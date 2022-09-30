ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Palo Alto shoots for carbon neutrality by 2030

Seeking to make the city a model in the global battle against climate change, the Palo Alto City Council adopted on Monday night an ambitious goal of making the city carbon neutral by 2030. The new target, which the council approved by a unanimous vote, builds on the city’s existing...
PALO ALTO, CA
San Jose homeless motel changes hands

Dirty water pouring out of facets, mold and holes in the ceiling have finally convinced San Jose to remove itself and a service provider from a hotel-turned-housing project. The Santa Clara County Housing Authority and Jamboree Housing Corporation are taking over the day-to-day services of SureStay Motel from the city and Abode Services, after residents dealing with years of decrepit living conditions reached a tipping point. During the transition, service provider LifeMoves will deliver needed resources to residents, such as case management. Residents are hopeful, but anxious about the changes, they told San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Staedler: San Jose trails California in parking standards

Parking requirements have been reduced in some new housing developments with the advent of AB 2097. San Jose has been touted as leading this and the state following course. That is clearly not the case. San Jose officials voted in June to “craft a policy to eliminate parking minimums.” They...
SAN JOSE, CA
Stratford unveils elementary school in Dublin

A new elementary school has opened its doors to the Dublin community, ushering in young students for the 2022-23 academic year. On Sept. 21, school and community leaders participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the grand-opening of the new Stratford Dublin elementary campus. Founded in 1999 with its first school in Danville, Stratford is a private education institution that aims to create new academic opportunities for students and families.
DUBLIN, CA
Officer Orlino joins Pleasanton PD

The Pleasanton Police Department welcomed its newest police officer, Angeliko Orlino, following a swearing-in ceremony last month. A Lathrop High School alum, Orlino recently graduated from San Joaquin Delta College Basic Police Academy and applied for PPD during the training program. “I’ve dreamed about becoming an officer since I was...
PLEASANTON, CA
'Dream Big' in Livermore

Livermore is starting to become known for its public art installations throughout the city, particularly the large murals dispersed throughout downtown on various building walls. One of the newest displays in town is not only intended to capture attention visually but also sends a message to the community to “Dream Big”.
LIVERMORE, CA
Pleasanton Preps: Amador girls' volleyball wins Dougherty Valley Tournament

The Amador Valley girls’ volleyball team has been on a roll throughout the 2022 season and added a pair of wins last week. Up first for the week was a 25-21, 25-3, 25-12 victory over Dublin. Katie O’Sullivan was the player of the game for the Dons with a dominating serving performance with 35 service points that included 14 aces. O’Sullivan added 7 digs.
PLEASANTON, CA
Ghost Walk returning to downtown Pleasanton

Downtown Pleasanton will get into the Halloween spirit this month — or, just maybe, the spirits are there all the time? — as the Museum on Main welcomes back its annual Ghost Walk series. The two-hour guided tours along Pleasanton’s most haunted sites along Main Street will take...
PLEASANTON, CA
Woman brandishes gun during road rage incident in Palo Alto

Palo Alto police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred on Sept. 28 in which one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the victim, the department stated in a press release on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred at about 9:58 p.m., when city dispatchers received a call about...
PALO ALTO, CA

