ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
WyoPreps

WyoPreps Game of the Week: #1 East at #2 Sheridan [VIDEO]

The top two teams in Class 4A square off at No. 1 Cheyenne East visits No. 2 Sheridan in the WyoPreps Big School Game of the Week. Both teams are 5-0 on the season. East has wins over Campbell County, Natrona County, Thunder Basin, Laramie, and Rock Springs. They’re outscoring their opponents by a whopping 29 points per game.
SHERIDAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, October 1, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken just off Highway 14 in Dayton, Wyoming by Jennifer Miller. Miller writes: “It highlights the ever-changing beauty of the entrance of going up to the Bighorns.”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE:...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Horn, WY
Local
Wyoming College Sports
City
Casper, WY
County
Sheridan County, WY
City
Moorcroft, WY
City
Sheridan, WY
Sheridan County, WY
Sports
State
Montana State
City
Gillette, WY
City
Laramie, WY
City
Wheatland, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
City
Torrington, WY
Sheridan Media

A Brief History of Taxidermy in Sheridan

It is fall and fall means hunting season in Sheridan and the surrounding area. Once a hunter downs a fine trophy, he wants to preserve it. Enter the taxidermist. The word, taxidermy, is made up of two Greek words, ‘Taxis’ meaning arrangement, and ‘Derma’, which means skin. Therefore, taxidermy is the arrangement of skin.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Honored in Magazine

Amy Albrecht, Sheridan, was recently interviewed in the Wyoming Business Report, Wyoming’s Only Statewide Business Journal, for inclusion in their special publication, Women of Influence 2022. She joined eight other influential Wyoming women, including Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon. The nine women who were featured make up the...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Main Street Closure

Main Street from Coffeen Avenue/Burkitt Street to 1st Street in Sheridan will be closed temporarily this weekend due to a Wyoming Department of Transportation striping project. City Administrator Stu McCrae made the announcement at the City Council’s recent study session. McCrae said the intent of the contractor is to...
SHERIDAN, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casper College#Gillette College#College Sports#Sheridan College Rodeo#Broncs
Sheridan Media

Council to Consider Applying for National Historical Publications and Records Grants for Cemetery

The Sheridan City Council, at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night, will be considering two resolutions to apply for National Historic Publications and Records Grants for the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger says the goal of this project is to ensure that the records for the cemetery are properly preserved and maintained.
SHERIDAN, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy