How Sweet to Work for See’s Candies – Openings Available in South San Francisco
You can hear the sense of pride our readers have expressed when relaying stories of having worked at See’s Candies through the years. Some of our neighbors have followed in the footsteps of parents and aunties and uncles who worked at our local operations and enjoy the generational connections.
Officer Orlino joins Pleasanton PD
The Pleasanton Police Department welcomed its newest police officer, Angeliko Orlino, following a swearing-in ceremony last month. A Lathrop High School alum, Orlino recently graduated from San Joaquin Delta College Basic Police Academy and applied for PPD during the training program. “I’ve dreamed about becoming an officer since I was...
Owner of Oakland daycare says business vandalized 4 times and city adding to problems
OAKLAND, Calif. - The owner of Starlite Child Development Center in Oakland said his daycare business has been vandalized several times so far this year. John Wong said he's cleaned up each time. But in a matter of days, someone will vandalize the building again. He said the city of...
Diablo Dish: Original Joe’s in Walnut Creek?
Rumors are swirling that Original Joe’s has finalized plans to cross the Bay Bridge and come to the East Bay, at least according to Walnut Creek Magazine. Beloved for its warm hospitality, sleek interior with an open kitchen, and expertly updated take on old-school Italian American fare, the original Original opened in downtown San Francisco in 1937 (but moved to North Beach overlooking Washington Square park after a fire in 2007) and started serving steaks, burgers, pasta, and cocktails in the Westlake area of Daly City in 2016. For the third location, owners are reportedly eying the old Stanford’s Restaurant and Bar space in Broadway Plaza across from California Pizza Kitchen. Stay tuned for more details and a potential opening date.
Grand Opening of Dublin Don Biddle Community Park
If you’re looking for a new place to hang out with friends, stop by the new Don Biddle Community Park!. The park’s official grand opening was Saturday, September 24, from 10 am to 1 pm at 6100 Horizon Parkway. Attendees got to experience a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication, take community photos, participate in giveaways, view garden demonstrations taught by master gardeners, and have family fun!
Stratford unveils elementary school in Dublin
A new elementary school has opened its doors to the Dublin community, ushering in young students for the 2022-23 academic year. On Sept. 21, school and community leaders participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the grand-opening of the new Stratford Dublin elementary campus. Founded in 1999 with its first school in Danville, Stratford is a private education institution that aims to create new academic opportunities for students and families.
Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month
A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
Richmond council approves 135-unit affordable housing project
Richmond City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a plan for 135 units of affordable housing with supportive services at the site of the former West County Health Center at 100 38th St. The project, a partnership between Eden Housing and Community Housing Development Corp. of North Richmond, is comprised of...
French chef to reopen Palo Alto cafe following pandemic shutdown
After a nearly three-year hiatus, The Redwood, a cafe at Avenidas in downtown Palo Alto, reopened its doors Monday, Oct. 3. Led by chef Julien Cellier, the cafe serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. This is the first cafe Cellier has ever run, a step that builds on a...
With Measure L, city hopes to preserve a controversial budget practice
When the Palo Alto City Council adopted this week a goal of going carbon neutral by 2030, it effectively declared war on natural gas, an energy source that city leaders say contributes to both global warming and respiratory illnesses. It also, however, contributes to Palo Alto’s parks, libraries and public...
Oakland house where Berkeley High students were killed was an Airbnb
The Oakland house where two Berkeley High students were killed at a party Saturday night was an Airbnb property, company officials said.
Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Brentwood
* TikTok Challenge Encouraging Kia and Hyundai Thefts.
Police respond to Sunvalley Shopping Center
CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police said their investigation at Sunvalley Shopping Center had concluded and that the mall has reopened for the evening. On Wednesday afternoon police said that officers were responding to the mall and had asked people to avoid the area. Police wrote on social media shortly after...
Sunol residents to decide $10.9 million school bond measure this November
It’s been 23 years since Sunol residents passed the 1999 school bond measure, which added more portables and helped expand the once only elementary school, to a K-8 school. But now that residents are in the final years of paying those obligations off, stakeholders of the district are asking for another bond to address some big-ticket items like replacing roofs and updating the otherwise outdated school — projects they say aren’t feasible without bond funds.
Pleasanton Preps: Amador girls' volleyball wins Dougherty Valley Tournament
The Amador Valley girls’ volleyball team has been on a roll throughout the 2022 season and added a pair of wins last week. Up first for the week was a 25-21, 25-3, 25-12 victory over Dublin. Katie O’Sullivan was the player of the game for the Dons with a dominating serving performance with 35 service points that included 14 aces. O’Sullivan added 7 digs.
44-year-old location of Bay Area burger chain Nation's to close, move into new space
People shared their memories of stopping by the restaurant for a slice of birthday pie or a late-night hamburger.
Multiple People Injured In A Multiple Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
According to the Oakland Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Oakland on Saturday. The crash happened at the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Another Bay Area tech company announces mandatory return to office
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Uber has announced a mandatory return to the office for employees for at least two days a week. In a company blog post, the ride-share company said it has “embraced a hybrid work model, where most employees spend at least half of their time in the office.” The blog post identifies […]
Ghost Walk returning to downtown Pleasanton
Downtown Pleasanton will get into the Halloween spirit this month — or, just maybe, the spirits are there all the time? — as the Museum on Main welcomes back its annual Ghost Walk series. The two-hour guided tours along Pleasanton’s most haunted sites along Main Street will take...
Bicyclist attacked in race-fueled hit-and-run in downtown Palo Alto
Police investigate Sept. 29 assault as a possible hate crime. An assault on Sept. 29 in Palo Alto is being investigated by police as a hate crime after a man on a bicycle was allegedly spat on, called a racial epithet and struck with a pickup truck, Palo Alto police said in a press release on Monday.
