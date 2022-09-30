ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mantorville, MN

Sasquatch 107.7

Soldiers Field & Silver Lake Parks Master Plans Could be Adopted

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Park Board has a big meeting scheduled for this afternoon. The board will be presented with revised proposals for the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan and the Silver Lake Park Master Plan. It's possible, both proposals could be approved during the meeting, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
City
Rochester, MN
City
Dodge Center, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Mantorville, MN
Lifestyle
City
Mantorville, MN
County
Dodge County, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Here Are The Richest Neighborhoods In Rochester In 2022

Is your address in one of these neighborhoods? If so, congratulations-- you live in some of the most expensive neighborhoods here in Rochester. Rochester is, of course, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. But we're also Minnesota's third-largest city behind Minneapolis and St. Paul. And Rochester is also the largest city in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro. The 2020 U.S. Census put the Med City's population at nearly 122,000 people-- a number that kind of surprised me.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Owatonna Homecoming Parade Seen Through Pictures

After interviewing the top ten candidates for Homecoming King and Queen for Owatonna High School I was intrigued to watch the parade. Also for the fact that my high school growing up did not have a homecoming parade, so I wanted to see what was all involved. Here is a summary of the parade seen through pictures just in case you missed it! All in all, it was fun to see all the kids (elementary through high school) enjoying the Friday and celebrating, and of course get excited over candy! It was also nice to be reminded of what a welcoming community Owatonna is and glad I got to experience a little piece of Owatonna.
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

The City of Mankato will host another open house to gather opinions on what will be done with Jefferson Quarry. October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month to learn, know the signs, and get checked regularly. Connections Shelter is back for its 6th season. Updated: 3 hours ago. Connections...
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Amazing Outdoor Festival In Minnesota Is Done For Good

One of my very first, outdoor festivals was Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota. If you never had a chance to go, it was a 3-day festival jam-packed with bands, food, and a whole lot of people. Basically, it was awesome. You bring a lawn chair and just sit back, or stand...lots of people stand...and enjoy the shows. I had a chance to go in 2021 and unfortunately couldn't make it this past summer but I told myself I wasn't missing another one.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
MASON CITY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Spots His Stolen Truck on Side of Rochester Area Highway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Oronoco man reported his truck stolen after spotting it on the side of Hwy. 14 west of Rochester Friday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the truck’s owner called 911 after seeing his vehicle on the shoulder of westbound Hwy. 14 at County Rd. 3 while he was traveling in the opposite direction around 12:40 p.m. Responding deputies boxed the vehicle in and learned the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Merrick Jervis of Stewartville, had allegedly broken the truck’s steering column and had tampered with the ignition to start the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

New Mayo Clinic Scanner is First of its Kind in North America

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic is touting a high-tech upgrade to its imaging capabilities in Rochester. A news release says the Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical use in North America. It's described as the most sensitive PET/CT scanner available for clinical use.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Bullet hole found in vehicle outside Rochester residence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle outside a Rochester home was struck by gunfire. Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. when a 56-year-old woman reported that early Saturday morning she heard some “pop” noises. Hours later, the woman went...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Hospital Asking Special Group of People to Come Forward

The last few nights, while I've been at home and eating dinner with my family or watching Netflix, I've noticed the helicopter from Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic making quite a few trips. One of the flight paths is right over my house and this might be TMI, but I've had a family member take a helicopter ride so his life could be saved. I still get a little choked up from that moment and it makes me think of the family members that couldn't fit on the helicopter that are now driving to Rochester to be with their loved one. At one point, I was one of those family members.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota is Friday

Friday is the last day for a news anchor that Southeast Minnesota has been watching for 24 years. Friday is the Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota. My radio show in Rochester is during the 5 o'clock news so I am not normally watching TV at that point but I know many people in Southeast Minnesota tune in on a regular basis to get updates. Friday, September 30th, is the last day for a news anchor at KIMT that we've been watching for 24 years.
MINNESOTA STATE
