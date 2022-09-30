Well, Week 6 has come and gone and what a week it was. We saw upsets, with No. 8 Ankeny Centennial topping No. 6 Urbandale, blowouts, with No. 1 Pleasant Valley topping Bettendorf 44-7 and a shocker as Cedar Falls topped No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, knocking Kennedy out of the ranks of the unbeaten in Iowa's largest class. ...

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO