen, who played a medley of her hottest hits — and declared his love for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Community Policy