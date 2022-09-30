Read full article on original website
Inside Dolly Parton’s Quaint Tennessee Home That Became a Dolly-Themed Bed and Breakfast
Dolly Parton's former Nashville home became a tribute to the country star. In fact, anyone can stay where the icon used to live.
Country Queen Loretta Lynn, 90, 'Planning Her Own Funeral': New Report
Is this the end of the road for country star Loretta Lynn? Five years after the singer suffered from a stroke, the 90-year-old is planning her own funeral, which will be the greatest country show, an insider divulged. The musician is supposedly listing her Nashville mansion on the market for just under $800,000. "Loretta wants to turn most of her physical holdings into cash so she doesn't burden her kids and grandkids with having to sell off stuff when she's gone," a family friend dished. "But even more, she wants to plan her own memorial service so the day will...
Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding
Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
'The Voice' Star Postpones Wedding Due to Hurricane Ian
Country stars Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan made the tough decision to postpone their wedding, sending the best to their friends in Florida after Hurricane Ian ruined the plan. Allen is currently a contestant on The Voice and it would seem the couple may have planned their Fort Myers, Florida wedding to coincide with the appearance.
