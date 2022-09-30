ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Big Concern for Utah Facing UCLA

On Saturday, the #11 ranked Utah Utes will take on the #18 ranked UCLA Bruins in Pasadena. This is a tough game to predict because it's difficult to gauge how good UCLA is. They're certainly a good team but they’ve yet to face a formidable defense. This matchup will provide a real barometer for Utah. Heading into the game, there is something that warrants concern for this contest and beyond for Utah, but first, here’s what the Utes should be feeling good about:
Former Iowa star Keegan Murray impresses in NBA preseason debut

Former Iowa star and Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray didn't get the starting nod on Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, which surprised many people. But it didn't take him long to make an impact. Murray, like many others in this generation, grew up admiring LeBron James. It was a 'surreal' moment for him when he was told that he would be guarding him on Monday.
Local receiver commits to Maryland football

Churchill (Md.) receiver Ezekiel Avit visited Maryland several times over the summer, working out for the Terps staff. By his third workout, Mike Locksley had seen enough, offering the promising 6-3 athlete who had been focusing his efforts on basketball. Today, Avit publicly accepted the offer, becoming the 21st player in Maryland's 2023 recruiting class.
