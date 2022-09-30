Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Hoskinson Challenges IOTA’s Co-Founder to a Debate On ADA, MIOTA Milestones
Cardano’s co-founder Charles Hoskinson has challenged Dominik Schiener, IOTA co-founder and chairman of the IOTA Foundation, to a debate. Hoskinson was reacting to a tweet by the Reddit community of IOTA requesting the two co-founders to discuss aspects of the two projects, including their status quo, achievements, milestones, technology, pros, cons, market focus, and coexistence.
u.today
"Bitcoin on Cardano" Project Introduces Its Updated Roadmap: Details
Decentralized protocol anetaBTC has presented an updated roadmap in its blog on Medium. According to the startup's mission statement, its main goal is to become a fully decentralized Bitcoin wrapper protocol. Although anetaBTC is not directly affiliated with any blockchain, its cNETA token is issued on Cardano. The main focus, however, is on Cardano and Ergo as the most secure blockchains, according to the project.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
boundingintocrypto.com
eth2 quick update no. 17
📣 Last chance to practice genesis before mainnet 📣. If you are unfamiliar — Spadina is a rapid-fire dress-rehearsal eth2 testnet to be launched on September 29th with a 3 day end-of-life. If you’re interested in testing out your deposit and genesis chops one last time before mainnet launch, then Spadina is for you — submit deposits today! Check out the quick update from last week for more discussion on the what and why of Spadina.
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Claims Terra Luna Team Engaged in Market Manipulation
In a lengthy interview with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin claims that the Terra Luna team attempted to manipulate the market in order to prop up the value of the native cryptocurrency. Buterin says that no one actually knows what the Terra team was doing...
hackernoon.com
Looking Into Ethereum’s Merge And How KIRA Circumvents PoS’s Biggest Weakness
On September 15, 2022, the second largest crypto in the world, Ethereum, successfully transitioned to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm via the Merge update. This blog will take an unbiased look at both PoW and PoS algorithms. PoW prevents double-spending attacks, but PoS makes forking extremely expensive and impractical. In 2012, Peercoin became the first coin to implement PoS, and several other cryptocurrencies like Alano, Cardano and Cardano have started opting for PoS.
CoinDesk
How to Teach Yourself Blockchain: A Guide for Budding Builders
Web3 developers and teachers weigh in with practical advice to help anyone get started building on blockchain. A new form of the internet called Web3 is being built right in front of our eyes. It’s being built on permissionless blockchains where anyone can deploy a smart contract they’ve written. Indeed, some of the greatest developers in this nascent industry are anonymous people – no college degree or corporate work experience is required here.
thenewscrypto.com
Post Ethereum Merge New Blocks Creation Rate Surges
The average block time for Ethereum has decreased by more than 13%. Ethereum blockchain transitioned away from the power-intensive proof-of-work. It has been discovered that the Ethereum Merge update, which aimed to shift the blockchain to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, has improved the rate at which new Ethereum blocks are generated.
GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- New to the Current lighting controls portfolio are simple and scalable options that let customers think bigger without the usual bottlenecks. NX Lighting Controls wireless controls are expressly designed to be contractor-friendly for straightforward installation and commissioning, making it much easier to provide intuitive room-based, zonal and networked control of environments without the extra training investment. With solutions for wireless, wired and hybrid configurations, NX gives lighting pros the control they crave including: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005106/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
‘Solving the scalability problem’: Vitalik Buterin lays out Ethereum's post-Merge roadmap
“At the end of this roadmap, Ethereum will be a much more scalable system,” Vitalik Buterin said.
thenewscrypto.com
USDC Will Integrate With Decentralized Social to Bring Web3 to The Masses
Los Angeles, California, 3rd October, 2022, Chainwire. A USDC integration with DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, is launching next week. The integration gives DeSo a financial bridge to millions of Ethereum users and DApps, giving them one-click access to end-to-end...
u.today
Shiba Eternity Announces “Download Day,” Vitalik Buterin Says Terra Luna Team Manipulated Market, XRP Trading Volumes up 542%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shiba Inu game now has official "download day" XRP trading volumes suddenly up 542%, what's happening?. Let’s see what the beginning of a new month brought in terms of crypto news with U.Today’s top four news stories over the past weekend. Shiba Inu game now has official "download...
cryptoslate.com
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson calls for an end to Bitcoin mining
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson explained why he thinks Bitcoin mining should be stopped and all existing units of the assets should be converted into wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) in an Oct. 3 Twitter broadcast. Wrapped Bitcoin is BTC on smart contracts-enabled platforms like Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and others. Bitcoin’s PoW...
coinfomania.com
How to Create a Smart Contract Without Any Code
You probably have heard of smart contracts by now. They are supposed to be one of the hallmarks of blockchain technology. Smart Contracts are a game changer in the world of business. Envision what it would mean if you could create a contract between two parties and then have it automatically executed when the terms of the contract are met? The possibilities are endless, and the applications of this modern technology can be applied to a variety of industries.
bitcoinist.com
The Big Eyes Crypto Project Is Set To Mimic The Success Of Bitcoin And Cardano
Bitcoin is the first and largest crypto project ever invented. Its developers were the first to devise a solution to the problems created by centralized financial organizations. Thus, following Bitcoin’s pattern, several crypto projects have been released. Although Big Eyes Coin operates on Ethereum, it intends to mimic Bitcoin’s...
u.today
New Cardano Era Will Show How to Do Decentralized Governance, Hoskinson Says
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has teased the advent of the Voltaire era in a recent tweet. The Input Output CEO claims that the last stage of the initial Cardano development roadmap is going to unlock "the power of millions of Cardano users." Named for a French writer, deist and philosopher...
boundingintocrypto.com
Japanese Gaming Giant Sega to Launch First Blockchain Game – Blockchain Bitcoin News
Sega, one of the largest Japanese gaming companies, has announced that it will launch its first blockchain game in collaboration with Double Jump Tokyo, another Japanese development company. The game, which is based on Sega’s Sangokushi Taisen franchise, will be built using Oasys, a Japanese scaling-focused project, to support its blockchain elements.
boundingintocrypto.com
Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon
The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.
Cryptocurrencies pose risks to the stability of the US financial system and gaps in regulation must be addressed, Treasury group says
Crypto poses risks that could endanger US financial stability, and regulators need to tighten rules in certain areas of the market, FSOC warned.
