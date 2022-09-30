ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best photos from Dolphins' Week 4 loss to the Bengals

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
In a Thursday night game where they lost their quarterback to a concussion, the Miami Dolphins were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 27-15 at Paycor Stadium.

None of Miami’s three phases of their program were overly impressive in their Week 4 loss. The offense couldn’t find their way into the end zone, the defense couldn’t stop Joe Burrow and company from completing chunk plays and there was a blocked field goal and missed extra point on special teams.

While the Dolphins dropped to 3-1 on the season, the defeat was still able to provide fans with some solid pictures of the team.

