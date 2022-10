Buy Now A 30-yard roll-off dumpster is now available for Decatur residents to quickly rid themselves of large debris like mattresses, cardboard and old televisions. [BAYNE HUGHES/DECATUR DAILY] By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer

A large dumpster is now available at the city’s Central Parkway compound for Decatur residents who want a free way to get rid of large debris like mattresses, televisions and broken furniture and don't have curbside pickup or don't want to wait for it.