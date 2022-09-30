Deepchord’s Rod Modell is a singular presence in a genre that makes a virtue of anonymity. Starting with Basic Channel in the 1990s, dub-techno artists have often attempted to remove themselves from their work, recording under cryptic aliases and fueling speculation about their identities. Modell, meanwhile, poses in photos with a tobacco pipe and isn’t afraid to present himself as an individual with a fierce vision, positioning his music as an alternative to the “Berghain sound” of techno that he finds spiritually damaging. Appropriately, his music reflects a more human presence than most dub techno: Taking place in a dense cityscape instead of an endless void, it’s more interested in everyday life than cosmic awe. His music is pristinely sound-designed instead of lo-fi, urban instead of elemental, crafted by hand instead of shaped by water and wind.

