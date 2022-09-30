ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

New Zealand Opera to Present ‘The Unruly Tourists’ at the 2023 Auckland Arts Festival

New Zealand Opera will premiere its original comic opera, “The Unruly Tourists,” at the 2023 Auckland Arts Festival. Performances will run from March 22-26, 2022. The opera revisits a 2019 incident involving tourists from the UK who misbehave, leaving garbage and ill will. The episode sparked outrage and a national obsession with the tourists, keeping them on the front page for weeks.
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#The Bauhaus University
FASHION Magazine |

If Toronto Wants a Met Gala, the AGO’s Art Bash! Has Potential

At the Art Gallery of Ontario's Art Bash!, the worlds of fashion and fine art collide. It goes without saying that the Met Gala is the reigning champion of stylish events: the fashion, the star-power, the theatrical themes (the Metropolitan Museum of Art just announced the 2023 exhibition would be ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’) and the Anna Wintour-ness of it all. And it seems the Art Gallery of Ontario is aiming for just that with its reimagined Art Bash!
VISUAL ART
architecturaldigest.com

London Design Festival 2022: 18 Design Moments We Loved

The 20th edition of London Design Festival, which wrapped earlier this week, captivated locals and visitors with a robust slate of programming across the city. Days spent wandering through designated design districts revealed a number of enticing exhibitions and product debuts. And despite some events being postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, including the much-anticipated debut of Henry Holland Studio’s new lighting collection presented at Studio Ashby’s The Blewcoat School (take a peek here), the event was a smash. Below, see the standout design moments that you may have missed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
theplaylist.net

‘Walk Up’ Review: Hong Sangsoo Delivers A Delicate Portrait Of Age & Artistic Pursuit [NYFF]

“He’s not only who he is at home,” the friend of a Korean filmmaker tells the director’s daughter in Hong Sang-soo’s latest film. But “who he is at home” is at the heart of what “Walk Up” is all about. Structurally ingenious, with each of the film’s vignettes set on a different story of a Seoul apartment building, “Walk Up” follows another Hong-like filmmaker, Byung-soo (Kwon Hae-hyo) into different homes, which offer in turn different versions of who he is, or could be.
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

Six reasons why artist’s artist Paul Cézanne is hailed as ‘greatest of us all’

Paul Cézanne, born in 1839, who painted quietly up to his death in 1906, is the unrivalled modern artist’s modern artist, called the “greatest of us all” by Claude Monet. The most intimate proof of this is how many of his successors have felt the need to move in on his patch – literally. When Picasso told his dealer Ambroise Vollard he had just bought “Cézanne’s mountain”, Vollard thought he meant one of his canvases of Mont Sainte-Victoire. In fact Picasso had purchased an estate on its slopes in the south of France.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Paintings
Smithonian

Whistler’s ‘Peacock Room’ Open After Weeks of Restoration

It’s painstaking enough to restore a single painting. It’s something altogether different to apply the meticulous process to an entire, elaborate room that’s more than a century old. In the case of the unique Peacock Room, originally painted by James McNeill Whistler for a London patron’s dining...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy