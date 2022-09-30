Chiefs now slight underdogs against Buccaneers in Week 4

After opening as 2.5-point favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) in Week 4, the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) are now down to 0.5-point underdogs according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Why such a sharp drop in the point spread? Well, there could be a few different contributing factors. The likeliest scenario is that some big and respectable money came in on the Buccaneers this week. There also could be a shift now that bettors know for certain that the game won’t be played in a neutral stadium due to Hurricane Ian.

So what exactly does this mean for the Chiefs in Week 4? It isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has been perfect in his career as an underdog following a loss. If Kansas City closes as underdogs, it might even indicate that Vegas has greater confidence in the team this week.

It’s worth noting that the Chiefs have only been a road underdog seven times during Patrick Mahomes’ career. He’s 6-0-1 against the spread during that span. Straight up, Mahomes has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league following a loss, with a 10-3 record following games that he’s lost since 2018. He rarely has dropped two games in a row.

