Read full article on original website
Related
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Lou'
A new period drama and young adult novel adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.
Scottish Dance Theatre: Ray review – joyful post-Covid communion
I’m welcomed in with a warm hello and the offer of a cushion, for sitting on the floor around the edges of the stage. There’s no hiding at the back of the auditorium here, it’s a congregation of performers and audience, the latter gathered in the round (chairs are also available), lights on so everyone can see each other. Ray feels very much like a post-Covid piece. A placard is held up that says: “It’s so good to see you.” The members of Scottish Dance Theatre come dressed in warm colours and bright faces, catching the audience’s eyes, marvelling at the opportunity for human connection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is ‘Bros’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Billy Eichner is challenging the straight-ification of queer stories with Bros, a new romantic comedy opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall filmmaker Nicholas Stoller—who also co-wrote the script with Eichner—this meta-comedy finds Eichner playing a screenwriter named Bobby Lieber, a gay man who is hired to write a rom-com about a gay couple. As he struggles with the expectations of straight studio executives, he falls into a love story of his own—with a hunky, macho lawyer named Aaron (played by Luke Macfarlane). You can expect to laugh, cry, swoon, and cringe at the awkwardness of it all with...
Interview with the Vampire: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series
Interview with the Vampire brings Anne Rice's seductive world to the small screen in the new AMC series.
slj.com
Publishers Embrace Diverse Voices
As readers clamor for authentic voices that reflect their own lives, publishers are finding and developing diverse writers more than ever before to meet the demand. And librarians, looking to create increasingly inclusive collections, now have more options to meet the needs of their local communities. As readers clamor for...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 7 Introduces Two Classic Marvel Characters
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has utilized a lot of deep cuts from the Marvel Comics world, bringing an eclectic swath of heroes, antiheroes, and villains to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to characters directly tied to the mythos of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the show has featured some lesser-known characters from comic canon — and it looks like Episode 7 is no exception. A newly-released clip from the show's seventh episode confirms that Man-Bull (Nate Hurd) and El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett) appear on the show, as they violently get into a fight that damages Jen's car. So, who exactly are these off-kilter Marvel characters? Here's what you need to know.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2022
Netflix is releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October 2022 just in time for cooler temperatures to officially debut across most of the country, making for perfect Netflix-watching weather. While plenty of new titles will premiere on October 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
411mania.com
Final Teaser For Netflix’s The Midnight Club Welcomes Viewers To Brightcliffe
Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix’s series The Midnight Club arrives this week, and the final teaser for the supernatural horror series is online. Netflix released the new teaser that you can check out below, which features Heather Langenkamp’s Dr. Georgina Stanton in a feux advertisement for Brightcliffe Hospice which serves as the setting of the show.
daystech.org
Deal: streaming bundle AMC+ Acorn TV and Shudder on sale
There’s new standalone streaming service accessible in Australia now as AMC+ Australia (American drama) bundled with Acorn TV (British/Aus/NZ sequence) and Shudder (Horror/Supernatural sequence) used to solely be accessible by Amazon Prime or Apple TV. AMC+ together with Acorn TV and Shudder is now accessible as a direct bundle...
Here Are the Halloween Movies Streaming on HBO Max This October
HBO Max is kicking off October in style, not only hosting a bevy of Halloween movies to stream, but also launching an interactive “House of Halloween” page that will make suggestions to subscribers based on their choices. Six different tarot cards will offer six different surprise choices to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who’s Who in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Support Group, from El Aguila to Man Bull?
Leave it to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to devote an episode to a support group for super-powered individuals run by the government assassin turned giant lizard creature turned guru Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth). That’s what Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) had to deal with this week in her ongoing ordeals as She-Hulk, and we got to meet a whole lot of surprising Marvel characters as a result. SPOILERS ahead for those of you who love seeing D-list Marvel characters make the jump into live-action! If you’ve already seen the episode, then you know who shows up in Episode 7, “The Retreat.” Or,...
ComicBook
Creepshow Video Game Announced by AMC and Shudder
AMC and Cartel Entertainment have announced that a video game based on Shudder's Creepshow streaming series will be released in 2024. The game is being developed by DreadXP, an indie horror and production label responsible for games such as The Mortuary Assistant, Sucker for Love: First Date, and the Dread X Collection series. The Mortuary Assistant developer Brian Clarke (also known as Darkstone Digital) will serve as the creative director on Creepshow. In a press release, Clarke shared his passion for the brand, and his excitement about getting the opportunity to bring Creepshow to the video game format.
The history of Marvel horror comics
Everything you need to know about how horror and superheroes come together in Marvel Comics
Netflix Canceled New Comic Book Series After Filming Already Wrapped And Star Andy Mientus Opened Up About The 'Heartbreak’
Andy Mientus opened up about the "heartbreak" he feels after his Netflix comic book series got canceled after it wrapped filming.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Magpie Murders’: Release Date, Cast, Episode Count, and More for New PBS Series
Oscar-nominee Lesley Manville plays a book editor investigating the death of a best-selling author in the new PBS series 'Magpie Murders.'
ComicBook
Marvel's Blade Trilogy Heading to a New Streaming Service in October
The upcoming reboot of Blade may be in a tough spot after losing its director, but the original Blade trilogy is still the same as it always was, giving fans something to rewatch and continue enjoying as we wait for the new take from Marvel Studios. The Wesley Snipes Blade has remained widely loved by fans over the last 20+ years, and for good reason. If you're planning to rewatch the Blade films in the near future, and you don't already own them, the trilogy is on the move this weekend.
Best Werewolf by Night comics to read before watching the MCU special
Werewolf By Night debuts October on Disney Plus, and these comics will introduce you to the character before watching
msn.com
Netflix subscribers are about to start a mass exodus, according to a new poll
It sounds a lot like Netflix is about to about a big subscriber problem on its hands. Coinciding with the streamer’s TUDUM global fan event last week, a new survey found that one in four Netflix users are planning to leave the platform by the end of the year. That’s on top of the whopping 1.2 million subscriber losses the company already reported in the first two quarters of 2022.
Comments / 0