saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky coaching staff criticized for bone-headed decision declining a penalty
Kentucky finds itself trailing Ole Miss on the road in the first half of Saturday’s SEC showdown between 2 top-15 teams. Midway through the 2nd quarter, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops made a curious decision. On a 3rd-down play, Stoops declined a holding penalty that would have pushed the Rebels...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Ole Miss ends Kentucky's dream start, continues its own
Rapid Reactions Presented by — In a hyped battle of unbeatens, No. 14 Ole Miss made the biggest plays to escape unscathed with a 22-19 victory Saturday over No. 7 Kentucky. The Rebels were clinging to that 3-point lead late in the 4th quarter, but Kentucky was driving. Ole Miss forced a fumble against Will Levis and recovered at its own 21, ending the drive and essentially sealing the victory.
Kentucky No. 4 in CBS Sports Top 25 And 1
As practice gets underway this week, Kentucky is in the top five of Version 18.0 of the CBS Sports Top And 1. Gary Parrish has the Wildcats at No. 4 behind only Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Houston. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky assistant rips 'dudes taking shots' at Will Levis after Ole Miss loss
Kentucky assistant coach Vince Marrow didn’t mince words when defending his starting quarterback Saturday evening. Kentucky fell to 4-1 against Ole Miss in Oxford Saturday. Will Levis struggled, fumbling away Kentucky’s final chance to tie or convert the go-ahead score with 1 minutes remaining. The Wildcats fell all the same, 22-19.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Struggling Ole Miss fan goes viral ahead of game vs. Kentucky
Ole Miss is hosting fellow unbeaten SEC squad Kentucky in an early game on ESPN on Saturday in Oxford. That means some Ole Miss students had to get up early to start tailgating, probably after a long night of partying on Friday night. That led to one struggling Ole Miss...
Former Kentucky college president sues school over his firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual...
WKYT 27
Ky. native ‘one of the lucky ones’ after Hurricane Ian causes catastrophic damage in Florida
AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WKYT) - A Mount Sterling, Ky. native is assessing the damage to his Florida home in the wake of Hurricane Ian. We told you earlier this week that Jeffrey Reeves was riding out his first hurricane in the Tampa area. Reeves is originally from Mount Sterling and he...
WKYT 27
John Calipari to host Cincinnati concert event featuring Kane Brown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari will join forces with Kansas coach Bill Self in hosting a country music concert this fall. The event, featuring singer Kane Brown, will go to support the John McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative, which was established in 1999 to award scholarships to minority students pursuing degrees in athletic administration.
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
smileypete.com
The State of Manufacturing
With a record number of new jobs and a spate of business expansions, the manufacturing industry in Kentucky is strong, said Frank Jemley, president of the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM). KAM’s annual Manufacturing Summit and Awards Luncheon, featuring Susan Elkington, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky as the keynote...
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
WKYT 27
Academy Sports opens doors in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People were lined up in Lexington early Friday morning, and it wasn’t for a new bourbon release. Academy Sports and Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sporting goods and outdoor stores. Friday morning, they opened the newest of their more than 260 stores in Lexington. Academy, has it’s primary footprint in the south and offers an assortment of hunting, fishing, and camping equipment and gear, along with sports and leisure products.
smileypete.com
Who's Who for October 2022
The Kentucky Distillers’ Association has announced several staff promotions to further position the historic nonproﬁt trade group as the leading voice for Bourbon. Adam Johnson has been named vice president of state relations; Colleen Thomas has been named vice president of operations; Mandy Ryan will oversee KDA’s tourism initiatives as the director of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® experiences; and Marielle McElmurray has been named operations manager and executive assistant. Other KDA staff include Sara Barnes, director of industry responsibility and sustainability; Jack Mazurak, director of governmental and regulatory affairs; Annie Franklin, director of member services; and Allison Delande, director of special projects.
clayconews.com
Authorities Investigating After Cheapside Shooting This Morning in Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, KY (October 2, 2022) - The Lexington Police are reporting that an arrest has been made following a shooting that occurred downtown early this morning. At 1:42 a.m., on Sunday, October 2, 2022, officers and Fayette County Sheriff deputies working in the Downtown Entertainment District heard a gunshot in the 100 block of Cheapside Street.
wdrb.com
Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Area evacuated as police investigate suspicious package in Richmond
WATCH | Police officers shop with Lexington kids for sports gear. Right inside the new Academy Sport and Outdoors, an excited group of young athletes is getting ready to fill their shopping carts. WATCH | Eastern Kentucky native rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. Updated: 14 hours ago. Eastern Kentucky...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – October 2022
Clark County received $464,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding which will help renovate the Clark County Community Servicesbuilding. Clark County Community Services provides families with clothing, food, utilities and housing assistance. They also provide Senior Commodities Monthly Food Boxes through their work with God’s Pantry.
musictimes.com
Punchmade Records Is Gearing Up To Be The Hottest Record Label in Kentucky
There has been a recent uptick in the number of hitmakers in the city that is known for being the home of the rap great Punchmade Dev, and this phenomenon has attracted a significant amount of attention and discussion. Dev is at the forefront of the music industry in Lexington as a result of the fact that he manages his own record label, Punchmade Records. He is also paving the way for the other artists and label mates who he collaborates with in this capacity. Examine them by clicking on the links that are shown further down in this paragraph.
WKYT 27
Name released in fatal crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 80-year-old Robert Walker of Lexington. The death is being investigated as an accident. ORIGINAL: Lexington police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night. The crash happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Greenwich Pike and...
