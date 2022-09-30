Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Differences in stromal component of chordoma are associated with contrast enhancement in MRI and differential gene expression in RNA sequencing
Chordoma is a malignant bone neoplasm demonstrating notochordal differentiation and it frequently involves axial skeleton. Most of chordomas are conventional type with varying amount of myxoid stroma. Previously known prognostic factors for conventional chordoma are not specific for chordoma: old age, metastasis, tumor extent, and respectability. Here, we aimed to investigate the histologic, radiologic, and transcriptomic differences in conventional chordoma based on the stromal component. A total of 45 patients diagnosed with conventional chordoma were selected between May 2011 and March 2020 from a single institution. Electronic medical records, pathology slides, and pretreatment magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans were reviewed. Of the 45 patients, ten cases (4 stroma-rich and 6 stroma-poor tumor) were selected for RNA sequencing, and available cases in the remainder were used for measuring target gene mRNA expression with qPCR for validation. Differential gene expression and gene set analysis were performed. Based on histologic evaluation, there were 25 (55.6%) stroma-rich and 20 (44.4%) stroma-poor cases. No clinical differences were found between the two groups. Radiologically, stroma-rich chordomas showed significant signal enhancement on MRI (72.4% vs 27.6%, p"‰="‰0.002). Upregulated genes in stroma-rich chordomas were cartilage-, collagen/extracellular matrix-, and tumor metastasis/progression-associated genes. Contrarily, tumor suppressor genes were downregulated in stroma-rich chordomas. On survival analysis, Kaplan"“Meier plot was separated that showed inferior outcome of stroma-rich group, although statistically insignificant. In conclusion, the abundant stromal component of conventional chordoma enhanced well on MRI and possibly contributed to the biological aggressiveness that supported by transcriptomic characteristics. Further extensive investigation regarding radiologic-pathologic-transcriptomic correlation in conventional chordoma in a larger cohort could verify additional clinical significance.
Nature.com
CD36-mediated metabolic crosstalk between tumor cells and macrophages affects liver metastasis
Liver metastasis is highly aggressive and treatment-refractory, partly due to macrophage-mediated immune suppression. Understanding the mechanisms leading to functional reprogramming of macrophages in the tumor microenvironment (TME) will benefit cancer immunotherapy. Herein, we find that the scavenger receptor CD36 is upregulated in metastasis-associated macrophages (MAMs) and deletion of CD36 in MAMs attenuates liver metastasis in mice. MAMs contain more lipid droplets and have the unique capability in engulfing tumor cell-derived long-chain fatty acids, which are carried by extracellular vesicles. The lipid-enriched vesicles are preferentially partitioned into macrophages via CD36, that fuel macrophages and trigger their tumor-promoting activities. In patients with liver metastases, high expression of CD36 correlates with protumoral M2-type MAMs infiltration, creating a highly immunosuppressive TME. Collectively, our findings uncover a mechanism by which tumor cells metabolically interact with macrophages in TME, and suggest a therapeutic potential of targeting CD36 as immunotherapy for liver metastasis.
Nature.com
GSDME deficiency leads to the aggravation of UVB-induced skin inflammation through enhancing recruitment and activation of neutrophils
Gasdermin E (GSDME)-mediated pyroptosis is induced in keratinocytes of UVB-challenged skin. The role of GSDME in UVB-caused skin damage remains unknown. To explore the role of GSDME in UVB-induced skin inflammation. We compared differences in skin appearance, histological features, keratinocyte death modalities, infiltration of immune cells, and levels of some inflammatory cytokines between Gsdmeâˆ’/âˆ’ mice and wild type (WT) mice after UVB exposure. We explored whether keratinocytes contribute to GSDME deficiency-caused aggravation of UVB-induced skin inflammation in GSDME knockdown keratinocyte cultured in vitro and keratinocyte-specific Gsdme conditional knockout mice. We used anti-Ly6G antibody to deplete neutrophils and explore their role in UVB-caused skin damage. Skin damage and neutrophils infiltration were aggravated in UVB-challenged Gsdmeâˆ’/âˆ’ mice, compared with UVB-challenged WT mice. Apoptosis and necroptosis, which were initiated together with GSDME-mediated pyroptosis in UVB-challenged WT mice, were not enhanced in UVB-challenged Gsdmeâˆ’/âˆ’ mice. Neutrophils activation indicators and its recruiting cytokines were increased in skin tissue of UVB-challenged Gsdmeâˆ’/âˆ’ mice. However, GSDME knockdown did not lead to the further increase of mRNA and secretion of TNF-Î± and IL-6 in UVB-challenged keratinocytes. Skin damage was not aggravated in UVB-challenged Gsdme cKO mice. Neutrophils depletion alleviated UVB-caused skin damage in WT mice and Gsdmeâˆ’/âˆ’ mice, and eliminated its aggravation in Gsdmeâˆ’/âˆ’ mice. This study demonstrates that GSDME plays a restrictive role in UVB-induced skin damage through inhibiting excessive recruitment and activation of neutrophils in the immune microenvironment in UVB-caused skin inflammation. However, keratinocytes might not contribute to this restrictive function.
