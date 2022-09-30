Rumors are swirling that Original Joe’s has finalized plans to cross the Bay Bridge and come to the East Bay, at least according to Walnut Creek Magazine. Beloved for its warm hospitality, sleek interior with an open kitchen, and expertly updated take on old-school Italian American fare, the original Original opened in downtown San Francisco in 1937 (but moved to North Beach overlooking Washington Square park after a fire in 2007) and started serving steaks, burgers, pasta, and cocktails in the Westlake area of Daly City in 2016. For the third location, owners are reportedly eying the old Stanford’s Restaurant and Bar space in Broadway Plaza across from California Pizza Kitchen. Stay tuned for more details and a potential opening date.

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO