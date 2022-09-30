Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Terra’s Luna Classic Gains Big as Binance Burns Untold Tokens
Traders are optimistic as they await official numbers from the major exchange. The value of Luna Classic, LUNC, is up over 70% for the week and up over 44% for the month, hitting $0.000365 mid Sunday as traders awaited final token burn numbers from Binance. This as most cryptocurrencies saw minimal gains.
decrypt.co
Alex Mashinsky Withdrew $10M From Сelsius Before Freezing Customer Accounts: Report
Before freezing user accounts and filing for bankruptcy, new reports indicate that the former Celsius CEO withdrew $10 million from the firm. Former CEO of Celsius Alex Mashinsky allegedly withdrew $10 million from the company’s account back in May, just weeks before the now-defunct crypto lending firm froze customer withdrawals, according to the Financial Times.
decrypt.co
Terra’s Collapse Destroyed Faith in Stablecoins. Can Maker Restore It?
What’s backing MakerDAO’s decentralized stablecoin DAI? Mostly other coins—and about five years of uninterrupted existence. Some have called DAI's over-collateralized design capital-inefficient, but one of MakerDAO’s protocol engineers says that’s why DAI has become the largest, longest-running decentralized stablecoin on the market. “From first principles...
decrypt.co
Maple Finance Aims to Be the Shopify of Crypto Lending
Maple co-founder Sidney Powell says Maple is "giving you the tooling to run a lending business online" a la e-commerce giant Shopify's model. Last week Maple Finance, a credit-facility-as-a-service platform, announced that it had spun up a new $300 million lending facility for troubled Bitcoin miners. This means all those...
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
SEC Approach Is ‘Threatening the Entire Ecosystem’: Former CFTC Commissioner
Brian Quintenz said he understands why the crypto industry isn’t happy with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)—but doesn’t see regulation itself as the problem. The former CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) commissioner said the regulatory environment for crypto is cumbersome in its current form, and in...
decrypt.co
Long Line of Bidders 'Expected' for Crypto Lender Celsius' Assets: Court Filing
Though no parties have confirmed their intention to bid for Celsius' assets, FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried is a likely potential suitor. The troubled crypto lender’s assets will soon be up for auction. The timeline for the auction of Celsius’s assets has been revealed as per a filing from the...
decrypt.co
Bored Apes' Otherside Builder Improbable Eyes Fresh Funding at $3.6 Billion Valuation: Report
The gaming firm has collaborated with Yuga Labs on its Otherside metaverse, but it faces declining consumer interest in Web3. Gaming technology startup Improbable is set to raise a new funding round of $111 million (£100 million) as it sets its sights on creating metaverse worlds for buzzy Web3 firms like Bored Ape Yacht Club-creator Yuga Labs.
decrypt.co
Multiple Blockchains Will Succeed, ‘But Not 20 or 30’: Fantom Foundation CEO
Despite crypto winter, Michael Kong sees a bright multi-chain future for Fantom, but knows that not all the blockchains out there can survive. There are currently over 20,000 blockchain projects on the market, each competing with the others to gain market share and dominance. And Since the onset of the crypto bear market, the price of these tokens have tanked across the industry.
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin, Ethereum Escape Broader Market Slide
BTC and ETH are flat for the week, while other top coins suffered bigger losses and the crypto market fell back below $1 trillion. On Tuesday, crypto fleetingly regained a trillion dollar market cap. The modest gains were wiped out the following day by a brief crash, and coming into the weekend, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are both basically flat over the past seven days.
decrypt.co
Kim Kardashian to Pay $1.26 Million Fine for Illegally Shilling Ethereum Token
Kardashian has settled with the SEC over her failure to disclose a payment she received for promoting EthereumMax tokens on Instagram. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today announced charges against Kim Kardashian for allegedly promoting what the commission has called “a crypto asset security.” The asset in question is the EthereumMax (EMAX) token the reality TV superstar and influencer promoted last year.
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
Americans have burned through a third of their savings cushion. That's a dire sign for the US economy.
Drivers in Germany face higher insurance premiums - industry executive
MUNICH, Oct 4 (Reuters) - German drivers should brace for higher auto insurance premiums next year, following three years of price declines, an industry executive told Reuters.
decrypt.co
How PussyDAO Is Using Solana NFTs to Sell Physical Underwear
The Web3 brand's vibe is "punk rock meets hyperfemininity," tapping NFTs that can be redeemed for apparel and other products. PussyDAO is a new Web3 startup that plans to sell Solana-based NFTs that can be redeemed for physical panties and other goods. It was started by Izzy Howell, formerly head...
Matt Gartland Shares Four Tools to Help You Save Time and Make Money
Matt Gartland breaks down the critical tools needed to run your business, and how much you should spend on them.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Suffers ‘Major Outage’ for Customers With US Bank Accounts
Coinbase account holders with U.S. bank accounts found themselves unable to conduct transactions on Sunday morning. “We are currently unable to take payments or make withdrawals involving US bank accounts,” the company said on its status site. “Our team is aware of this issue and is working on getting everything back to normal as soon as possible.”
