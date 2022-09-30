Read full article on original website
Stella McCartney dabbles in art at eco-pioneering Paris show
It was as much art fair as fashion show for Stella McCartney who put on an art-infused spring collection at Paris Fashion Week on Monday that vibrated with flashes of color
Creepy AI is ‘birthing digital humans that talk and look just like us’
ARTIFICIAL intelligence is getting increasingly advanced and has even started 'birthing digital humans'. That's according to Greg Cross, CEO and co-founder of Soul Machines, who spoke to an MIT Technology Review podcast. Cross's AI company makes avatars of real humans and brings them to life in a digital sense. He...
Inside the Secret, Very Expensive World of Hollywood’s Star Art Collectors
In the 30-odd years Barbara Guggenheim has worked as Tom Cruise’s art adviser, a theme has been established: “He collects works that are very intense, that have a lot of movement and that are very positive, and I think that that’s who he is,” Guggenheim told The Daily Beast. No kidding—over a career spanning decades, Cruise has solidified his reputation as one of the hardest-working, hardest-driving actors in the blockbuster business; a relentless force of nature who propelled Top Gun: Maverick, the juggernaut sequel to the ’80s classic, to box office Valhalla this year and who also once jumped for...
M&M’s reveals first new candy character in over 10 years: 'designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity'
Mars, Incorporated has announced its colorful cast of M&M’s cartoon candies is getting a brand new pal. The company unveiled the new character via a music video where the whole crew performs an uplifting number.
Polygon
Mangasplaining is the podcast that turned me into a big bad manga boy
Though I’ve always loved comic books, manga has long been an embarrassing blind spot for me. For the longest time, I was dimly aware of Japanese comics as the source material for a lot of the anime I already loved, and the passionate, growing fandom that has spent most of my lifetime surpassing the readership of the comics that I did read. I would note the earnest hubbub of the Barnes & Noble manga section and wonder, What do they know? Could that be me? Turns out yes, it could. I just needed the right guide.
The friend zone: art, music, films and more about platonic love
When he was in his 50s, the Renaissance genius Michelangelo fell in love with a young nobleman called Tommaso dei Cavalieri. This drawing is one of the gifts he gave him: it even has a note asking what Tommaso thinks of it. But Michelangelo also wrote poems in which he insists his love is platonic, drawing on a philosophical conception of love as something that can raise you to the spiritual. Michelangelo knew and understood Plato, even comparing himself with Socrates who Plato says lay all night beside his boyfriend, chastely. Jonathan Jones.
Debbie Bzdyl and the power of art
"With Each New Day" is a series Debbie is working on now. It is titled "On The Edge Of Morning."Debbie Bzdyl. On a recent trip to Paris, I met Debbie Bzdyl. Debbie is an award-winning abstract artist, working in acrylic and mixed media. Her artwork is in private and public collections throughout the United States.
Functional Designs
Deepchord’s Rod Modell is a singular presence in a genre that makes a virtue of anonymity. Starting with Basic Channel in the 1990s, dub-techno artists have often attempted to remove themselves from their work, recording under cryptic aliases and fueling speculation about their identities. Modell, meanwhile, poses in photos with a tobacco pipe and isn’t afraid to present himself as an individual with a fierce vision, positioning his music as an alternative to the “Berghain sound” of techno that he finds spiritually damaging. Appropriately, his music reflects a more human presence than most dub techno: Taking place in a dense cityscape instead of an endless void, it’s more interested in everyday life than cosmic awe. His music is pristinely sound-designed instead of lo-fi, urban instead of elemental, crafted by hand instead of shaped by water and wind.
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
WATCH: M&M's new 'spokescandy' debuts in music video promoting inclusivity
M&M's introduced the world to its newest "spokescandy," Purple, Tuesday in a music video about being oneself.
Digital Trends
The documentary De Humani Corporis Fabrica is an astonishing dive into the human body
The loftiest dream you can carry into TIFF, or any film festival for that matter, is the hope of seeing something you’ve truly never seen before — not just a new movie, not just a new kind of movie, but maybe even a new way of looking at the world. De Humani Corporis Fabrica, the remarkable new experimental documentary from Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor, clears that impossibly high bar. Your eyes will not believe some of the things they see in this movie. The only question is whether your stomach can handle them.
yankodesign.com
Inspired by origami, this conceptual lunar research facility unfolds like a traditional Japanese folding fan
A lot of lunar research facilities or architecture on the moon have been created in the past few years. Each concept is always more innovative than the previous one, and architects/designers leave no stone unturned in creating lunar architecture that has been specifically designed to take people by storm! In a world of extravagant concepts, a simple yet smart concept I recently came across was by Jakub Pietryszyn. Called ‘Nishakara’, it functions as a lunar research facility and was designed by him during an AAKA space architecture workshop, with his co-creator Aakansha.
Ghost Stories review – more schlocky than scary but there’s fun to be had
Caution tape wraps itself around the elegant awnings of Melbourne’s Athenaeum theatre, and the stage is marked with bold lettering: SAFETY CURTAIN. It brings to mind waiting in line for an amusement park ride, in an elaborately decorated area that is designed to evoke a certain theme or feeling.
themarginalian.org
Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens: Arthur Rackham’s Haunting Illustrations for the Barrie Classic
In the first years of the twentieth century, a strange book titled The Little White Bird, or Adventures in Kensington Gardens enchanted readers with its fusion of whimsy and dark humor, its way of addressing adults in a way that honors the eternal child alive in each of us, and especially with one of its characters: a small boy named Peter Pan.
My Sunny Maad review – Czech-Afghan love story told as culture-shock animation
Despite its visual appeal, the characters in Czech animator Michaela Pavlátová’s clash-of-values family drama struggle to get past sorrowful stereotypes
Two of Belgium’s Most Important Art Institutions Are About to Get Much Bigger
Antwerp, the northern port of Belgium, is a city of gems, some of them literal—it’s a diamond capital of Europe—and others cultural. Two of them are the studio of Peter Paul Rubens and the Royal Fine Arts Museum of Antwerp (KMSKA), keeper of one of the most important collections of Flemish Old Masters. Both of these sites are currently in expansion mode. This weekend, the Royal Fine Arts Museum of Antwerp reopens to the public after a $105 million, 11-year overhaul. Meanwhile, the Rubens House has announced a staggered renovated that will see the site significantly grow over the next five years. Both...
AI can produce prize-winning art, but it still can’t compete with human creativity
People consider creativity to be inherently human. However, artificial intelligence (AI) has reached the stage where it can be creative as well. A recent competition attracted anger from artists after it awarded a prize to an artwork created by an AI model known as Midjourney. And such software is now freely available thanks to the release of a similar model called Stable Diffusion, which is the most efficient of its kind to date.
msn.com
Who were the most beautiful women of the 1960s?
Slide 1 of 30: Looking back, each decade in history has had its own distinct idea of beauty. We had heroine chic in the '90s, buxom blondes in the '50s, and boyish flappers in the Roaring Twenties. The 1960s was a fascinating time because we found ourselves coming to the end of the Golden Age of Hollywood and entering a time of liberation. Second-wave feminism saw women embrace their sexuality in a new way, but we still had some of the classic Hollywood beauty symbols at the forefront of popular culture.Let's see which stars were considered the most beautiful women of the 1960s. Click through the gallery to get started.You may also like: 31 animal snapshots that will brighten up your day.
