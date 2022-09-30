Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
candgnews.com
Pleasant Ridge reviewing installation of lights at dog park
PLEASANT RIDGE — Pleasant Ridge is looking into installing lights at its dog park at Gainsboro Park. At its Sept. 13 meeting, the City Commission held a discussion on putting in lights at the dog park, which is located at the north end of Gainsboro Park. According to City Manager James Breuckman, Pleasant Ridge received a petition from residents to add lights at the dog park so that the area can be used for longer periods of time.
candgnews.com
Grosse Pointe Farms master plan recommendations expected this month
GROSSE POINTE FARMS — Master plan recommendations from Grosse Pointe Farms’ planning consultants with McKenna Associates are expected to be made during the next City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 10. Paul Urbiel, a senior principal planner with McKenna Associates, said they had been doing a technical...
candgnews.com
Woodward Moves project expected to begin this month
FERNDALE — The Woodward Moves project is gearing up to begin this month in Ferndale. During its Sept. 26 meeting, Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Lena Stevens gave the City Council an update on the current status of the Woodward Moves project with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the city of Pleasant Ridge.
candgnews.com
SHPD officers run through state to fund Special Olympics
STERLING HEIGHTS — When it comes to carrying the torch for people who have special needs, Sterling Heights police officers have been taking no shortcuts. Seven members of the Sterling Heights Police Department recently did just that Sept. 12-16 when they participated in Michigan’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, a multiday relay race that spans both of the state’s peninsulas.
candgnews.com
Construction on roundabout in Royal Oak, Beverly Hills slated to start spring 2023
ROYAL OAK — An intersection at the border of Royal Oak and Beverly Hills will be turned into a roundabout next year. The intersection at Normandy and Greenfield roads will become a roundabout, with construction scheduled to begin in April. The project will be done in conjunction with Beverly Hills and the Road Commission for Oakland County.
candgnews.com
Scholarships to carry forward legacy of Novi graduate and girlfriend who drowned
NOVI — A scholarship has been created in the wake of the tragic deaths of a 2018 Novi High School graduate and his girlfriend in early August. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, drowned in Lake Michigan, near South Haven, Aug. 8 along with Emily MacDonald, 19, Ernster’s longtime girlfriend. The couple had been enjoying the last day of a family vacation before returning to school and work. Ernster was working for an engineering firm in Wisconsin, having just graduated from Michigan State University, and MacDonald, from Columbus, Michigan, was to return to MSU to continue her study of veterinary medicine.
candgnews.com
Meet the candidates running for state House District 8
LEFT: Mike McFall is the current mayor pro tem of Hazel Park. He is the Democratic candidate for the 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. Photo by Erin Sanchez. RIGHT: Robert Noble, of Madison Heights, is running as a Republican for the 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes.
candgnews.com
This junction was jamming
Jammin’ at the Junction was put on by the Roseville Downtown Development Authority. Eric LaFata, of LaFata Auto Body, is a DDA member and coordinated the event. Ron Fuller, a 1983 Roseville High School graduate, arrives at Jammin’ at the Junction with his 1924 Ford Model T with cutouts of the comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy “seated” in the rear.
candgnews.com
Woods Public Safety Open House to provide demonstrations, fire safety tips
GROSSE POINTE WOODS — Safety will take center stage this Sunday in Grosse Pointe Woods. From noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 9, the Woods Public Safety Department will be hosting its annual open house at the fire station, adjacent to Woods City Hall at 20025 Mack Plaza Drive. The free event is open to all ages and will include equipment and K-9 demonstrations, a smoke house exercise and fire safety demonstration, appearances by Medstar Ambulance and the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad, interaction opportunities with Faith & Blue, and chances for people to talk to members of the department and learn more about fire safety.
candgnews.com
Local Ironman women strive to compete
ROCHESTER — In a commitment that consists of competing in one of the most difficult competitions in the world, four local women have strived to not only set goals, but inspire others along the way. “Tell me I can’t do it and let me prove you wrong,” Tara Berens...
