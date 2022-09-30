ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

Officer Orlino joins Pleasanton PD

The Pleasanton Police Department welcomed its newest police officer, Angeliko Orlino, following a swearing-in ceremony last month. A Lathrop High School alum, Orlino recently graduated from San Joaquin Delta College Basic Police Academy and applied for PPD during the training program. “I’ve dreamed about becoming an officer since I was...
PLEASANTON, CA
Diablo Dish: Original Joe’s in Walnut Creek?

Rumors are swirling that Original Joe’s has finalized plans to cross the Bay Bridge and come to the East Bay, at least according to Walnut Creek Magazine. Beloved for its warm hospitality, sleek interior with an open kitchen, and expertly updated take on old-school Italian American fare, the original Original opened in downtown San Francisco in 1937 (but moved to North Beach overlooking Washington Square park after a fire in 2007) and started serving steaks, burgers, pasta, and cocktails in the Westlake area of Daly City in 2016. For the third location, owners are reportedly eying the old Stanford’s Restaurant and Bar space in Broadway Plaza across from California Pizza Kitchen. Stay tuned for more details and a potential opening date.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Grand Opening of Dublin Don Biddle Community Park

If you’re looking for a new place to hang out with friends, stop by the new Don Biddle Community Park!. The park’s official grand opening was Saturday, September 24, from 10 am to 1 pm at 6100 Horizon Parkway. Attendees got to experience a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication, take community photos, participate in giveaways, view garden demonstrations taught by master gardeners, and have family fun!
DUBLIN, CA
Stratford unveils elementary school in Dublin

A new elementary school has opened its doors to the Dublin community, ushering in young students for the 2022-23 academic year. On Sept. 21, school and community leaders participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the grand-opening of the new Stratford Dublin elementary campus. Founded in 1999 with its first school in Danville, Stratford is a private education institution that aims to create new academic opportunities for students and families.
DUBLIN, CA
Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month

A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
French chef to reopen Palo Alto cafe following pandemic shutdown

After a nearly three-year hiatus, The Redwood, a cafe at Avenidas in downtown Palo Alto, reopened its doors Monday, Oct. 3. Led by chef Julien Cellier, the cafe serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. This is the first cafe Cellier has ever run, a step that builds on a...
PALO ALTO, CA
With Measure L, city hopes to preserve a controversial budget practice

When the Palo Alto City Council adopted this week a goal of going carbon neutral by 2030, it effectively declared war on natural gas, an energy source that city leaders say contributes to both global warming and respiratory illnesses. It also, however, contributes to Palo Alto’s parks, libraries and public...
PALO ALTO, CA
Police respond to Sunvalley Shopping Center

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police said their investigation at Sunvalley Shopping Center had concluded and that the mall has reopened for the evening. On Wednesday afternoon police said that officers were responding to the mall and had asked people to avoid the area. Police wrote on social media shortly after...
CONCORD, CA
Sunol residents to decide $10.9 million school bond measure this November

It’s been 23 years since Sunol residents passed the 1999 school bond measure, which added more portables and helped expand the once only elementary school, to a K-8 school. But now that residents are in the final years of paying those obligations off, stakeholders of the district are asking for another bond to address some big-ticket items like replacing roofs and updating the otherwise outdated school — projects they say aren’t feasible without bond funds.
SUNOL, CA
Pleasanton Preps: Amador girls' volleyball wins Dougherty Valley Tournament

The Amador Valley girls’ volleyball team has been on a roll throughout the 2022 season and added a pair of wins last week. Up first for the week was a 25-21, 25-3, 25-12 victory over Dublin. Katie O’Sullivan was the player of the game for the Dons with a dominating serving performance with 35 service points that included 14 aces. O’Sullivan added 7 digs.
PLEASANTON, CA
Another Bay Area tech company announces mandatory return to office

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Uber has announced a mandatory return to the office for employees for at least two days a week. In a company blog post, the ride-share company said it has “embraced a hybrid work model, where most employees spend at least half of their time in the office.” The blog post identifies […]
BUSINESS
Ghost Walk returning to downtown Pleasanton

Downtown Pleasanton will get into the Halloween spirit this month — or, just maybe, the spirits are there all the time? — as the Museum on Main welcomes back its annual Ghost Walk series. The two-hour guided tours along Pleasanton’s most haunted sites along Main Street will take...
PLEASANTON, CA

