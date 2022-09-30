Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina after leaving at least 25 reported dead and millions without power across Florida

Read full article on original website
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Search continues for abducted California family as relatives appeal for public's help in finding them
The search for a family of four kidnapped in California continues Wednesday as relatives appealed for the public's help. Authorities said they have a person of interest in custody and held a news conference in which they showed surveillance video of the family being forced into a truck by an armed man.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Texas executes John Ramirez, whose pastor was allowed by SCOTUS to touch him and pray aloud as he died
Texas has executed John Henry Ramirez, whose spiritual adviser was allowed to pray aloud and "lay hands" on him as he died after a US Supreme Court ruling led to new guidelines in his case and in similar requests in prisons across the country. Ramirez, 38, was killed Wednesday evening...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
U.S. Attorney's Office for Middle District joins elder fraud strike force
MACON — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced that as part of its continuing efforts to protect older adults and to bring perpetrators of fraud schemes to justice, it is joining the Justice Department’s Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force, as one of 14 additional U.S. Attorney’s Offices.
Comments / 0