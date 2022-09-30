Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Benton's fall cleanup day Oct. 17
The city of Benton will hold its fall cleanup day on Monday, Oct. 17. Items for pickup must be set out by 7am on Monday. Cleanup crews will make only one trip down each street. Place items at curbside. The size of your items to be picked up cannot exceed...
westkentuckystar.com
Marion still conserving water, plans more pipeline connections
Marion city officials updated residents last week on its efforts to restore normal water supplies after its main reservoir was drained last spring. City customers are still receiving most of their daily supply from the neighboring Crittenden-Livingston Water District. It's pumping 180,000 gallons each day to Marion, or about 60 percent of its needs.
westkentuckystar.com
Fake fall festival flyer surfaces in Murray
The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a fall festival scam making the rounds. A flyer shared on Facebook indicates that a fall festival will take place at Renaissance Park in Murray next month, to include painting, jewelry making, chalk art, home decor, and more. The advertisement goes...
westkentuckystar.com
Pair arrested on burglary charges in Caldwell County
Two people were charged with burglary after deptuies caught them on a property in Caldwell County on Thursday. Deputies were dispatched after a report of the two trespassing on property on Otto Pond Road. They arrested 32-year-old Jess Fitzgerald and 22-year-old Kelsey Ford. Both were charged with burglary and resisting...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton police searching for potential case witness
The Benton Police Department is searching for a potential witness to a case the department is looking into. Officers have requested the public's help with identifying a man that might help them gain further insight into an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the...
