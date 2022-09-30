Read full article on original website
waynedailynews.com
#1 Wayne State College Finishes Off Home Weekend With Another Sweep, Holds Crookston To -.027 Attack Percentage
WAYNE – Ahead of a busy road week, #1 Wayne State College was back on the home court Saturday afternoon for NSIC volleyball play. From Rice Auditorium on the campus of Wayne State College, WSC welcomed in Minnesota Crookston. The Wildcats dominated from the start and swept the Golden...
waynedailynews.com
Blue Devils Finish Runner-Up In Conference Tournament
O’NEILL – Ahead of postseason high school softball on Monday, Wayne High competed in the Mid State Conference Tournament. From O’Neill, #2 Wayne opened with the host #3 O’Neill Saturday morning. Wayne began with a 7-0 shutout over O’Neill and then suffered a 7-6 loss against...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne State Wins Nebraska Intercollegiate Invite, Brodersen And Taylor Tie For Runner-Up
NORFOLK –For the third consecutive week, members of the Wayne State College women’s golf team took part in a two-day outing. From the Norfolk Country Club, WSC participated in the Nebraska Intercollegiate Invite held on Friday and Saturday. Wayne State College finished as team champion with rounds of...
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)
AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
KELOLAND TV
Mountain lion spotted running across Dakota Street in Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Vermillion Police say an officer came across a mountain lion while on patrol in town Friday morning. The department posted the video on their Facebook, saying the big cat was spotted in the 100 block of North Dakota Street around 4 a.m. Authorities ask that...
kiwaradio.com
Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five
Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
thebestmix1055.com
Beemer woman dies following one-vehicle accident
A 36-year-old northeast Nebraska woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Cuming County. According to Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum, the crash happened north of Beemer just after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Boyum said the accident occurred just north of County Road M on County Road 13. According to...
agupdate.com
Love for horses and cows pulls Kara Brichacek home
Kara Brichacek has a soft spot for animals. Most at home in the pasture among her cows and horses, Brichacek comes to her family farm north of Schuyler, Nebraska as much as possible. This is not an easy task as she works a full-time job 70 miles away. “It is...
kttn.com
Two riding motorcycle ejected after striking unknown object on I-35
The Highway Patrol reports two Des Moines, Iowa residents sustained injuries when they were ejected from a motorcycle in Harrison County on Friday afternoon, September 30th. The driver, 58-year-old John Gomez, was taken by a medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital of Des Moines with serious injuries. The passenger, 52-year-old Kimberly...
Damage to residential area intercepted by Sioux City Fire Rescue
Officials with Sioux City Fire Rescue have provided more details on the extent of the grass fire on Sunday afternoon.
Sioux City man sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol breach
A Sioux City man was sentenced in federal court for his involvement in the Capitol breach.
kscj.com
WOMAN RESCUED FROM ROOF OF SIOUX CITY APARTMENT BLDG
THERE WERE SOME TENSE MOMENTS NEAR 10TH AND PIERCE FRIDAY MORNING WHEN SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A WOMAN AT THE EDGE OF THE ROOF OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING AT THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET. THE WOMAN AT TIMES DANGLED HER LEGS OVER...
Officials respond to fire at previously burned residence
Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a residence on the west side of Sioux City on Saturday.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Thomas Carl Udell Jr. stemmed...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities probe fatal Oakland shooting
The Nebraska State Patrol said they are assisting a northeast Nebraska Sheriff’s office and police department in an investigation for a fatal shooting in Oakland. The NSP said they are helping the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department with investigating a shooting that happened in Oakland Tuesday night.
Onawa Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Federal Prison for Meth and Firearm Convictions
(Onawa) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says a man involved with the distribution and manufacture of methamphetamine who was also in illegal possession of a shotgun was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Sioux City to eight years’ imprisonment. Dustin Haynes, 38, from...
WOWT
Fremont man arrested for attempted murder after woman found in garage
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont man was arrested and booked for numerous charges Monday night including attempted murder of a woman. The suspect is Michael Austin, 52. Among the 10 charges, he was booked for attempted murder, strangulation, second-degree domestic assault, false imprisonment, and violating his probation. It’s reported the weapon was a knife.
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (44) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
