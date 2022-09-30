Read full article on original website
Nurses Pay Much Better In Minnesota Than South Dakota and Iowa
A new survey says Minnesota nurses are making much higher wages than South Dakota or Iowa nursing professionals. I think we all agree how very important our compassionate, competent, medical nursing professionals are in all communities. Over the last few years especially we have found out how much we as...
Are These The Best Nachos In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota?
This survey says these restaurants are where you will find the BEST NACHOS in all of Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. What do you think?. It's hard to beat a good plate of nachos for the table when you are eating out at your favorite restaurant with friends. But some...
Minnesota Approves $575 Million Solar Farm, Is North Dakota Next?
Here comes the sun!...and the bill!
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
Very warm for October before abrupt change in Minnesota
Sven Sundgaard's in with the latest Minnesota weather forecast, which will include an abrupt temperature change Wednesday to Thursday and then a shot at the first frost in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning.
The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota
South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
Popular Vacation Destination For Minnesotans Destroyed By Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday. At that time, the hurricane was a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of nearly 150 mph. The powerful storm is gone now, but the destruction left behind will take months, if not longer, to clean up. People from all over the...
Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night
As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
Minnesota bear harvest down 33% from this time last year
The abundance of berries and acorns in the woods has made it harder for bear hunters in Minnesota this year than in previous seasons, according to officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. As of September 26, hunters had reported 1,857 bears since the beginning of the bear season...
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Have you ever heard of the Minnesota Political Contribution Refund? If not, you're not alone.
Did you know that the State of Minnesota offers reimbursement for donating to a political campaign? It’s true! The state will reimburse you up to $50 for donating as an individual, or $100 for donating as a couple. Here are the specific Minnesota candidates that quality:. Minnesota Legislature (state...
One million Minnesota frontline workers to receive $487 bonus payments starting this week
Gov. Tim Walz announced specifics about Minnesota’s Frontline Worker Pay program on Monday, saying more than a million recipients will begin to receive $485 payments starting this week.
Interesting Minnesota Craigslist Listings Include A 19th Century Log Sauna & More
Who doesn't like the word free? The word free can definitely be enticing and sometimes, you can find some hidden gems. Check out some of the most interesting things currently found under the free section of Craigslist in Minnesota. Whenever combing through Craigslist, Facebook marketplace, or garage sales, some items...
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
Frontline worker payments: Over a million Minnesotans to get $487.45
Minnesota workers who qualify for "hero pay" relating to the COVID-19 pandemic will see checks arrive starting this week, though the amount they'll be receiving is less than lawmakers had intended. The Office of Gov. Tim Walz confirmed that 1,025,655 frontline workers qualified for the payments passed by the Minnesota...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota
You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
