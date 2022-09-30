Dirty water pouring out of facets, mold and holes in the ceiling have finally convinced San Jose to remove itself and a service provider from a hotel-turned-housing project. The Santa Clara County Housing Authority and Jamboree Housing Corporation are taking over the day-to-day services of SureStay Motel from the city and Abode Services, after residents dealing with years of decrepit living conditions reached a tipping point. During the transition, service provider LifeMoves will deliver needed resources to residents, such as case management. Residents are hopeful, but anxious about the changes, they told San José Spotlight.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO