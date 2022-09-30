Read full article on original website
Michele Ann
3d ago
It has to do with illegal immigrants driving w/ no license, no insurance, no registration & or no inspections or all of the above. As well the other big problem in city is all the criminals..... who run bc of drugs on them they r dealing, guns on them, and of course the warrants that have.. N then the other issue that comes from the drug dealing criminals ruining people lives come the addicts that run bc of being high or just picked up n have the drugs on them n still need to get high.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited To Bring Your Dog To The 2022 Barktoberfest!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
How To Get Tickets For The 2022 Haunted Town Hall Ghost ToursDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Carver Haunted House Warns You to "Be Prepared to Be Scared!"Dianna CarneyCarver, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Related
Police: Multiple persons of interest in case of missing Warwick woman
The 44-year-old was last seen on May 16 in Apponaug, specifically near Post Road.
newbedfordguide.com
Paroled Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park murderer returned to custody for the 4th time
“A convicted and confessed murderer from the early 1980’s will stay behind bars after seeing his parole revoked again. According to a decision released on September 29th, the Massachusetts Parole Board concluded by unanimous vote that now 62-year-old Charles Chaples is not a suitable candidate for parole. According to...
newbedfordguide.com
58-year old New Bedford woman arrested for allegedly trafficking Fentanyl
“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a woman after trafficking over 80 grams of Fentanyl. On Saturday, October 1, detectives executed a search warrant for 16 Jouvette Street #3 with the target of the search being Marylin Gonzalez, 58. As detectives searched the apartment, they located 4 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 42 grams, 18 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 46 grams, 14 film strips of suboxone, and $2,579 which were seized as a result of drug proceeds.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island Police investigating incident involving 24-year-old man who suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound
Police in Rhode Island are investigating after responding to a discharge of a firearm that resulted in injuries. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Cumberland Police Department responded to 2500 block of Mendon Road for the report of a 24-year-old male resident who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police arrest 27-year old city man in possession of illegal firearm
“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a man in possession of an illegal firearm. On Friday, September 30th, detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” received information regarding a male, identified as MALIK KING, 27, in possession of a pistol. Surveillance was established, and KING was subsequently...
ABC6.com
Elderly woman in serious condition after being rescued from fire in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were rescued from a house fire in New Bedford on Monday. The fire happened just after 7 a.m. to the multi-family home on Tremont Street. Fire Chief Scott Kruger said two elderly women and a man were trapped on the third floor...
quincyquarry.com
Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing arrest warrant
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing an arrest warrant. A Bishop Land Design image. – News about Quincy covered...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to North End for man barricaded in room with a knife
On Saturday, the New Bedford Police Department responded to Banister Street in the city’s North End for a report of a man who was barricaded in his room with a knife. Preliminary investigation suggests that the individual had barricaded himself inside hte apartment because he was in the process of being evicted and did not want to leave.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to mother and her children being pepper-sprayed
“At approximately 9:45pm on Saturday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to Cumberland Farms on Hathaway Road for a report of a mother and her children being pepper sprayed while inside their car. Witness says a passenger in a black BMW got out and sprayed mace into the victim’s...
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
ABC6.com
Woman shot while stopped at traffic light in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was shot while stopped at a traffic light in Providence Sunday night. Providence police said the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said. No further information was released.
fallriverreporter.com
34-year-old Quincy man dead, 33-year-old Brockton woman arrested, two seriously injured, in highway crash
One person has died, and another arrested after a three-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 93 south, prior to Exit 12, in Dorchester for an incident involving three vehicles. The operator of one of the cars was fatally struck by another vehicle after he exited his own car and was on foot on the highway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Robbery that Occurred at The Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individual in relation to a Robbery and Assault & Battery that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM at the Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park (near 363 Massachusetts Avenue). The suspect is described as a Black Female in...
Cape Cod man accused of killing mother after her body was found burning in a fire
TRURO, Mass. — A Cape Cod man was arrested after allegedly lighting his mother on fire in front of his home, according to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. Adam Howe, 34, is facing a murder charge after he was arrested by the Cape Cod SWAT team late Friday night at his home.
whdh.com
Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
Mass. man accused of killing mother died of ‘apparent suicide’ in jail
A Massachusetts man suspected of killing his mother on Cape Cod over the weekend has died.
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man dead, five others seriously injured after being ejected in Route 95 crash
One of the victims in Sunday morning’s crash on Route 95 has died from his injuries after being transported to Boston Medical Center. According to Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police, the deceased is identified as 23-year-old Henry Augustin of Somerville. Augustin and five other men were occupants...
ABC6.com
Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
ABC6.com
Providence police give out free steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department hosted an event Saturday where they gave out free steering wheel locks to Hyundai drivers in the city. Police said that they event was put together in an effort to prevent an increase in Hyundai thefts around Providence. The department gave...
capecod.com
Wareham Police looking for missing woman with dementia
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is investigating a report of a missing female that has dementia. Stacia was last seen leaving Walmart today around 2:05 pm. She was observed walking towards Starbucks. If you see Stacia please call Wareham Police via 911 or 508-295-1212. Cape Wide News was created in...
Comments / 21