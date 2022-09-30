ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mantorville, MN

KROC News

Grab Tickets Now for ‘A Holiday of Hope’ Gala in Rochester

Did you know that in 2022, over 700 unique individuals who are experiencing homelessness in the Rochester, Minnesota community were helped by The Landing MN? Yes, that number is correct and we aren't even close to the final month of 2022 so it will be even higher. If you've ever wondered how you can help those experiencing homelessness in our community, you will want to grab tickets while you can for the 2nd Annual A Holiday of Hope Gala on December 1st.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

8,000+ Gathered in Rochester Sunday for Free Concert (PHOTOS)

If you were having trouble finding a place to park in downtown Rochester, Minnesota on Sunday, the reason was probably because of the massive event happening at Soldier's Field. Over 8,000 people got together to hear Franklin Graham speak and enjoy a free concert. Over 8,000 People Enjoyed the Massive...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Soldiers Field & Silver Lake Parks Master Plans Could be Adopted

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Park Board has a big meeting scheduled for this afternoon. The board will be presented with revised proposals for the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan and the Silver Lake Park Master Plan. It's possible, both proposals could be approved during the meeting, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

‘God Loves You Tour’ stop in Rochester brings in 8,100 people

(ABC 6 News) – Franklin Graham’s ‘God Loves You Tour’ made its final stop in Rochester on Sunday. 8,100 people filled Soldier’s Field Park Sunday afternoon as a part of the six-city, one thousand-mile tour. Rochester concluded the fall tour, with previous stops in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Downtown Rochester hotel closes to transition into UMR student housing

(ABC 6 News) – The DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester announced it will close its doors Monday in preparation for redevelopment into a new student housing facility for the University of Minnesota Rochester. The award-winning hotel has been a downtown staple for those visiting Rochester since 2009. Before becoming...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Here Are The Richest Neighborhoods In Rochester In 2022

Is your address in one of these neighborhoods? If so, congratulations-- you live in some of the most expensive neighborhoods here in Rochester. Rochester is, of course, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. But we're also Minnesota's third-largest city behind Minneapolis and St. Paul. And Rochester is also the largest city in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro. The 2020 U.S. Census put the Med City's population at nearly 122,000 people-- a number that kind of surprised me.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Owatonna Homecoming Parade Seen Through Pictures

After interviewing the top ten candidates for Homecoming King and Queen for Owatonna High School I was intrigued to watch the parade. Also for the fact that my high school growing up did not have a homecoming parade, so I wanted to see what was all involved. Here is a summary of the parade seen through pictures just in case you missed it! All in all, it was fun to see all the kids (elementary through high school) enjoying the Friday and celebrating, and of course get excited over candy! It was also nice to be reminded of what a welcoming community Owatonna is and glad I got to experience a little piece of Owatonna.
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

The City of Mankato will host another open house to gather opinions on what will be done with Jefferson Quarry. October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month to learn, know the signs, and get checked regularly. Connections Shelter is back for its 6th season. Updated: 3 hours ago. Connections...
MANKATO, MN
KROC News

Grand Opening For New Economic Development Center in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A grand opening celebration will take place this afternoon for the RAEDI Economic Development Center in Rochester. The event begins at 3 PM with a ribbon cutting and program, but the public is invited to visit the facility until 5 PM. According to Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. President John Wade, the one-stop development center for new and existing businesses "will accelerate economic growth for the Rochester area streamlining the collaboration between businesses and the diverse non-profits who serve them."
ROCHESTER, MN
dodgecountyindependent.com

Zumbro Valley Golf Course

The Zumbro Valley Golf Course is located between Mantorville and Kasson on County Road 15, east of Highway 57. I’m going to tell you something that most people don’t know. You do not have to be a member of the golf club to use the club house. Anyone can stop in and have a drink or a snack at the Bunker Bar, whether they are a member or not. In addition to beer, wine, and mixed drinks, they sell pizza and hot dogs.
KASSON, MN
KROC News

Amazing Outdoor Festival In Minnesota Is Done For Good

One of my very first, outdoor festivals was Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota. If you never had a chance to go, it was a 3-day festival jam-packed with bands, food, and a whole lot of people. Basically, it was awesome. You bring a lawn chair and just sit back, or stand...lots of people stand...and enjoy the shows. I had a chance to go in 2021 and unfortunately couldn't make it this past summer but I told myself I wasn't missing another one.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
MASON CITY, IA
KROC News

15 Best Grade Schools in Olmsted County for 2023

Each year updated rankings are released for the best schools in the country. Niche is one of the websites that do these rankings each year and they just came out with their results for 2023. I narrowed down the search to our neck of the woods in southeast Minnesota, Olmsted County, to see which schools ranked in the top 15.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
