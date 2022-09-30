ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Thomas Bell
3d ago

This is typical of Democrats. Promise their slaves the world and than take it away from them. And yet somehow they're never smart enough to catch on that they're being used to get votes

westdakota
3d ago

It’s not gonna happen at all in any way shape or form. This is nothing but election year fodder. The left is being played a fool once again

Don Carter
3d ago

none of the students are eligible for debt forgiveness Biden can't do debt forgiveness he doesn't have the authority only congress can

