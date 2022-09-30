Read full article on original website
In Memory – Dr. Horace “Skip” Jackson, PVM Professor Emeritus
The annual Dr. Skip Jackson Dog Jog held in conjunction with the Purdue Veterinary Conference took on special meaning this year, after the beloved emeritus professor for whom the event was named passed away. Dr. Horace “Skip” Jackson, of West Lafayette, Indiana, died Friday, September 16, at his residence, just a few days before the 2022 Dr. Skip Jackson Dog Jog, which took place Saturday, September 24. Dr. Jackson was 99.
Alumni and Friends Celebration Honors Reunion Classes and Alumni and Teaching Award Winners
Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine faculty, staff, alumni, and friends recognized recipients of top alumni and teaching awards, and honored alumni classes celebrating class anniversaries at the Alumni and Friends Celebration during the 2022 Purdue Veterinary Conference. The event was held Thursday evening, September 22, in the Purdue Memorial Union North Ballroom.
PVM Golden Anniversary Class Members Share Memories at Reunion Events
Alumni in Purdue Veterinary Medicine’s tenth Golden Anniversary Class, the DVM Class of 1972, received special recognition when they gathered for their class reunion dinner during the week of the 2022 Purdue Veterinary Conference. The special reunion event was held in the ballroom at the Courtyard by Marriott in Lafayette, Indiana, on Wednesday, September 21.
