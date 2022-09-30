Read full article on original website
High school football scoreboard for Sept. 30-Oct. 1
Welcome to the lehighvalleylive.com high school football scoreboard for Sept. 30-Oct. 1. REFRESH your browser for updated information. Blue Mountain 34, Lehighton 6 - FINAL (Thursday) Northwestern Lehigh 20, Saucon Valley 0 - FINAL. Notre Dame 36, North Schuylkill 24 - FINAL. Palmerton 53, Pine Grove 28 - FINAL. Palisades...
Lehigh Valley high school football roundup: Emmaus cruises, Easton wins two in a row, Nazareth scores 49 in the first quarter, and Pottsville beats Bangor
Here is a roundup of the top Lehigh Valley high school football games Friday night in Week 6. Parkland 38, Pleasant Valley 7 Parkland football uses quick strikes to bolt by Pleasant Valley 38-7 via The Morning Call’s Keith Groller Notre Dame-Green Pond 36, North Schuylkill 24 Notre Dame-GP football defense dominates in win over North Schuylkill via The Morning Call’s Tom Housenick Easton 54, ...
H.S. football: Pennsbury knocks off unbeaten Central Bucks East behind Mulbah
BRISTOL TWP. — Galamama Mulbah suffered through the last two winless seasons of Pennsbury football. After opening this season with a loss to mighty Coatesville, the Falcons have won five in a row. On Friday night, he had a big say in that fifth win, running for 203 yards and three touchdowns in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County high school notebook: Franklin Regional’s Bunker commits to Villanova
At first, Aiden Bunker exchanged emails with Villanova to gauge the school’s interest in his swimming talents. Then, he visited the campus, saw the pool, and knew it was the backdrop for his future. Bunker, a senior at Franklin Regional, will continue his career with the Wildcats, swimming individual...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WCCA will hold inaugural all-star volleyball event in November
The Westmoreland County Coaches Association is adding an event to its fall/winter schedule. The first WCCA All-Star Volleyball Match will be Nov. 22 at Ligonier Valley. It will feature top senior players on East and West teams. Team selections and rosters will be announced closer to the event. Ligonier Valley...
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
GIRLS SOCCER: Birthday Celebrations, Anticipated Returns and Big Wins Highlight This Week’s PCL Notebook
Quite a birthday celebration for Lansdale Catholic’s Carolyn Moore. Carolyn Moore may have received some good birthday gifts, but she supplied herself with the best one, or should we say two. A junior at Lansdale Catholic, Moore celebrated her 17th birthday on Sept. 29 by scoring twice as Lansdale...
