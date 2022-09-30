Read full article on original website
Faculty Chamber Performance: Road Scholars: The Music of Spyro Gyra
This performance will feature UI School of Music faculty members: Damani Phillips, Dan Moore, William Menefield, and Tim Crumley. View the program here: https://digital.lib.uiowa.edu/islandora/object/ui%3A29915. This concert is free and open to the public. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person...
Iowa vs. Michigan Cookout
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
College of Dentistry Pregame Social (Iowa vs. Michigan)
Please join us outside in the white tent on the east side of the College of Dentistry. Iowa vs. Michigan (ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game) Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Cinematheque: Money Heist
Join us for Night 6 of Cinematheque. This week will be a special screening of Season 3, Episode 8 of the Netflix series Money Heist, hosted and with comments offered by Almudena Ramírez-Pantanella, who contributed writing to that episode, among others. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all...
University of Georgia Law Fair
Meet with admissions representatives at an event for prospective law students. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Letendre receives Distinguished Pharmacist Award
Donald Letendre, dean and professor in the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, was named a recipient of the Robert G. Gibbs Distinguished Pharmacist Award. The honor was presented Sept. 22 by the Iowa Pharmacy Association (IPA). The award recognizes a pharmacist for outstanding contributions to the profession and the...
