Sheridan County High School Volleyball Recap: September 26 – October 1, 2022
The Sheridan County teams went a combined 2-8 in games this week. Sheridan: On Thursday, The Lady Broncs traveled to Casper to play Green River and lost 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-13). Friday and Saturday Sheridan was in Cheyenne, where they lost to both Central 3-0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-15), and East...
WyoPreps Game of the Week: #1 East at #2 Sheridan [VIDEO]
The top two teams in Class 4A square off at No. 1 Cheyenne East visits No. 2 Sheridan in the WyoPreps Big School Game of the Week. Both teams are 5-0 on the season. East has wins over Campbell County, Natrona County, Thunder Basin, Laramie, and Rock Springs. They’re outscoring their opponents by a whopping 29 points per game.
Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard And Standings Week 5 2022
All 3 Sheridan County teams were victorious at home again this week. Sheridan’s next game is scheduled for Friday, October 7th at Kelly Walsh at 7pm. Tongue River’s next game is scheduled for Friday, October 7th at Burns at 2pm. Big Horn’s next game is scheduled for Friday,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, October 1, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken just off Highway 14 in Dayton, Wyoming by Jennifer Miller. Miller writes: “It highlights the ever-changing beauty of the entrance of going up to the Bighorns.”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE:...
A Brief History of Taxidermy in Sheridan
It is fall and fall means hunting season in Sheridan and the surrounding area. Once a hunter downs a fine trophy, he wants to preserve it. Enter the taxidermist. The word, taxidermy, is made up of two Greek words, ‘Taxis’ meaning arrangement, and ‘Derma’, which means skin. Therefore, taxidermy is the arrangement of skin.
cowboystatedaily.com
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
Sheridan Woman Honored in Magazine
Amy Albrecht, Sheridan, was recently interviewed in the Wyoming Business Report, Wyoming’s Only Statewide Business Journal, for inclusion in their special publication, Women of Influence 2022. She joined eight other influential Wyoming women, including Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon. The nine women who were featured make up the...
Main Street Closure
Main Street from Coffeen Avenue/Burkitt Street to 1st Street in Sheridan will be closed temporarily this weekend due to a Wyoming Department of Transportation striping project. City Administrator Stu McCrae made the announcement at the City Council’s recent study session. McCrae said the intent of the contractor is to...
Council to Consider Applying for National Historical Publications and Records Grants for Cemetery
The Sheridan City Council, at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night, will be considering two resolutions to apply for National Historic Publications and Records Grants for the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger says the goal of this project is to ensure that the records for the cemetery are properly preserved and maintained.
oilcity.news
Two Sheridan men plead guilty to federal charges after highway patrol seized 1.97 pounds of meth
CASPER, Wyo. — Two Sheridan men entered guilty pleas in federal court on Thursday to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aiding and abetting the distribution of meth. On March 3, 2022, Jeffery Michael Johnson, 32, and Michael Shae Kelli, 22, were pulled over by the...