candgnews.com
Cities prepare for Halloween season with downtown events
OAKLAND COUNTY — Local cities in Oakland County are preparing to put on their Halloween events and give residents and children a chance to show off their costumes, get candy and have fun. Ferndale. From Oct. 22 to Oct. 31, the Ferndale Downtown Development Authority will be hosting its...
candgnews.com
De La Salle students give it a clean sweep
WARREN — The 160 football players at De La Salle Collegiate High School were on a mission Sept. 16. They met up at Woodside Bible Church in Warren, and grabbed some garbage bags, rakes and brooms, and cleaned up several neighborhoods throughout the city. In groups, and with several...
candgnews.com
California woman sentenced for attempted encounter with Novi teen
NOVI — A California woman was sentenced in Oakland County Circuit Court Sept. 29 for attempting to have sex with a teenage boy from Novi in April. Stephanie Sudarin Sin, 32, of San Francisco, pleaded guilty to child sexually abusive activity as part of a plea agreement Sept. 8. In exchange for her plea, a second charge of using a computer to commit a crime was dropped. Each of the charges carried up to 20 years in prison.
candgnews.com
Truck knocks down electrical pole in grocery store parking lot
ROYAL OAK — Members of the Royal Oak Fire Department were called to a grocery store Oct. 3 after a truck backed into an electrical pole. Firefighters were called to Hollywood Markets at 714 N. Main St. at 1:41 p.m. after the truck hit the electrical pole in the store’s parking lot, knocking the pole loose from the ground.
candgnews.com
Grosse Pointe Shores residents voice concerns about feral cat feeding
GROSSE POINTE SHORES — Some well-meaning animal lovers in Grosse Pointe Shores are causing unintentional problems for their neighbors. Some residents in the Webber Place and Lake Shore Road area appeared in front of the Grosse Pointe Shores City Council during a meeting Sept. 20 to express concerns over some of their neighbors apparently feeding and providing shelter for feral cats. City officials were also given a petition that Mayor Ted Kedzierski noted had been signed by an estimated 25 residents asking Shores officials to address this matter.
candgnews.com
Organization tool earns statewide grant for Parcells teachers
GROSSE POINTE FARMS/WOODS — It might sound like a simple thing, but a folder is making a world of difference for fifth graders at one Grosse Pointe public school. A 10-in-1 folder that had been used successfully with fifth graders at Maire Elementary School in the past was something that three teachers at Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods decided to try with their fifth graders when they saw students struggling to stay organized. Fifth graders used to be in the elementary schools but were shifted into middle school about three years ago, when the Grosse Pointe Public School System closed a couple of schools to address budgetary issues.
candgnews.com
Warren resident collects hole-in-one at Maple Lane
WARREN — Warren resident Paul Bey earned a hole-in-one at Maple Lane Golf Club on Sept. 20 during an early morning round. As conditions proved to be colder than usual and the green showcased some frost, Bey went a club up from his usual approach on hole No. 2.
candgnews.com
Retail fraud in Utica turns into police chase with damage to police vehicle
UTICA — Utica police said that an attempted retail fraud Sept. 12 turned into a chase after the suspects hit a police vehicle while trying to get away. The two suspects reportedly were apprehended by Michigan State Police and a Macomb County Sheriff’s Office deputy after the suspect vehicle crashed. The crash happened after police had ended the pursuit.
candgnews.com
Comedy night to help families meet basic furniture needs
METRO DETROIT — Local residents are invited to enjoy a night of laughs for a serious cause. The nonprofit Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan will host its 12th annual comedy night fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Royal Oak. Tickets cost $75 per person and include a buffet dinner, live auction and 50/50 raffle, as well as a comedy show.
candgnews.com
Driver runs red light, killing 74-year-old man, injuring two others
ROCHESTER HILLS — A 74-year-old man from Rochester Hills has died from injuries sustained Sept. 20 after a woman ran a red light and struck a car he was riding in in Rochester Hills, according to police. The crash occurred at approximately 11:17 a.m. at the intersection of Adams...
