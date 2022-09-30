AHIP Statement: Average 2023 Medicare Advantage Premiums Drop Nearly 8% For 2023

Read full article on original website
Medicare Part B premiums to decrease for the first time in over a decade
The Biden administration on Tuesday announced that Medicare Part B premiums will decrease in 2023, marking the first time this cost has been lowered in more than a decade. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that Medicare Part B premiums would be lowered by three percent, or $5.20, going from $170.10 a month to $164.90. The program’s annual deductible will also fall by $7, from $233 to $226.
Aetna 2023 Medicare plans put money back in members' pockets
Featuring reductions in prescription drug costs and money-saving Medicare Advantage benefits and extras that make a difference. /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna®, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS), announced its 2023 Medicare offerings, featuring more affordable medical and prescription drug coverage and expanded money-saving benefits that support members' whole health and well-being. We'll offer new Medicare Advantage plan options, including Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans in new markets, a new Institutional Special Needs Plan and expanded.
Health Insurance agents poised to help millions of Americans losing COVID-19 Medicare coverage
PRNewswire/ -- , a national FMO based in. , specializing in Medicare Advantage and Affordable Care Act carriers, is putting a heavy emphasis on agent recruitment to continue positioning the company to deliver the anticipated post COVID-19 health insurance demand. Once the federal government's COVID-19 public health emergency expires, there will be millions of Americans in need of uninterrupted care, and health insurance agents will play a vital role in providing affordable insurance options.
healthleadersmedia.com
Medicare Advantage Premiums to Decline by Nearly 8%
Groups are applauding CMS for lowering premiums ahead of the upcoming Medicare open enrollment period. — The Biden administration announced it will lower premiums for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans in 2023, a decision backed groups like America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) and Better Medicare Alliance (BMA). Beneficiaries will see...
Railroad Retirement Board: Q&A – Disability Annuities For Railroad Employees
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Railroad Retirement Act provides disability annuities for railroaders who become totally or occupationally disabled. Medicare coverage before age 65 is also available for totally disabled employees and those suffering from ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) or chronic kidney disease. The following questions and answers describe...
Think mortgage rates are high now? Homebuyers in the 1980s were paying 19%
Think mortgage rates are high now? Connie Strait remembers when she was starting her career in real estate in the early 1980s and buyers were contending with rates three times higher.
CNET
Here Are Today's Mortgage Rates on Sept. 16, 2022: Rates Climb
A few significant mortgage rates moved up Friday. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both made gains. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also ticked up. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this...
Increase protection against common challenges Mike Wells: Increase insurance coverage to protect yourself and your family against common challenges
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) Part of the value of the law is to help citizens avoid many legal problems. The best legal problems are the ones which never happen. Here are two of the major challenges - and affordable steps to avoid the long-term financial impact on your family because of them.
Motley Fool
Car Insurance Too Expensive? 4 Smarter Moves Than Skipping It
There's more than one way to keep car insurance costs down. Car insurance is required by law in most states. Skipping it can mean incurring fines and other penalties. There are other ways drivers can reduce their car insurance rates without breaking the law, including shopping around for policy rates and signing on for a higher deductible.
CARS・
Diner ‘flabbergasted’ to find 3.5% surcharge on restaurant bill – to cover staff’s health insurance
Tipping culture and American healthcare have both come under attack on TikTok after a woman said she received a surcharge for staff insurance coverage on a recent restaurant bill. TikTok user @killjill said in a recent video that she was eating brunch at a restaurant with friends when she noticed a 3.5 per cent surcharge for “staff benefits” on her bill. She said when she asked a restaurant worker what the “staff benefits” charge was for, they told her the charge was to cover healthcare for staff at the restaurant. The TikTok user said she was “flabbergasted” that customers were...
Rep. Scott: Committee Releases New Report about Risks of Ending Preventive Health Care Coverage Protection for Workers, Families
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Chairman Robert C. "Bobby" Scott ( VA -03) released a new report--No Right to Deny Care. --on the significant benefits of the requirement, under the Affordable Care Act, for private health insurance plans to cover preventive care, such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV, cancer screenings, and other lifesaving services. The requirement is currently under threat following a federal court ruling in Braidwood Management v. Becerra to restrict which forms of preventive care must be covered by insurers.
NIC to pay more for new insurance coverage
COEUR d'ALENE — After being dropped by its property-casualty insurer earlier this year,. has secured quotes for coverage through a different insurer with significantly higher premiums. NIC Interim Vice President for Finance. Sarah Garcia. told NIC trustees Wednesday that it's been a "long process" to get this far. "We...
Health care bills rising, here's why
Consumers who buy their own insurance could start seeing steep premium increases next year. Skyrocketing rent and food costs have company. Health costs also are soaring and they're likely to rise much more, which could help keep overall inflation elevated for some time, experts say. Inflation is expected to boost annual.
Rep. Norcross's Legislation To Ensure Health Plans Adequately Cover Mental Health Passes House
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Congressman Donald Norcross (NJ-01) released the following statement regarding his Parity Enforcement Act, which passed the House today as part of the Mental Heal Matters Act. "The law says health insurance companies need to provide parity in mental health coverage, but the reality is that...
AG Healey Secures $14 Million In Settlement With Nation's Largest Medicaid Managed Care Insurer
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Attorney General Maura Healey today announced a major settlement with the nation's largest Medicaid managed care insurer to resolve claims that it overcharged the state Medicaid program, MassHealth, millions of dollars for pharmacy benefits and services provided by subsidiary companies. Under the terms of the...
Medicare study reveals confusing, complicated enrollment process
An independent survey of more than 1,000 Medicare beneficiaries reveals an enrollment process that is unjustifiably overcomplicated, outdated and, once enrolled, beneficiaries do not fully understand their plans. This may not be a surprise to anyone who has interacted with the Byzantine Medicare maze, but with enrollment approaching 20% of...
USMC Insurance Explains How HNOA Coverage Saves Money for Small Businesses
Tylersport, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- USMC Insurance , a premium provider of hired and non-owned auto coverage for businesses, individuals, and organizations throughout the US, has seen firsthand how much HNOA coverage can help small businesses save money. Here are just a few of the many reasons small business owners should consider investing in HNOA coverage:
Agencies say insurers are pocketing wage bumps for home care workers
Hundreds of millions of dollars in state funding set aside to raise the pay of home care workers are likely to end up in the pockets of private health insurance companies, industry experts say. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an...
American Council Of Life Insurers Applauds Confirmation Of Lisa Gomez To Lead Employee Benefits Security Administration
American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. on her confirmation to lead EBSA and its responsibilities for overseeing workplace benefits, including retirement plans, life, disability income, vision, and dental insurance and other supplemental benefits. We look forward to working with her in support of policies that help workers access the financial protection and peace of mind these products provide.
Keep your adult child on health plan Keep adult child on health plan
Roanoke Times (Roanoke, VA) The conventional advice for parents is to sever the financial relationship with their young adult children as soon as they can. We're told to push them out to fend for themselves financially or risk raising irresponsible adults -- slothfully living in their childhood bedroom or the basement -- incapable of managing their money.
KIDS・
