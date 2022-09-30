Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for FreeYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
Related
No. 21 UCLA Men’s Soccer Lose Fierce Battle to No. 2 Washington
No. 21 UCLA Men’s Soccer (5-4-1) went toe-to-toe for 90 minutes in a fierce battle against No. 2 Washington (9-0-1) in one of the most physical games of the season, but the Bruins came up short, 1-0, on Sunday at Wallis Annenberg Stadium to fall to 1-2 in the Pac-12.
247Sports
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
St. John Bosco- Mater Dei Game Preview- The Running Backs
It’s Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei- Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco week and as we do every year, we’ll take a close up look at each position group. We broke down the quarterbacks earlier and now we’ll look at the quarterbacks. For our earlier breakdown of the...
247Sports
One Big Concern for Utah Facing UCLA
On Saturday, the #11 ranked Utah Utes will take on the #18 ranked UCLA Bruins in Pasadena. This is a tough game to predict because it's difficult to gauge how good UCLA is. They're certainly a good team but they’ve yet to face a formidable defense. This matchup will provide a real barometer for Utah. Heading into the game, there is something that warrants concern for this contest and beyond for Utah, but first, here’s what the Utes should be feeling good about:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Maryland makes announcement for upcoming game on its hopeful path to 7-1
Start time and TV details have been announced for Maryland football's game at Indiana in two weeks. The Terps and Hoosiers will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Maryland announced today. The Terps, off to a 4-1 start after their 27-13 win over Michigan State on Saturday in College...
Former Iowa star Keegan Murray impresses in NBA preseason debut
Former Iowa star and Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray didn't get the starting nod on Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, which surprised many people. But it didn't take him long to make an impact. Murray, like many others in this generation, grew up admiring LeBron James. It was a 'surreal' moment for him when he was told that he would be guarding him on Monday.
247Sports
Local receiver commits to Maryland football
Churchill (Md.) receiver Ezekiel Avit visited Maryland several times over the summer, working out for the Terps staff. By his third workout, Mike Locksley had seen enough, offering the promising 6-3 athlete who had been focusing his efforts on basketball. Today, Avit publicly accepted the offer, becoming the 21st player in Maryland's 2023 recruiting class.
Two New Teams In MaxPreps Top 25: No. 24 Colquitt County, No. 25 Long Beach Poly
Zack Poff and Steve Montoya join Amanda Guerra to break down the two new teams in the MaxPreps top 25.
247Sports
53K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0