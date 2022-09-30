The annual Dr. Skip Jackson Dog Jog held in conjunction with the Purdue Veterinary Conference took on special meaning this year, after the beloved emeritus professor for whom the event was named passed away. Dr. Horace “Skip” Jackson, of West Lafayette, Indiana, died Friday, September 16, at his residence, just a few days before the 2022 Dr. Skip Jackson Dog Jog, which took place Saturday, September 24. Dr. Jackson was 99.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO