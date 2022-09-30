Read full article on original website
UPDATE: TV6 & FOX UP transmitter maintenance completed Wednesday
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The WLUC-TV transmitter is back up as of 3:09 p.m. Wednesday. WLUC-TV & FOX UP are having maintenance performed at our main transmitter location Wednesday and we will be off over-the-air between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. ET. These times are approximate, and we...
Escanaba’s St. Vincent de Paul to host garage sale Thursday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Vincent de Paul provides several services to the Escanaba community. “It’s going out to your neighbors that don’t have the benefits that all of us have that have had a job,” said Terry Saunders, a deacon at the Catholic church. In addition...
Camp Cannabis organizers remind you what’s permitted inside festival grounds
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s high time for the Upper Peninsula’s first-ever marijuana consumption event. You can roll into Tourist Park in Marquette for Camp Cannabis on October 7-8. The Fire Station CEOs/Camp Cannabis organizers Stosh Wasik and Logan Stauber talk about the festival lineup and destigmatizing cannabis...
UP Fun With Friends to open this month
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fun venue is about to open in Negaunee. U.P. Fun With Friends plans to open before November. It will be a place for families and friends to get together and have a good time. The family fun center will include a mini golf course, a bounce house and a climbing wall.
Frightful 5K and Kids Miner Mile returns for a 3rd year
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Frightful 5K returns once again, this time with a spooky twist. Runners will have the option of taking the previous 5K route, or (if you’re brave enough) to head off the beaten path towards Old Town to visit ghosts, goblins and zombies. The Miner...
Marquette Township Board votes against supporting Forestville connector road
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday night, the Marquette Township Board voted against supporting the proposed Forestville connector road. During the board’s regular meeting, property owners likely to be impacted by the proposed road voiced their disapproval of that plan and said the focus should be on safety at the intersection of Forestville Road and County Road 492/Wright Street.
Lake Superior Performance Rally tears through Upper Michigan Oct. 14 & 15
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Fox Marquette Subaru Lake Superior Performance Rally, presented by Travel Marquette, is rolling onto the racing stages on Friday, Oct. 14 and 15. The rally is the final event in the 2022 American Rally Association series and will host some of the biggest names in the sport.
Slugg’s Bluff becomes Michigan’s first climber-owned crag
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular climbing destination in Marquette County is now the first climber-owned crag in Michigan. Slugg’s Bluff has been a popular climbing destination in palmer since the 1970s. Leo ‘Slugg’ Arbelius owned the property with his wife, Alice, and it has been in the...
Negaunee edges Gladstone as Number One in UPSSA Football Poll
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - ELEVEN PLAYER POLL. Remember there’s a top 5 with ties, others are honorable mention.
Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man drove away with a brand new car Monday afternoon. Dave Smith entered a sweepstake through Menards and Richmond Water Heating back in April. Monday he was handed the keys to a brand new Dodge Charger and new water heater from Richmond Water...
Range Bank dropping off school supply donations
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Range Bank is now delivering on its annual school supply drive. Tuesday afternoon, Range Bank employees dropped off collected donations at Negaunee, Ishpeming and Westwood High Schools. Other schools will have their donations dropped off in the coming days. Range Bank matched the donations from the...
‘Give us your input’: D&D Dog Dynamics holds ‘town hall’ Thursday night
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - D&D Dog Dynamics is hosting a town hall on Thursday to discuss school safety. The group wants to bring a security dog, called Guardian Dog, into every U.P. school. The dog will be trained to deter crime. detect drugs and weapons and defend everyone in the school.
Ishpeming 5th grade class hosts third annual farm stand
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Ishpeming 5th grade ‘Farm To School’ class from Partridge Creek Farm held its third-annual student farm stand. On Tuesday afternoon, students sold sunflowers, lemonade, carrots, radishes, beets, greens and other late fall harvest vegetables. Partridge Creek Farm Director May Tsupros said...
Meet Marquette County’s 2022 Veteran of the Year
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a new Marquette County Veteran of the Year. American family man and dog lover Jim Provost has been selected by the Marquette County Veterans Alliance; an event will be held to celebrate Jim’s selection. The event will start at 7:00 p.m. on...
Flight routes change at the Delta County Airport
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba might be a small town, but the Delta County Airport stays busy. Soon, travelers will see new flight routes. “There were some major decisions that came down the pipeline from the airline and they’ve significantly impacted travel here. Unfortunately, not for the better,” said Andrea Nummilien, the airport manager at the Delta County Airport.
The Ryan Report - Oct. 2. 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the first Sunday of October talking to the two candidates vying for the 109th District Seat in the Michigan House of Representatives. This week on The Ryan Report, Don gives candidates Jenn Hill, a Democrat from Marquette, and Melody Wagner, a Republican from K.I. Sawyer, the opportunity to address important topics concerning the Upper Peninsula and their stance on such.
Marquette County Board approves additional child care funding
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board held a meeting Tuesday and approved more spending on child care. When Marquette County received nearly $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, some families were disappointed to find out that only $100,000 went to child care. Some activists have been speaking at board meetings and marching for increased child care funding for six months. The board approved an additional $100,000 to fund child care in Marquette County, for a total of $200,000.
MDHHS offers ‘Test to Treat’ program at Westwood Mall
LANSING Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is offering a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state that offer no-cost testing and telehealth services. Test to Treat sites allows individuals to access testing, a health assessment and medication prescriptions all in...
Marquette, NICE school districts report consistent student numbers on count day
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The first count day of the school year for districts across the state happened Wednesday. It’s a critical day for smaller districts, as schools receive $9,150 per student from the state. Superintendents for the Marquette Area Public Schools and NICE Community Schools both say the districts are anticipating student counts to remain consistent.
Marquette police chief celebrates Coffee with a Cop Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday was National Coffee with a Cop Day. To celebrate, Provisions Coffee in Marquette hosted a meet and greet with Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim. Grim sat down with community members to chat over a cup of joe. While residents don’t normally have an opportunity to...
