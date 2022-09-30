ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

Epicore Teams with 3M to Develop Sweat-Sensing Wearable

Epicore Biosystems, a digital health company developing sweat-sensing wearables to provide real-time personalized hydration insights for performance and safety, today announced a new collaboration with 3M's Health Care Business, a manufacturer and distributor of medical products and solutions, and Innovize, a custom medical device manufacturer. Using 3M's skin-interfacing materials and...
BUSINESS
AMA

AMA STEPS Forward® Saving Time Playbook for physicians: 3 strategies

Unnecessary tasks have introduced a heavy burden into the daily workload of physicians and other clinicians and contribute to physician burnout. Electronic health record (EHR) systems and associated tasks, in particular, have created significantly more work for physicians. This section will help you save time by:. Eliminating unnecessary tasks and...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy