(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog is named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after his impressive performance against Indiana in his first start as a Husker. The cornerback from Silver Creek, Mississippi made his first career start for the Huskers after primarily playing special teams in the first four games, helping secure Nebraska's 35-21 win against the Hoosiers. Hartzog returned a blocked punt 30 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to give Nebraska a 14-7 lead. That was the Huskers’ first blocked punt return touchdown since 2009 and the Huskers' first special teams touchdown since 2019.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO