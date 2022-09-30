Read full article on original website
Related
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Epicore Teams with 3M to Develop Sweat-Sensing Wearable
Epicore Biosystems, a digital health company developing sweat-sensing wearables to provide real-time personalized hydration insights for performance and safety, today announced a new collaboration with 3M's Health Care Business, a manufacturer and distributor of medical products and solutions, and Innovize, a custom medical device manufacturer. Using 3M's skin-interfacing materials and...
AMA
AMA STEPS Forward® Saving Time Playbook for physicians: 3 strategies
Unnecessary tasks have introduced a heavy burden into the daily workload of physicians and other clinicians and contribute to physician burnout. Electronic health record (EHR) systems and associated tasks, in particular, have created significantly more work for physicians. This section will help you save time by:. Eliminating unnecessary tasks and...
Comments / 0