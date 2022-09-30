Read full article on original website
Progressive Rail Roading
Norfolk Southern donates funds to food pantries
Norfolk Southern Corp. yesterday announced a commitment of $400,000 in grants to 31 food banks located along its national network in an effort to combat food insecurity. More than 34 million Americans — including 9 million children — are food insecure, meaning they have limited or uncertain access to adequate food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
FOXBusiness
Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work
Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
The number of CFOs being promoted to CEOs hits an all-time high
In the first half of 2022, there was increased momentum of finance chiefs becoming CEOs. So far this year, we’ve been hearing of several CFOs moving into the CEO role at major companies. For example, Christina Spade, the CFO and COO, at AMC Networks was named the next CEO. And Donald Allan, Jr. was promoted from CFO to CEO at Stanley Black & Decker. In fact, the percentage of sitting CEOs coming directly from a CFO chair has reached an all-time high.
thepennyhoarder.com
Got a HS Diploma or Work Experience? Earn up to $34/Hour at CVS Health
CVS Health, a health solutions company, is hiring a care management associate. You may work from home full time from anywhere in the United States. Your working hours will be four shifts each week during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in your time zone. You will do one late shift from 12:30 to 9 p.m. EST each week and a rotating Friday late shift every quarter. The pay ranges from $18.30 to $33.65 per hour.
thecentersquare.com
Coons introduces bill that would aid small businesses in hiring
(The Center Square) – New legislation was introduced this week that would benefit Delaware’s small business sector. The Small Business Career and Technical Education Act, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-DE, would assist small businesses in hiring new employees and would support those who want to open a small business.
Technician Online
OPINION: North Carolina needs to implement a four-day work week
The pandemic has fostered a grand discussion on the structure of how we work, making many positions completely remote. This change has brought immense benefits to people who prefer working from home, including the freedom to relocate. Perhaps there are more changes to be made to address the issue of so many employees feeling overworked.
