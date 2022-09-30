ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Terra’s Luna Classic Gains Big as Binance Burns Untold Tokens

Traders are optimistic as they await official numbers from the major exchange. The value of Luna Classic, LUNC, is up over 70% for the week and up over 44% for the month, hitting $0.000365 mid Sunday as traders awaited final token burn numbers from Binance. This as most cryptocurrencies saw minimal gains.
STOCKS
Alex Mashinsky Withdrew $10M From Сelsius Before Freezing Customer Accounts: Report

Before freezing user accounts and filing for bankruptcy, new reports indicate that the former Celsius CEO withdrew $10 million from the firm. Former CEO of Celsius Alex Mashinsky allegedly withdrew $10 million from the company’s account back in May, just weeks before the now-defunct crypto lending firm froze customer withdrawals, according to the Financial Times.
BUSINESS
Terra’s Collapse Destroyed Faith in Stablecoins. Can Maker Restore It?

What’s backing MakerDAO’s decentralized stablecoin DAI? Mostly other coins—and about five years of uninterrupted existence. Some have called DAI's over-collateralized design capital-inefficient, but one of MakerDAO’s protocol engineers says that’s why DAI has become the largest, longest-running decentralized stablecoin on the market. “From first principles...
MARKETS
Maple Finance Aims to Be the Shopify of Crypto Lending

Maple co-founder Sidney Powell says Maple is "giving you the tooling to run a lending business online" a la e-commerce giant Shopify's model. Last week Maple Finance, a credit-facility-as-a-service platform, announced that it had spun up a new $300 million lending facility for troubled Bitcoin miners. This means all those...
PERSONAL FINANCE
SEC Approach Is ‘Threatening the Entire Ecosystem’: Former CFTC Commissioner

Brian Quintenz said he understands why the crypto industry isn’t happy with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)—but doesn’t see regulation itself as the problem. The former CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) commissioner said the regulatory environment for crypto is cumbersome in its current form, and in...
MARKETS
Multiple Blockchains Will Succeed, ‘But Not 20 or 30’: Fantom Foundation CEO

Despite crypto winter, Michael Kong sees a bright multi-chain future for Fantom, but knows that not all the blockchains out there can survive. There are currently over 20,000 blockchain projects on the market, each competing with the others to gain market share and dominance. And Since the onset of the crypto bear market, the price of these tokens have tanked across the industry.
MARKETS
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin, Ethereum Escape Broader Market Slide

BTC and ETH are flat for the week, while other top coins suffered bigger losses and the crypto market fell back below $1 trillion. On Tuesday, crypto fleetingly regained a trillion dollar market cap. The modest gains were wiped out the following day by a brief crash, and coming into the weekend, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are both basically flat over the past seven days.
MARKETS
Kim Kardashian to Pay $1.26 Million Fine for Illegally Shilling Ethereum Token

Kardashian has settled with the SEC over her failure to disclose a payment she received for promoting EthereumMax tokens on Instagram. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today announced charges against Kim Kardashian for allegedly promoting what the commission has called “a crypto asset security.” The asset in question is the EthereumMax (EMAX) token the reality TV superstar and influencer promoted last year.
CELEBRITIES
How PussyDAO Is Using Solana NFTs to Sell Physical Underwear

The Web3 brand's vibe is "punk rock meets hyperfemininity," tapping NFTs that can be redeemed for apparel and other products. PussyDAO is a new Web3 startup that plans to sell Solana-based NFTs that can be redeemed for physical panties and other goods. It was started by Izzy Howell, formerly head...
APPAREL
Coinbase Suffers ‘Major Outage’ for Customers With US Bank Accounts

Coinbase account holders with U.S. bank accounts found themselves unable to conduct transactions on Sunday morning. “We are currently unable to take payments or make withdrawals involving US bank accounts,” the company said on its status site. “Our team is aware of this issue and is working on getting everything back to normal as soon as possible.”
MARKETS

