The Audi TT turns 25 next year and Audi is celebrating with the launch of the TT RS Iconic Edition. Due to start sales in early 2023, the TT RS Iconic Edition is limited to 100 units, all of them for Europe where the TT RS remains on sale. The hardcore coupe bowed out of the U.S. earlier this year with the 2022 TT RS Heritage Edition.

CARS ・ 3 HOURS AGO