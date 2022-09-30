Read full article on original website
Smash and Grab Purse Theft Prompts Reminder from Rochester Police
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is reminding residents to not keep valuables in their vehicle after a smash and grab was reported Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to the reported theft at Foster-Arend Park in northeast Rochester. A woman at the park told police she parked her vehicle around 6 p.m. and returned shortly before 8 p.m. to find a window in her vehicle smashed out and her purse missing.
Bullet hole found in vehicle outside Rochester residence
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle outside a Rochester home was struck by gunfire. Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. when a 56-year-old woman reported that early Saturday morning she heard some “pop” noises. Hours later, the woman went...
Winona Man Arrested on Three Counts, One Being Indecent Exposure
(KWNO)- On October 1st at 1:17 p.m. Winona Police responded to a call for an intoxicated adult walking around the neighborhood, fully nude. Upon arrival to the 450 block of E 5th Street, Officers discovered 30-year-old Brett Williams, of Winona, to be laying in a yard with just his boxers on.
Man Spots His Stolen Truck on Side of Rochester Area Highway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Oronoco man reported his truck stolen after spotting it on the side of Hwy. 14 west of Rochester Friday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the truck’s owner called 911 after seeing his vehicle on the shoulder of westbound Hwy. 14 at County Rd. 3 while he was traveling in the opposite direction around 12:40 p.m. Responding deputies boxed the vehicle in and learned the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Merrick Jervis of Stewartville, had allegedly broken the truck’s steering column and had tampered with the ignition to start the vehicle.
Man driving in SE Minnesota spots own stolen vehicle, Stewartville man arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who was driving spotted his own stolen vehicle - a 2004 truck with a lift kit on it - and it led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man was driving Friday afternoon on Highway 14 near County Rd. 3 NW. when he spotted his own truck on the side of the road.
1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County
HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 7:24 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on U. S. Highway 10 near County Road OO in Hager City, Wis.
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Freeborn County burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man arrested after DNA evidence linked him to a 2020 burglary is pleading guilty. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, has pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary. Law enforcement says Lee ransacked a home just off Highway 13 on July 15, 2020. The homeowner reported many items, including TV, art work, an antique typewriter, John Deere collectibles, were stolen.
Arrest Made in Rochester Mobile Home Shooting
Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers arrested 31-year-old Anthony Lindsey in the 800 block of 60th Ave. Southeast around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police reportedly learned he was displaying a handgun in a mobile home in the 1600 block of Marion Rd. Tuesday night when the firearm accidentally discharged around 7:30 p.m.
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Here Are The Richest Neighborhoods In Rochester In 2022
Is your address in one of these neighborhoods? If so, congratulations-- you live in some of the most expensive neighborhoods here in Rochester. Rochester is, of course, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. But we're also Minnesota's third-largest city behind Minneapolis and St. Paul. And Rochester is also the largest city in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro. The 2020 U.S. Census put the Med City's population at nearly 122,000 people-- a number that kind of surprised me.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
