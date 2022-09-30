ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs now slight underdogs against Buccaneers in Week 4

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
After opening as 2.5-point favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) in Week 4, the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) are now down to 0.5-point underdogs according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Why such a sharp drop in the point spread? Well, there could be a few different contributing factors. The likeliest scenario is that some big and respectable money came in on the Buccaneers this week. There also could be a shift now that bettors know for certain that the game won’t be played in a neutral stadium due to Hurricane Ian.

So what exactly does this mean for the Chiefs in Week 4? It isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has been perfect in his career as an underdog following a loss. If Kansas City closes as underdogs, it might even indicate that Vegas has greater confidence in the team this week.

It’s worth noting that the Chiefs have only been a road underdog seven times during Patrick Mahomes’ career. He’s 6-0-1 against the spread during that span. Straight up, Mahomes has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league following a loss, with a 10-3 record following games that he’s lost since 2018. He rarely has dropped two games in a row.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

