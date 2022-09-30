ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

High school football scoreboard for Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Welcome to the lehighvalleylive.com high school football scoreboard for Sept. 30-Oct. 1. REFRESH your browser for updated information. Blue Mountain 34, Lehighton 6 - FINAL (Thursday) Northwestern Lehigh 20, Saucon Valley 0 - FINAL. Notre Dame 36, North Schuylkill 24 - FINAL. Palmerton 53, Pine Grove 28 - FINAL. Palisades...
Lehigh Valley high school football roundup: Emmaus cruises, Easton wins two in a row, Nazareth scores 49 in the first quarter, and Pottsville beats Bangor

Here is a roundup of the top Lehigh Valley high school football games Friday night in Week 6. Parkland 38, Pleasant Valley 7 Parkland football uses quick strikes to bolt by Pleasant Valley 38-7 via The Morning Call’s Keith Groller Notre Dame-Green Pond 36, North Schuylkill 24 Notre Dame-GP football defense dominates in win over North Schuylkill via The Morning Call’s Tom Housenick Easton 54, ...
WCCA will hold inaugural all-star volleyball event in November

The Westmoreland County Coaches Association is adding an event to its fall/winter schedule. The first WCCA All-Star Volleyball Match will be Nov. 22 at Ligonier Valley. It will feature top senior players on East and West teams. Team selections and rosters will be announced closer to the event. Ligonier Valley...
