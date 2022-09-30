Released then jailed, chiropractor accused of poisoning wife wants back out of jail

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man was recently arrested for allegedly coaxing squeegee workers into his truck and taking them to a home in West Baltimore and shooting them, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.Zhamiel Dixon, 26, was taken into custody on Sept. 21 after he allegedly shot two people in an alley on May 19. He has been charged with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.Documents revealed two men and a teenager were squeegeeing at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane in May when Dixon pulled...
BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the killing of another man whose body police found inside a vehicle in Morrell Park last month, according to authorities.Officers learned there was a dead body inside a vehicle on Griffis Avenue after 26-year-old Carlos Pearson showed up at the Baltimore Police Department's homicide unit along with his attorney, John Cox, to discuss a violent incident in which he had participated, according to charging documents.Pearson explained to detectives that he and 23-year-old Quincy Harris had a deadly altercation inside of a house in the 1900 block of Griffis...
Comments / 0