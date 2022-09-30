Read full article on original website
Early Tuesday Omaha Apartment Fire Cause Determined
Omaha Fire Investigators say an apartment fire early this morning was accidental in nature: piles of combustibles stacked on a stove. Around 1:30 a.m., Omaha firefighters went to 6915 Oak Plaza, southeast of 72nd and West Center Road, and found a kitchen fire on the second floor of an apartment building.
Lincoln Traffic Crash 'Worst In Recent Memory'
The investigation continues this morning into what police call the worst traffic crash in Lincoln in recent memory. Investigators say six people died when a Honda Accord struck a tree in the 56-hundred-block of Randolph Street early Sunday morning. Police say five men inside the vehicle, ranging in age from...
'Endangered Missing Advisory' Out Of Eastern Nebraska
An "Endangered Missing Advisory" has been issued for Eastern Nebraska. The Blair Police Department is attempting to locate 33-year old Ryan LeMaster, a white male approximately 5’ 9," 120 pounds, with brown curly hair, short beard, and blue eyes. He was wearing a brown shirt with TNA sports /...
Omaha Police Investigate Armed Robbery
Omaha Police are investigating the robbery of the "Casey's" store and gas station at 24th and Martha Streets. Officers responded Sunday evening to the robbery call and spoke with the store clerk who told them an unknown male wearing a ski mask approached the counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash from the register.
Husker Cornerback named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog is named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after his impressive performance against Indiana in his first start as a Husker. The cornerback from Silver Creek, Mississippi made his first career start for the Huskers after primarily playing special teams in the first four games, helping secure Nebraska's 35-21 win against the Hoosiers. Hartzog returned a blocked punt 30 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to give Nebraska a 14-7 lead. That was the Huskers’ first blocked punt return touchdown since 2009 and the Huskers' first special teams touchdown since 2019.
