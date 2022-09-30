Read full article on original website
Stonehenge exhibition highlights similarities between ancient British and Japanese cultures
The treasures on display range from the spectacular – a cooking pot made 5,000 years ago decorated with a ceramic representation of dancing flames – to the intriguing, such as lovingly crafted models of mushrooms that might suggest the ancient makers were interested in the mind-altering properties of fungi.
Good News Network
300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’
Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
The Derveni Papyrus is Europe's oldest book containing ancient philosophy older than Socrates
The Derveni PapyrusCredit: Unknown author; Public Domain Image. The Derveni Papyrus is one of the earliest European texts and is different from any of the written works from ancient Egypt or the Middle East.
Award-Winning South African Artist Gabrielle Goliath Makes Her U.S. Debut with Stunning Dallas Installation
In late August 2019, Uyinene Mrwetyana, a 19-year-old student at the University of Cape Town in South Africa, was brutally raped and murdered. Despite the country having one of the highest rates of rape and femicide in the world (or perhaps, because of it), outrage was widespread and thousands of activists and protesters launched the “Am I Next” movement. Within months, the government declared gender-based violence a national crisis and announced plans to tackle the issue. The incident has loomed large for South African multi-disciplinary artist Gabrielle Goliath, who last year debuted Chorus, a two-channel video and sound installation that acts...
Ancient Babylon, the iconic Mesopotamian city that survived for 2,000 years
Ancient Babylon was an influential city that served as a center of Mesopotamian civilization for nearly two millennia, from roughly 2000 B.C. to 540 B.C. It was located near the Euphrates River, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Baghdad in what is now Iraq. Babylon had a significant impact...
A Frida Kahlo Drawing Was Destroyed to Make NFTs
A Mexican entrepreneur told a well-heeled crowd in Miami that what came next was “going to change the lives of thousands of children.” Then he set alight a drawing by Frida Kahlo, perhaps Mexico’s most famous artist. The audience cheered. The whimsical sketches of a world-renowned painter...
Svante Paabo wins 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine
STOCKHOLM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Scientist Svante Paabo won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries "concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution", the award-giving body said on Monday.
Swiss Museums Investigate Their Collections, a Disputed Lucian Freud Painting, and More: Morning Links for September 20, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines RESTITUTION REPORT. Last week, the Swiss city of Basel said it would provide funding to five institutions, so that they could research objects that may have been unethically obtained, Swissinfo reports. The project will further work that already started at the Kunstmuseum Basel, which has begun reviewing the provenances of some artworks that were acquired during the Nazi era. The project has been given a budget of CHF 250,000 (about $259,000). Meanwhile, the Guardian offered a look inside the Humboldt Forum in Berlin, which has repeatedly faced the scorn of experts and activists who claim that many objects on...
‘Van Gogh in America’ opens at Detroit Institute of Arts on Sunday
The exhibition celebrates 100 years since the DIA became the first U.S. museum to acquire one of the iconic artist’s paintings
scitechdaily.com
Ancient DNA Reveals Comprehensive Genomic History of the “Cradle of Civilization”
A comprehensive genomic history of the so-called “Southern Arc,” a region spanning southeastern Europe and Western Asia and long considered to be the “cradle of Western civilization,” is presented across three new scientific studies by Iosif Lazaridis, David Reich, and colleagues. In the analysis, which examined...
Curatorial Duo Behind 2022 Lyon Biennale Discuss Organizing Their Exhibition: ‘This Is a Manifesto. This Is the Only Way Forward’
In a year packed with international biennales, thanks to a series of postponements during the pandemic, the recently opened 16th edition of Lyon Biennale, which runs until December 31 in the ancient French city, garnered a great deal of attention ahead of its opening. Not because of political controversies or headline-grabbing artworks as is often the case in today’s art world, but mainly due to the biennale’s appointed curators Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath. In the beginning of 2022, they took on the helm as co-directors of the Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin, one of the largest contemporary art centers in Germany....
Amsterdam Art Museum Incorporates Real Bugs In a New Exhibition
Plenty of science museums have exhibits dedicated to insects and arthropods. Plenty of art museums feature art in which insects play a significant role. But until now, those two worlds haven’t really converged. Every once in a while they’ll overlap, sometimes to surreal effect, as when Damien Hirst’s “A Thousand Years” — which incorporates living flies — drew the ire of PETA and was taken down at an art museum in Germany.
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
Orhan Pamuk’s Literature of Paranoia
Orhan Pamuk’s new novel, Nights of Plague, is set mainly on Mingheria, a “fairy-tale,” “otherworldly,” and fictional Ottoman island—a “pearl of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea,” or so say the painters and tourists enchanted by its rugged mountains and its pink-stone capital, which glows when seen from afar. But behind the Orientalist fantasia lies a microcosm of empire at the point of collapse. In 1901, a bubonic plague breaks out. Pamuk will use it to expose the infirmities of this body politic.
southparkmagazine.com
Bookshelf: Four new books to read in October
Demon Copperhead is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia. It’s the story of a boy born to a teenage single mother in a single-wide trailer, with no assets beyond his dead father’s good looks and copper-colored hair, a caustic wit and a fierce talent for survival. In a plot that never pauses for breath, relayed in his own unsparing voice, he braves the modern perils of foster care, child labor, derelict schools, athletic success, addiction, disastrous loves and crushing losses. Through all of it, he reckons with his own invisibility in a popular culture where even the superheroes have abandoned rural people in favor of cities. Many generations ago, Charles Dickens wrote David Copperfield from his experience as a survivor of institutional poverty and its damages to children in his society. Dickens is not a prerequisite for readers of this novel, but he provided its inspiration. In transposing a Victorian epic novel to the contemporary American South, Barbara Kingsolver enlists Dickens’ anger and compassion, and above all, his faith in the transformative powers of a good story.
Brazil election: ex-president Lula to face Bolsonaro in runoff
Brazilians will go to the polls again after former president won the first vote but failed to secure a majority over the incumbent
Local Women Teach Visitors to Cook Arab Dishes in Akko, Israel
U.S.-born Georgia Raff opened Beit Elfarasha – Arabic for The Butterfly House — in Akko, Israel, in 2020.
‘Healing a wound’: from neglected East German relic to lauded art gallery
German billionaire restores Minsk cafe in Potsdam as showpiece of socialist realist architecture
howafrica.com
Palenqueros Fighting To Save Native Tongue 200 Years After Escaping Slavery
When enslaved Africans escaped from the port of Cartagena in the 17th century, they fell on the hilly region of the Atlantic Coast for their safety. When it became their safe refuge against a possible recapture by the colonizers, the hundreds of escapees created their city which they named Palenque.
