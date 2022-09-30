ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nypressnews.com

Video shows spectators run to center of Compton-area street takeover as money thrown in the air

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) — A wild street takeover near Compton was caught on video, which shows someone standing on top of a car and apparently throwing money in the air. The takeover occurred near San Pedro Street and Compton Boulevard overnight. Footage taken at the scene shows spectators rushing into the middle of the intersection to pick up the cash as cars continued to perform stunts and donuts.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Man shot several times at California youth football game

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was injured, and there was no further threat. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.
ONTARIO, CA
CBS LA

Woman found dead inside Lake Forest home that caught fire

A woman was found dead inside a home that burned Saturday night in Lake Forest. The house is located on the 21,000 block of Midcrest Drive where firefighters responded to the house fire just before 10 p.m. on Saturday. It took Orange County Fire Authority firefighters one hour and 32 minutes to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment. 
LAKE FOREST, CA
nypressnews.com

Police arrest armed carjacking suspect following hours-long standoff in Newport Beach

Police arrested an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit that turned into an hours-long standoff Tuesday evening. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle — due to a broken axle — and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Police investigating after 2 people shot in Mar Vista, suspect at large

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after two people were shot in Mar Vista Wednesday. It happened around 11:27 a.m. at 3160 South Barrington Avenue. Police responded to reports of a shooting and arrived to find two victims, officers said. They were both transported to the hospital and are in unknown condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Man who brutally killed his girlfriend in Santa Ana in 2017 finally goes on trial

Prentis John Hill, a 44-year-old man, is on trail for repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend,38-year-old Shannon Pearce Likens, with a screwdriver and strangled her with a New England Patriots jacket in their Santa Ana apartment, at 316 W. Fourth St., on Dec. 16, 2017, nearly five years ago, as a prosecutor related to the jury on Thursday, Sept. 29.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas

Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Black smoke billows from 2 fires burning near Long Beach

Large plumes of dark smoke billowed from two separate incidents on the same street in Wilmington and Long Beach Saturday afternoon. The first fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. at 1149 East Anaheim Street in Long Beach. The Long Beach Fire Department said the smoke was coming from a 2nd-alarm structure fire. Massive plumes of […]
CBS LA

Caught on video: Man hiking with daughter, friends scares off mountain lion in Malibu

A man hiking with his daughter and friends scared off a mountain lion in the Nicholas Flats area of Malibu Thursday.Austin Podrat recorded video of the big cat, which he says he scared off by yelling, "go away." Podrat had been walking with his 6-year-old daughter, two young friends, and another father at the time.The video shows the large mountain lion stop to look at them for a moment before trotting off into the bushes. The mountain lion did not appear to be wearing a collar that would indicate it was part of the National Park Service study of big...

