The Guardian

Scottish Dance Theatre: Ray review – joyful post-Covid communion

I’m welcomed in with a warm hello and the offer of a cushion, for sitting on the floor around the edges of the stage. There’s no hiding at the back of the auditorium here, it’s a congregation of performers and audience, the latter gathered in the round (chairs are also available), lights on so everyone can see each other. Ray feels very much like a post-Covid piece. A placard is held up that says: “It’s so good to see you.” The members of Scottish Dance Theatre come dressed in warm colours and bright faces, catching the audience’s eyes, marvelling at the opportunity for human connection.
Decider.com

Is ‘Bros’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Billy Eichner is challenging the straight-ification of queer stories with Bros, a new romantic comedy opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall filmmaker Nicholas Stoller—who also co-wrote the script with Eichner—this meta-comedy finds Eichner playing a screenwriter named Bobby Lieber, a gay man who is hired to write a rom-com about a gay couple. As he struggles with the expectations of straight studio executives, he falls into a love story of his own—with a hunky, macho lawyer named Aaron (played by Luke Macfarlane). You can expect to laugh, cry, swoon, and cringe at the awkwardness of it all with...
slj.com

Publishers Embrace Diverse Voices

As readers clamor for authentic voices that reflect their own lives, publishers are finding and developing diverse writers more than ever before to meet the demand. And librarians, looking to create increasingly inclusive collections, now have more options to meet the needs of their local communities. As readers clamor for...
ComicBook

She-Hulk Episode 7 Introduces Two Classic Marvel Characters

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has utilized a lot of deep cuts from the Marvel Comics world, bringing an eclectic swath of heroes, antiheroes, and villains to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to characters directly tied to the mythos of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the show has featured some lesser-known characters from comic canon — and it looks like Episode 7 is no exception. A newly-released clip from the show's seventh episode confirms that Man-Bull (Nate Hurd) and El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett) appear on the show, as they violently get into a fight that damages Jen's car. So, who exactly are these off-kilter Marvel characters? Here's what you need to know.
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Netflix is releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October 2022 just in time for cooler temperatures to officially debut across most of the country, making for perfect Netflix-watching weather. While plenty of new titles will premiere on October 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
411mania.com

Final Teaser For Netflix’s The Midnight Club Welcomes Viewers To Brightcliffe

Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix’s series The Midnight Club arrives this week, and the final teaser for the supernatural horror series is online. Netflix released the new teaser that you can check out below, which features Heather Langenkamp’s Dr. Georgina Stanton in a feux advertisement for Brightcliffe Hospice which serves as the setting of the show.
daystech.org

Deal: streaming bundle AMC+ Acorn TV and Shudder on sale

There’s new standalone streaming service accessible in Australia now as AMC+ Australia (American drama) bundled with Acorn TV (British/Aus/NZ sequence) and Shudder (Horror/Supernatural sequence) used to solely be accessible by Amazon Prime or Apple TV. AMC+ together with Acorn TV and Shudder is now accessible as a direct bundle...
TheWrap

Here Are the Halloween Movies Streaming on HBO Max This October

HBO Max is kicking off October in style, not only hosting a bevy of Halloween movies to stream, but also launching an interactive “House of Halloween” page that will make suggestions to subscribers based on their choices. Six different tarot cards will offer six different surprise choices to...
Decider.com

Who’s Who in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Support Group, from El Aguila to Man Bull?

Leave it to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to devote an episode to a support group for super-powered individuals run by the government assassin turned giant lizard creature turned guru Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth). That’s what Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) had to deal with this week in her ongoing ordeals as She-Hulk, and we got to meet a whole lot of surprising Marvel characters as a result. SPOILERS ahead for those of you who love seeing D-list Marvel characters make the jump into live-action! If you’ve already seen the episode, then you know who shows up in Episode 7, “The Retreat.” Or,...
ComicBook

Creepshow Video Game Announced by AMC and Shudder

AMC and Cartel Entertainment have announced that a video game based on Shudder's Creepshow streaming series will be released in 2024. The game is being developed by DreadXP, an indie horror and production label responsible for games such as The Mortuary Assistant, Sucker for Love: First Date, and the Dread X Collection series. The Mortuary Assistant developer Brian Clarke (also known as Darkstone Digital) will serve as the creative director on Creepshow. In a press release, Clarke shared his passion for the brand, and his excitement about getting the opportunity to bring Creepshow to the video game format.
ComicBook

Marvel's Blade Trilogy Heading to a New Streaming Service in October

The upcoming reboot of Blade may be in a tough spot after losing its director, but the original Blade trilogy is still the same as it always was, giving fans something to rewatch and continue enjoying as we wait for the new take from Marvel Studios. The Wesley Snipes Blade has remained widely loved by fans over the last 20+ years, and for good reason. If you're planning to rewatch the Blade films in the near future, and you don't already own them, the trilogy is on the move this weekend.
msn.com

Netflix subscribers are about to start a mass exodus, according to a new poll

It sounds a lot like Netflix is about to about a big subscriber problem on its hands. Coinciding with the streamer’s TUDUM global fan event last week, a new survey found that one in four Netflix users are planning to leave the platform by the end of the year. That’s on top of the whopping 1.2 million subscriber losses the company already reported in the first two quarters of 2022.
