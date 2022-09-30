You probably have heard of smart contracts by now. They are supposed to be one of the hallmarks of blockchain technology. Smart Contracts are a game changer in the world of business. Envision what it would mean if you could create a contract between two parties and then have it automatically executed when the terms of the contract are met? The possibilities are endless, and the applications of this modern technology can be applied to a variety of industries.

