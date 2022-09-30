Read full article on original website
Related
‘Van Gogh in America’ opens at Detroit Institute of Arts on Sunday
The exhibition celebrates 100 years since the DIA became the first U.S. museum to acquire one of the iconic artist’s paintings
tatler.com
Entrepreneur sets fire to a Kahlo drawing worth £10 million in his Miami mansion
In a controversial and shocking stunt, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Martin Morabak set fire to one of renowned artist Frida Kahlo’s drawing in a martini glass. The drawing is said to be worth at least £10 million. Morabak burnt the drawing at his glamorous mansion in Miami. In front of...
Mexico investigates art collector who burned Frida Kahlo drawing to sell NFTs
Mexico's national cultural authority has opened an investigation into an art collector who burned an allegedly authentic Frida Kahlo drawing at his Miami home to sell NFTs of the work.
operawire.com
New Zealand Opera to Present ‘The Unruly Tourists’ at the 2023 Auckland Arts Festival
New Zealand Opera will premiere its original comic opera, “The Unruly Tourists,” at the 2023 Auckland Arts Festival. Performances will run from March 22-26, 2022. The opera revisits a 2019 incident involving tourists from the UK who misbehave, leaving garbage and ill will. The episode sparked outrage and a national obsession with the tourists, keeping them on the front page for weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FASHION Magazine |
If Toronto Wants a Met Gala, the AGO’s Art Bash! Has Potential
At the Art Gallery of Ontario's Art Bash!, the worlds of fashion and fine art collide. It goes without saying that the Met Gala is the reigning champion of stylish events: the fashion, the star-power, the theatrical themes (the Metropolitan Museum of Art just announced the 2023 exhibition would be ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’) and the Anna Wintour-ness of it all. And it seems the Art Gallery of Ontario is aiming for just that with its reimagined Art Bash!
architecturaldigest.com
London Design Festival 2022: 18 Design Moments We Loved
The 20th edition of London Design Festival, which wrapped earlier this week, captivated locals and visitors with a robust slate of programming across the city. Days spent wandering through designated design districts revealed a number of enticing exhibitions and product debuts. And despite some events being postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, including the much-anticipated debut of Henry Holland Studio’s new lighting collection presented at Studio Ashby’s The Blewcoat School (take a peek here), the event was a smash. Below, see the standout design moments that you may have missed.
theplaylist.net
‘Walk Up’ Review: Hong Sangsoo Delivers A Delicate Portrait Of Age & Artistic Pursuit [NYFF]
“He’s not only who he is at home,” the friend of a Korean filmmaker tells the director’s daughter in Hong Sang-soo’s latest film. But “who he is at home” is at the heart of what “Walk Up” is all about. Structurally ingenious, with each of the film’s vignettes set on a different story of a Seoul apartment building, “Walk Up” follows another Hong-like filmmaker, Byung-soo (Kwon Hae-hyo) into different homes, which offer in turn different versions of who he is, or could be.
Six reasons why artist’s artist Paul Cézanne is hailed as ‘greatest of us all’
Paul Cézanne, born in 1839, who painted quietly up to his death in 1906, is the unrivalled modern artist’s modern artist, called the “greatest of us all” by Claude Monet. The most intimate proof of this is how many of his successors have felt the need to move in on his patch – literally. When Picasso told his dealer Ambroise Vollard he had just bought “Cézanne’s mountain”, Vollard thought he meant one of his canvases of Mont Sainte-Victoire. In fact Picasso had purchased an estate on its slopes in the south of France.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Schumann Quartet/Anna Lucia Richter review – immaculate playing prized efficiency over emotion
The Schumann Quartet acquired a new viola player at the beginning of this year, with Veit Benedikt Hertenstein joining the three brothers who give the group its name. The change of personnel has clearly been managed smoothly; the sense of unanimity and collective purpose in this recital with the mezzo-soprano Anna Lucia Richter was undoubtedly impressive.
Smithonian
Whistler’s ‘Peacock Room’ Open After Weeks of Restoration
It’s painstaking enough to restore a single painting. It’s something altogether different to apply the meticulous process to an entire, elaborate room that’s more than a century old. In the case of the unique Peacock Room, originally painted by James McNeill Whistler for a London patron’s dining...
Comments / 0