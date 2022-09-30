Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Video shows spectators run to center of Compton-area street takeover as money thrown in the air
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) — A wild street takeover near Compton was caught on video, which shows someone standing on top of a car and apparently throwing money in the air. The takeover occurred near San Pedro Street and Compton Boulevard overnight. Footage taken at the scene shows spectators rushing into the middle of the intersection to pick up the cash as cars continued to perform stunts and donuts.
Man shot several times at California youth football game
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was injured, and there was no further threat. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.
nypressnews.com
Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot While on Phone With Pregnant Wife – E! Online
Friends and family are mourning the loss of musician Half Ounce. According to a news release shared by the Los Angeles Police Department on Oct. 4, authorities rushed to the scene of the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue at 11:30 p.m. after receiving “numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming.”
Woman found dead inside Lake Forest home that caught fire
A woman was found dead inside a home that burned Saturday night in Lake Forest. The house is located on the 21,000 block of Midcrest Drive where firefighters responded to the house fire just before 10 p.m. on Saturday. It took Orange County Fire Authority firefighters one hour and 32 minutes to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment.
nypressnews.com
Studio City man injured in alleged attack after confronting homeless men behind his home
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly attacking a man in Studio City and leaving him with serious injuries during a confrontation. Cecilia Guile, the victim’s wife, said two homeless men set up a shelter in the embankment just beneath their home...
nypressnews.com
Teen driver dies in Moreno Valley crash after apparently running red light
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) — A teenage boy was killed in a crash in Moreno Valley. It happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection at Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue. Investigators say the teen was driving a gray 2001 Lexus and ran a red light, then was broadsided in...
nypressnews.com
Police arrest 2 assault with deadly weapon suspects following pursuit in South LA
Authorities are in pursuit of an alleged shooting suspect. The chase is believed to have began somewhere near the Vermont Square area of South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers in pursuit detailed that the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon related to a shooting. The...
nypressnews.com
Residents in Del Rey neighborhood call on city to investigate ‘bubbling cesspool’ at unoccupied home
DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Residents in a Del Rey neighborhood are disgusted and in search of answers as a giant hole full of waste in front of an abandoned home continues to cause a noxious odor. “It’s sewer water,” said one resident who wished to remain anonymous....
nypressnews.com
Police arrest armed carjacking suspect following hours-long standoff in Newport Beach
Police arrested an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit that turned into an hours-long standoff Tuesday evening. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle — due to a broken axle — and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
nypressnews.com
Police investigating after 2 people shot in Mar Vista, suspect at large
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after two people were shot in Mar Vista Wednesday. It happened around 11:27 a.m. at 3160 South Barrington Avenue. Police responded to reports of a shooting and arrived to find two victims, officers said. They were both transported to the hospital and are in unknown condition.
newsantaana.com
Man who brutally killed his girlfriend in Santa Ana in 2017 finally goes on trial
Prentis John Hill, a 44-year-old man, is on trail for repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend,38-year-old Shannon Pearce Likens, with a screwdriver and strangled her with a New England Patriots jacket in their Santa Ana apartment, at 316 W. Fourth St., on Dec. 16, 2017, nearly five years ago, as a prosecutor related to the jury on Thursday, Sept. 29.
newsantaana.com
Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas
Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
nypressnews.com
Residents calling for action after devastating fire destroys homes in Venice
Jake Reiner reports from Venice, where neighbors are calling for action from city leaders after yet another fire broke out in their hometown, completely destroying one house and damaging several others. They’re asking investigators to look in one direction, towards the community’s large homeless population.
Black smoke billows from 2 fires burning near Long Beach
Large plumes of dark smoke billowed from two separate incidents on the same street in Wilmington and Long Beach Saturday afternoon. The first fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. at 1149 East Anaheim Street in Long Beach. The Long Beach Fire Department said the smoke was coming from a 2nd-alarm structure fire. Massive plumes of […]
Man Accused of Fatal Shooting in 2019 in Anaheim Area
A 31-year-old man accused of gunning down a man in an unincorporated area near Anaheim in 2019 was behind bars in the Houston area Friday awaiting extradition.
Caught on video: Man hiking with daughter, friends scares off mountain lion in Malibu
A man hiking with his daughter and friends scared off a mountain lion in the Nicholas Flats area of Malibu Thursday.Austin Podrat recorded video of the big cat, which he says he scared off by yelling, "go away." Podrat had been walking with his 6-year-old daughter, two young friends, and another father at the time.The video shows the large mountain lion stop to look at them for a moment before trotting off into the bushes. The mountain lion did not appear to be wearing a collar that would indicate it was part of the National Park Service study of big...
Third suspect arrested in rapper PnB Rock's killing
A third suspect sought by police in the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant was arrested in Nevada on Thursday.
Memorial held for California man after fentanyl overdose at music festival
A memorial service was held in Montebello on Saturday to remember a man who died after overdosing on fentanyl-laced drugs at a San Bernardino music festival. Eli Rodriguez, 27, was one of two deaths reported during the Nocturnal Wonderland Music Festival. The four-day electronic dance event ran from Sept. 16 to Sept.19 at the Glen […]
nypressnews.com
Watts residents claim recycling facility is sending shrapnel into a next-door school
Neighbors, parents and students in Watts gathered Tuesday night to call for the closing or at least the relocation of a recycling facility accused of sending shrapnel into a school next door. Lesley Marin reports.