Nature.com
Extracting structural motifs from pair distribution function data of nanostructures using explainable machine learning
Characterization of material structure with X-ray or neutron scattering using e.g. Pair Distribution Function (PDF) analysis most often rely on refining a structure model against an experimental dataset. However, identifying a suitable model is often a bottleneck. Recently, automated approaches have made it possible to test thousands of models for each dataset, but these methods are computationally expensive and analysing the output, i.e. extracting structural information from the resulting fits in a meaningful way, is challenging. Our Machine Learning based Motif Extractor (ML-MotEx) trains an ML algorithm on thousands of fits, and uses SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanation) values to identify which model features are important for the fit quality. We use the method for 4 different chemical systems, including disordered nanomaterials and clusters. ML-MotEx opens for a type of modelling where each feature in a model is assigned an importance value for the fit quality based on explainable ML.
Nature.com
Electron microscopy and calorimetry of proteins in supercooled water
Some of the best nucleating agents in nature are ice-nucleating proteins, which boost ice growth better than any other material. They can induce immersion freezing of supercooled water only a few degrees below 0Â Â°C. An open question is whether this ability also extends to the deposition mode, i.e., to water vapor. In this work, we used three proteins, apoferritin, InaZ (ice nucleation active protein Z), and myoglobin, of which the first two are classified as ice-nucleating proteins for the immersion freezing mode. We studied the ice nucleation ability of these proteins by differential scanning calorimetry (immersion freezing) and by environmental scanning electron microscopy (deposition freezing). Our data show that InaZ crystallizes water directly from the vapor phase, while apoferritin first condenses water in the supercooled state, and subsequently crystallizes it, just as myoglobin, which is unable to nucleate ice.
Nature.com
Triangular lattice quantum dimer model with variable dimer density
Quantum dimer models are known to host topological quantum spin liquid phases, and it has recently become possible to simulate such models with Rydberg atoms trapped in arrays of optical tweezers. Here, we present large-scale quantum Monte Carlo simulation results on an extension of the triangular lattice quantum dimer model with terms in the Hamiltonian annihilating and creating single dimers. We find distinct odd and even \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) spin liquids, along with several phases with no topological order: a staggered crystal, a nematic phase, and a trivial symmetric phase with no obvious broken symmetry. We also present dynamic spectra of the phases, and note implications for experiments on Rydberg atoms.
Nature.com
Leveraging network structure in nonlinear control
Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 36 (2022) Cite this article. Over the last twenty years, dynamic modeling of biomolecular networks has exploded in popularity. Many of the classical tools for understanding dynamical systems are unwieldy in the highly nonlinear, poorly constrained, high-dimensional systems that often arise from these modeling efforts. Understanding complex biological systems is greatly facilitated by purpose-built methods that leverage common features of such models, such as local monotonicity, interaction graph sparsity, and sigmoidal kinetics. Here, we review methods for controlling the systems of ordinary differential equations used to model biomolecular networks. We focus on methods that make use of the structure of the network of interactions to help inform, which variables to target for control, and highlight the computational and experimental advantages of such approaches. We also discuss the importance of nonperturbative methods in biomedical and experimental molecular biology applications, where finely tuned interventions can be difficult to implement. It is well known that feedback loops, and positive feedback loops in particular, play a major determining role in the dynamics of biomolecular networks. In many of the methods we cover here, control over system trajectories is realized by overriding the behavior of key feedback loops.
Nature.com
Tissue-specific impacts of aging and genetics on gene expression patterns in humans
Age is the primary risk factor for many common human diseases. Here, we quantify the relative contributions of genetics and aging to gene expression patterns across 27 tissues from 948 humans. We show that the predictive power of expression quantitative trait loci is impacted by age in many tissues. Jointly modelling the contributions of age and genetics to transcript level variation we find expression heritability (h2) is consistent among tissues while the contribution of aging varies by >20-fold with \({R}_{{{{{{{{\rm{age}}}}}}}}}^{2} \; > \;{h}^{2}\) in 5 tissues. We find that while the force of purifying selection is stronger on genes expressed early versus late in life (Medawar's hypothesis), several highly proliferative tissues exhibit the opposite pattern. These non-Medawarian tissues exhibit high rates of cancer and age-of-expression-associated somatic mutations. In contrast, genes under genetic control are under relaxed constraint. Together, we demonstrate the distinct roles of aging and genetics on expression phenotypes.
Nature.com
Sevoflurane induces microRNA-18a to delay rat neurodevelopment via suppression of the RUNX1/Wnt/Î²-catenin axis
Sevoflurane anesthesia is reported to repress neurogenesis of neural stem cells (NSCs), thereby affecting the brain development, but the underlying mechanism of sevoflurane on the proliferation of NSCs remains unclear. Thus, this study aims to discern the relationship between sevoflurane and NSC proliferation. Bioinformatics tools were employed to predict the expression of microRNA-18a (miR-18a) in 9-day-old neonatal rat hippocampal tissues after sevoflurane treatment and the downstream genes of miR-18a, followed by a series of assays to explore the relationship among miR-18a, runt related transcription factor 1 (RUNX1), and Î²-catenin in the hippocampal tissues. NSCs were isolated from the hippocampal tissues and subjected to gain-/loss-of-function assays to investigate the interactions among miR-18a, RUNX1, and Î²-catenin in NSCs and their roles in NSC development. Bioinformatics analysis and experimental results confirmed high expression of miR-18a in rat hippocampal tissues and NSCs after sevoflurane treatment. Next, we found that miR-18a downregulated RUNX1 expression, while RUNX1 promoted NSC proliferation by activating the Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling pathway. The behavioral experiments also showed that sevoflurane caused nerve injury in rats, whilst RUNX1 overexpression protected rat neurodevelopment. Our findings uncovered that sevoflurane attenuated NSC proliferation via the miR-18a-meidated RUNX1/Wnt/Î²-catenin pathway, thereby impairing rat neurodevelopment.
News-Medical.net
What is the aerosol and droplet risk in COVID-19 transmission?
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers assessed the superposition of aerosol and droplets in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) transmission. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is spread through three different methods: direct contact with a fomite (an infected person or object), aerial transmission by droplets, and aerosols. The last of these, the distinction between "droplets" and "aerosols" and their respective propensity to spread infection, has been controversial but is undoubtedly significant.
Nature.com
Quantum wake dynamics in Heisenberg antiferromagnetic chains
Traditional spectroscopy, by its very nature, characterizes physical system properties in the momentum and frequency domains. However, the most interesting and potentially practically useful quantum many-body effects emerge from local, short-time correlations. Here, using inelastic neutron scattering and methods of integrability, we experimentally observe and theoretically describe a local, coherent, long-lived, quasiperiodically oscillating magnetic state emerging out of the distillation of propagating excitations following a local quantum quench in a Heisenberg antiferromagnetic chain. This "quantum wake" displays similarities to Floquet states, discrete time crystals and nonlinear Luttinger liquids. We also show how this technique reveals the non-commutativity of spin operators, and is thus a model-agnostic measure of a magnetic system's "quantumness."
