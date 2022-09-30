Read full article on original website
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon spy shots
Mercedes-Benz is working on a redesign for the E-Class, and the latest prototype to be spotted is for the car's wagon body style. The current E-Class arrived for the 2017 model year and was given a mid-cycle update for 2021. In Mercedes tradition, the redesigned E-Class should arrive in 2023 as a 2024 model.
2023 Audi TT RS Iconic Edition celebrates 25 years of the TT
The Audi TT turns 25 next year and Audi is celebrating with the launch of the TT RS Iconic Edition. Due to start sales in early 2023, the TT RS Iconic Edition is limited to 100 units, all of them for Europe where the TT RS remains on sale. The hardcore coupe bowed out of the U.S. earlier this year with the 2022 TT RS Heritage Edition.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Ark Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions again.
Ford patented an external airbag system
Ford has filed a patent application for an external airbag that would deploy from behind a vehicle's grille during collisions. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Mar. 1, 2021, and published Sept. 1, the application describes an airbag system similar to the ones already mandated in the U.S. for vehicle interiors as a supplemental restraint system (SRS) to protect occupants.
Toyota CEO: California and US EV targets "difficult to really achieve"
Toyota President Akio Toyoda has been critical of plans to promote electric vehicles by states like California and New York, which have or are in the process of passing legislation to ban or extremely limit the sale of vehicles equipped with internal-combustion engines. "Realistically speaking, it seems rather difficult to...
2024 Maserati Granturismo evolves for the new era
Maserati traces its Granturismo linage all the way back to the A6 1500 launched 75 years ago, and now it's about to make a significant departure from the original script by throwing electrification into the mix. The last Granturismo ended production in 2019, after a 12-year run, but a redesigned...
Lamborghini Urus S, 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, 2023 Ram 2500 HD Rebel: This Week's Top Photos
Lamborghini this week replaced its Urus with an updated version dubbed the Urus S. There's new styling in combination with extra power, and buyers also have a longer list of personalzation options to choose from. BMW launched a rival to the Urus in the form of the XM. It's the...
