Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - September 29, 2022

Colorado has a winning smile that he loves to show off! He's a mellow pup and his foster home even called him "lazy!" He does great with kids of all ages and loves to hang out with dogs. Colorado loves to cuddle and if you don't set boundaries, he'll likely cuddle up on your chest in the middle of the night. Colorado is a bit shy too. He prefers to eat food when no one is watching him. Overall, he's a sweet pup ready to move into his forever home! Apply today to meet him!
French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green

One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
WATCH: Mama Bear Snaps Entire Tree in Half to Rescue Her Stranded Cub

Most females in the animal kingdom provide their offspring with at least some level of care. Few, however, possess the maternal instincts exhibited by bears. There is nothing a mama bear wouldn’t do for cubs. Even the most non-confrontational of the species have been known to attack (albeit rarely), should an unwitting human (or another animal) get too close to her babies.
Amazing Pumpkin Patches the Family Will Love In Mid Michigan

Going to the pumpkin patch during Halloween is a tradition for many families, including my own. It's a tradition that I hope my kids will carry on with their own children. I look forward to climbing into the car to start our quest to find the best pumpkins to carve. Rain or shine, we are prepared. There's more to finding the perfect pumpkin then just the pumpkin. Maybe the perfect pumpkin includes the conversations with our kids while they are on the hunt. For me, it's the time I get to spend with my kids that means so much. I know it means a lot to them too. When they find their pumpkins, I will know because of the giant smile on their faces.
Shock as Rescuers Pick Up Trio of Abandoned Huskies and Discover 8 Puppies

A team of rescuers originally summoned to pick up three huskies from an abandoned property got a surprise when they found eight puppies. The Missouri-based Rescue One was called out to an address in Ozark by the Christian County Sheriff's Office, who alerted the group to the dogs that needed rescuing from the building, which looked to be in a state of disrepair per a now-viral video.
100-Year-Old California Woman Adopts 11-Year-Old Rescue Dog

As a child raised in an orphanage in Germany during WWII, a now 100-year-old California woman never had pets. But, as Today reports, the centenarian has made up for lost time. Johanna Carrington’s recent four-legged friend is an 11-year-old rescue dog, a Chihuahua mix named Gucci. They are the perfect pair.
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

