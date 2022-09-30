Read full article on original website
Recap: See scores, highlights and analysis from Iowa high school football Week 6
Well, Week 6 has come and gone and what a week it was. We saw upsets, with No. 8 Ankeny Centennial topping No. 6 Urbandale, blowouts, with No. 1 Pleasant Valley topping Bettendorf 44-7 and a shocker as Cedar Falls topped No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, knocking Kennedy out of the ranks of the unbeaten in Iowa's largest class. ...
Quotes From Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury After Win vs. Panthers
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke with reporters after their second win of the season.
NFL・
Sweep! — Read about the Braves’ 3-game victory over the Mets in the Monday ePaper
Sunday was another big day for Atlanta sports as the Braves completed the 3-game sweep of the N.Y. Mets, putting them on...
Mediapolis sweeps team titles at Winfield-Mount Union cross country meet
Mediapolis swept the boys and girls team titles at the Winfield-Mount Union Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield. Mediapolis won the girls title with 47 points, followed by Louisa-Muscatine (62), Columbus (68), Notre Dame-West Burlington (72), Winfield-Mount Union (124) and Central Lee (129). Hannah...
