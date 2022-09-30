ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 21

Michele Ann
3d ago

It has to do with illegal immigrants driving w/ no license, no insurance, no registration & or no inspections or all of the above. As well the other big problem in city is all the criminals..... who run bc of drugs on them they r dealing, guns on them, and of course the warrants that have.. N then the other issue that comes from the drug dealing criminals ruining people lives come the addicts that run bc of being high or just picked up n have the drugs on them n still need to get high.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

58-year old New Bedford woman arrested for allegedly trafficking Fentanyl

“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a woman after trafficking over 80 grams of Fentanyl. On Saturday, October 1, detectives executed a search warrant for 16 Jouvette Street #3 with the target of the search being Marylin Gonzalez, 58. As detectives searched the apartment, they located 4 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 42 grams, 18 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 46 grams, 14 film strips of suboxone, and $2,579 which were seized as a result of drug proceeds.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Accidents
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police arrest 27-year old city man in possession of illegal firearm

“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a man in possession of an illegal firearm. On Friday, September 30th, detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” received information regarding a male, identified as MALIK KING, 27, in possession of a pistol. Surveillance was established, and KING was subsequently...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police respond to North End for man barricaded in room with a knife

On Saturday, the New Bedford Police Department responded to Banister Street in the city’s North End for a report of a man who was barricaded in his room with a knife. Preliminary investigation suggests that the individual had barricaded himself inside hte apartment because he was in the process of being evicted and did not want to leave.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Family Car#Traffic Accident
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police respond to mother and her children being pepper-sprayed

“At approximately 9:45pm on Saturday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to Cumberland Farms on Hathaway Road for a report of a mother and her children being pepper sprayed while inside their car. Witness says a passenger in a black BMW got out and sprayed mace into the victim’s...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
TRURO, MA
ABC6.com

Woman shot while stopped at traffic light in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was shot while stopped at a traffic light in Providence Sunday night. Providence police said the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said. No further information was released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

34-year-old Quincy man dead, 33-year-old Brockton woman arrested, two seriously injured, in highway crash

One person has died, and another arrested after a three-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 93 south, prior to Exit 12, in Dorchester for an incident involving three vehicles. The operator of one of the cars was fatally struck by another vehicle after he exited his own car and was on foot on the highway.
QUINCY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
bpdnews.com

Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Robbery that Occurred at The Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park

Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individual in relation to a Robbery and Assault & Battery that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM at the Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park (near 363 Massachusetts Avenue). The suspect is described as a Black Female in...
whdh.com

Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
REHOBOTH, MA
capecod.com

Wareham Police looking for missing woman with dementia

WAREHAM – Wareham Police is investigating a report of a missing female that has dementia. Stacia was last seen leaving Walmart today around 2:05 pm. She was observed walking towards Starbucks. If you see Stacia please call Wareham Police via 911 or 508-295-1212. Cape Wide News was created in...
WAREHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy