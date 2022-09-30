Read full article on original website
With little opposition, Palo Alto asks voters to approve business tax
When the Palo Alto City Council voted Monday to formally endorse Measure K, which would create a business tax, the most striking comments were the ones that weren’t spoken. Not a single person from the business community addressed the council to oppose the measure — a scenario that two months ago would have seemed unlikely, if not unthinkable. The only person who had anything to say against the measure was council member Greg Tanaka, who has historically opposed all business tax proposals.
Sunol residents to decide $10.9 million school bond measure this November
It’s been 23 years since Sunol residents passed the 1999 school bond measure, which added more portables and helped expand the once only elementary school, to a K-8 school. But now that residents are in the final years of paying those obligations off, stakeholders of the district are asking for another bond to address some big-ticket items like replacing roofs and updating the otherwise outdated school — projects they say aren’t feasible without bond funds.
Palo Alto shoots for carbon neutrality by 2030
Seeking to make the city a model in the global battle against climate change, the Palo Alto City Council adopted on Monday night an ambitious goal of making the city carbon neutral by 2030. The new target, which the council approved by a unanimous vote, builds on the city’s existing...
Staedler: San Jose trails California in parking standards
Parking requirements have been reduced in some new housing developments with the advent of AB 2097. San Jose has been touted as leading this and the state following course. That is clearly not the case. San Jose officials voted in June to “craft a policy to eliminate parking minimums.” They...
School board candidates bring in over $50K in campaign donations
The race for Palo Alto’s school board has drawn over $50,000 in campaign donations so far this year, with Nicole Chiu-Wang leading the pack at $23,297.89 raised. The most recent set of campaign finance disclosures were due last week and cover the period from July 1 to Sept. 24. Chiu-Wang raised $12,207.36 during that time frame, and another $11,090.53 in the first half of the year.
San Jose homeless motel changes hands
Dirty water pouring out of facets, mold and holes in the ceiling have finally convinced San Jose to remove itself and a service provider from a hotel-turned-housing project. The Santa Clara County Housing Authority and Jamboree Housing Corporation are taking over the day-to-day services of SureStay Motel from the city and Abode Services, after residents dealing with years of decrepit living conditions reached a tipping point. During the transition, service provider LifeMoves will deliver needed resources to residents, such as case management. Residents are hopeful, but anxious about the changes, they told San José Spotlight.
French chef to reopen Palo Alto cafe following pandemic shutdown
After a nearly three-year hiatus, The Redwood, a cafe at Avenidas in downtown Palo Alto, reopened its doors Monday, Oct. 3. Led by chef Julien Cellier, the cafe serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. This is the first cafe Cellier has ever run, a step that builds on a...
'Dream Big' in Livermore
Livermore is starting to become known for its public art installations throughout the city, particularly the large murals dispersed throughout downtown on various building walls. One of the newest displays in town is not only intended to capture attention visually but also sends a message to the community to “Dream Big”.
Stratford unveils elementary school in Dublin
A new elementary school has opened its doors to the Dublin community, ushering in young students for the 2022-23 academic year. On Sept. 21, school and community leaders participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the grand-opening of the new Stratford Dublin elementary campus. Founded in 1999 with its first school in Danville, Stratford is a private education institution that aims to create new academic opportunities for students and families.
Pleasanton Preps: Amador girls' volleyball wins Dougherty Valley Tournament
The Amador Valley girls’ volleyball team has been on a roll throughout the 2022 season and added a pair of wins last week. Up first for the week was a 25-21, 25-3, 25-12 victory over Dublin. Katie O’Sullivan was the player of the game for the Dons with a dominating serving performance with 35 service points that included 14 aces. O’Sullivan added 7 digs.
Ghost Walk returning to downtown Pleasanton
Downtown Pleasanton will get into the Halloween spirit this month — or, just maybe, the spirits are there all the time? — as the Museum on Main welcomes back its annual Ghost Walk series. The two-hour guided tours along Pleasanton’s most haunted sites along Main Street will take...
Woman brandishes gun during road rage incident in Palo Alto
Palo Alto police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred on Sept. 28 in which one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the victim, the department stated in a press release on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred at about 9:58 p.m., when city dispatchers received a call about...