Nature.com
Urtica dioica and Dodonaea viscosa leaf extracts as eco-friendly bioagents against Alternaria alternata isolate TAA-05 from tomato plant
One of the tomato's acutely devastating diseases is Alternaria leaf spot, lowering worldwide tomato production. In this study, one fungal isolate was isolated from tomatoes and was assigned to Alternaria alternata TAA-05 upon morphological and molecular analysis of the ITS region and 18SrRNA, endoPG, Alt a1, and gapdh genes. Also, Urtica dioica and Dodonaea viscosa methanol leaf extracts (MLEs) were utilized as antifungal agents in vitro and compared to Ridomil, a reference chemical fungicide. The in vitro antifungal activity results revealed that Ridomil (2000Â Âµg/mL) showed the highest fungal growth inhibition (FGI) against A. alternata (96.29%). Moderate activity was found against A. alternata by D. viscosa and U. dioica MLEs (2000Â Âµg/mL), with an FGI value of 56.67 and 54.81%, respectively. The abundance of flavonoid and phenolic components were identified by HPLC analysis in the two plant extracts. The flavonoid compounds, including hesperidin, quercetin, and rutin were identified using HPLC in D. viscosa MLE with concentrations of 11.56, 10.04, and 5.14Â Âµg/mL of extract and in U. dioica MLE with concentrations of 12.45, 9.21, and 5.23Â Âµg/mL, respectively. Î±-Tocopherol and syringic acid, were also identified in D. viscosa MLE with concentrations of 26.13 and 13.69Â Âµg/mL, and in U. dioica MLE, with values of 21.12 and 18.33Â Âµg/mL, respectively. Finally, the bioactivity of plant extracts suggests that they play a crucial role as antifungal agents against A. alternata. Some phenolic chemicals, including coumaricÂ acid, caffeicÂ acid, ferulicÂ acid, and Î±-tocopherol, have shown that they may be utilized as environmentally friendly fungicidal compounds.
Nature.com
Lessons learned during the process of reporting individual genomic results to participants of a population-based biobank
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The return of individual genomic results (ROR) to research participants is still in its early phase, and insight on how individuals respond to ROR is scarce. Studies contributing to the evidence base for best practices are crucial before these can be established. Here, we describe a ROR procedure conducted at a population-based biobank, followed by surveying the responses of almost 3000 participants to a range of results, and discuss lessons learned from the process, with the aim of facilitating large-scale expansion. Overall, participants perceived the information that they received with counseling as valuable, even when the reporting of high risks initially caused worry. The face-to-face delivery of results limited the number of participants who received results. Although the participants highly valued this type of communication, additional means of communication need to be considered to improve the feasibility of large-scale ROR. The feedback collected sheds light on the value judgements of the participants and on potential responses to the receipt of genetic risk information. Biobanks in other countries are planning or conducting similar projects, and the sharing of lessons learned may provide valuable insight and aid such endeavors.
technologynetworks.com
Fungi Are Living in Human Tumors
A large collaborative study by the Weizmann Institute of Science and the University of California San Diego (UCSD) has discovered multiple species of fungi living within human tumors. The research is published in Cell. The tumor microbiome. Over a century ago, scientists discovered bacteria living in human tumors. In subsequent...
Nature.com
The potential of Beta variant containing COVID booster vaccines for chasing Omicron in 2022
Currently approved COVID vaccines are designed using the spike antigen derived from the ancestral strain, but health authorities are recommending changes to the vaccine strain to combat emerging variants. The goal is to ensure that next generation vaccines can tackle multiple variants of concern including the most prevalent variant for the coming season. We here discuss recent preclinical and clinical data on COVID vaccine antigens that are potential candidates for an updated vaccine.
Nature.com
Drug resistance and population structure of Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax in the Peruvian Amazon
Malaria is a major health problem in Peru despite substantial progress achieved by the ongoing malaria elimination program. This study explored the population genetics of 63 Plasmodium falciparum and 170 P. vivax cases collected in the Peruvian Amazon Basin between 2015 and 2019. Microscopy and PCR were used for malaria detection and positive samples were genotyped at neutral and drug resistance-associated regions. The P. falciparum population exhibited a low nucleotide diversity (Ï€"‰="‰0.02) whereas the P. vivax population presented a higher genetic diversity (Ï€"‰="‰0.34). All P. falciparum samples (n"‰="‰63) carried chloroquine (CQ) resistant mutations on Pfcrt. Most P. falciparum samples (53 out of 54) carried sulfadoxine (SD) resistant mutations on Pfdhfr and Pfdhps. No evidence was found of artemisinin resistance mutations on kelch13. Population structure showed that a single cluster accounted for 93.4% of the P. falciparum samples whereas three clusters were found for P. vivax. Our study shows a low genetic diversity for both species with significant differences in genetic sub-structuring. The high prevalence of CQ-resistance mutations could be a result of indirect selection pressures driven by the P. vivax treatment scheme. These results could be useful for public health authorities to safeguard the progress that Peru has achieved towards malaria elimination.
Nature.com
Niche deconvolution of the glioblastoma proteome reveals a distinct infiltrative phenotype within the proneural transcriptomic subgroup
Glioblastoma is often subdivided into three transcriptional subtypes (classical, proneural, mesenchymal) based on bulk RNA signatures that correlate with distinct genetic and clinical features. Potential cellular-level differences of these subgroups, such as the relative proportions of glioblastoma's hallmark histopathologic features (e.g. brain infiltration, microvascular proliferation), may provide insight into their distinct phenotypes but are, however, not well understood. Here we leverage machine learning and reference proteomic profiles derived from micro-dissected samples of these major histomorphologic glioblastoma features to deconvolute and estimate niche proportions in an independent proteogenomically-characterized cohort. This approach revealed a strong association of the proneural transcriptional subtype with a diffusely infiltrating phenotype. Similarly, enrichment of a microvascular proliferation proteomic signature was seen within the mesenchymal subtype. This study is the first to link differences in the cellular pathology signatures and transcriptional profiles of glioblastoma, providing potential new insights into the genetic drivers and poor treatment response of specific subsets of glioblastomas.
Nature.com
Synthesis and photophysical investigations of pyridine-pyrazolate bound boron(III) diaryl complexes
This study presents the design and synthetic pathway of unsymmetric ligands based on pyridine-pyrazolate scaffold with Donor"“Acceptor (D"“A) molecular arrays and their boron complexes to achieve a large Stokes shift. Intermolecular charge transfer (ICT) triggered by the uneven molecular charge distribution from electronically dense pyrazolate (donor) part of the ligands to electron-deficient boron centre (acceptor) resulted in a mega Stokes shift up to 263Â nm for selected compounds while retaining the characteristic quantum efficiency and chemical stability. The photophysical properties of derivatization of pyrazolate group in the pyridine-pyrazolate scaffold of diaryl boron complexes were explored based on UV"“Visible, steady-state and time-resolved fluorescence spectroscopy. An interesting dual emission along with quenching behaviour was also observed for 2-(6-methoxynaphthelene) 5-(2-pyridyl) pyrazolate boron complex (P5) due to the formation of a twisted intermolecular charge transfer (TICT) state from a locally excited (LE) state rendering it a potential candidate for sensing applications based on H-Bond quenching. In addition, the extended excited state lifetime of the reported compounds compared to classical boron-dipyrromethene (BODIPY) makes them suitable as potential probes for analytical applications requiring a longer excited state lifetime.
Nature.com
Evaluation of the metabolomic profile through H-NMR spectroscopy in ewes affected by postpartum hyperketonemia
Ketosis is one of the most important health problems in dairy sheep. The aim of this study was to evaluate the metabolic alterations in hyperketonemic (HYK) ewes. Forty-six adult Sardinian ewes were enrolled between 7"‰Â±"‰3Â days post-partum. Blood samples were collected from the jugular vein using Venosafe tubes containing clot activator from jugular vein after clinical examination. The concentration of Î²-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) was determined in serum and used to divide ewes into assign ewes into: Non-HYK (serum BHB"‰<"‰0.80Â mmol/L) and HYK (serum BHB"‰â‰¥"‰0.80Â mmol/L) groups. Animal data and biochemical parameters of groups were examined with one-way ANOVA, and metabolite differences were tested using a t-test. A robust principal component analysis model and a heatmap were used to highlight common trends among metabolites. Over-representation analysis was performed to investigate metabolic pathways potentially altered in connection with BHB alterations. The metabolomic analysis identified 54 metabolites with 14 different between groups. These metabolites indicate altered ruminal microbial populations and fermentations; an interruption of the tricarboxylic acid cycle; initial lack of glucogenic substrates; mobilization of body reserves; the potential alteration of electron transport chain; influence on urea synthesis; alteration of nervous system, inflammatory response, and immune cell function.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
