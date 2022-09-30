A man hiking with his daughter and friends scared off a mountain lion in the Nicholas Flats area of Malibu Thursday.Austin Podrat recorded video of the big cat, which he says he scared off by yelling, "go away." Podrat had been walking with his 6-year-old daughter, two young friends, and another father at the time.The video shows the large mountain lion stop to look at them for a moment before trotting off into the bushes. The mountain lion did not appear to be wearing a collar that would indicate it was part of the National Park Service study of big...

