Read full article on original website
Related
Hawkins Co. man charged with attempted second-degree murder
A Hawkins County man is facing attempted murder charges after an argument turned into a shooting last week, police report.
Alleged argument over dogs ends in shooting, arrest
Hawkins County man is accused of shooting into the vehicle of a man with whom he had argued about dogs.
JCPD say man tried to grab officers’ guns during arrest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man who allegedly told police he had been using methamphetamine all day faces three counts of assault against first responders after police say he attempted to grab officers’ firearms while they arrested him. A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) news release states that officers responded to the […]
Kingsport Times-News
The 1928 Montrose Court fire was felt throughout Johnson City
A fire at Montrose Court in 1928 resulted in what was reported at the time to be $250,000 in damages to the most luxurious apartment building in Johnson City. That figure would translate to more than $4.3 million in today's dollars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 injured after stabbing at Surry County birthday party
DOBSON, N.C. — A man is facing charges for stabbing multiple people at a birthday party Sunday. The Surry County sheriff's office said the stabbing happened on Old Wagon Trail in Dobson around 12:42 a.m. Cortlan Damaryce Clark, 21, was arrested in Wilkes County. Police found three people at...
supertalk929.com
Greeneville man arrested after pointing gun at ex-girlfriend
A Greeneville man was arrested on Saturday after he reportedly pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Garrett Johnson is charged with aggravated domestic assault after he allegedly became angry that his ex-girlfriend was at a party. The report says the victim told...
Three arrested after meth, firearm seized in Greeneville traffic stop
Three people are facing several charges related to a traffic stop that led to the seizure of suspected meth and a firearm on Sunday, according to the Greeneville Police Department.
supertalk929.com
Johnson City man found asleep in running vehicle, arrested on drug charges
A Johnson City man was arrested Friday, 9/30, for possession with intent to sell after he was found asleep in a running vehicle. According to a report from Johnson City Police, deputies found James Ferguson asleep in an idling car at an address on West Market Street. After numerous attempts,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Jury finds Carter County man guilty of criminally negligent homicide in daughter's death
A Carter County jury found Paul Beard guilty of criminally negligent homicide Friday in the death of his 4-month-old daughter. At his trial, which started Monday, Beard faced a first-degree murder charge. Doctors who treated the child said it suffered serious trauma, likely from multiple blows to the head.
Kingsport Times-News
Camper fire claims Sullivan County teen
BRISTOL — A West Ridge High School student died on Saturday in a camper fire in the Akard community near Bristol. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt said 14-year-old Gracie McBryant was found dead in the camper at an Ayrshire Road home.
Johnson City man found guilty of negligent homicide in infant daughter’s death
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A jury convicted Paul Beard in connection to his daughter’s death on Friday, but found him guilty of lesser charges than the state was pursuing. According to Carter County Criminal Court records, the jury found Beard guilty of two counts of criminally negligent homicide rather than the first-degree murder charges filed […]
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Logan County was killed Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee, police there said. Witnesses told the Bristol Police Department that, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the driver of a vehicle headed north on Volunteer Parkway hit Renata Hapney, who was 50.
“She was full of life and bright personality”: West Ridge community remembers student who died in fire
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students, teachers and friends at West Ridge High School are mourning the loss of freshmen Gracie McBryant, who died in a house fire early Saturday morning. Dr. Josh Davis, principal at West Ridge High School, told News Channel 11 there’s a tough week ahead for the West Ridge community. “Initially, there’s […]
Kingsport Times-News
Scott County man arrested following chase into Tennessee
GATE CITY — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office worked in cooperation with other agencies to arrest a man who was the subject of numerous reckless driving complaints after he reportedly struck a police car during a chase. According to a release from the department, SCSO officers responded Thursday...
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
Sheriff: 2 charged after allegedly selling alcohol and tobacco to a person under 21 in undercover operation
Two women are facing charges after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to a person under 21 years old acting on behalf of law enforcement, according to a release from the Greene County Sheriff's Department.
Report: Man speeding through Jonesborough caught with 300g of weed
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County deputies arrested a Hampton man Thursday night on various drug charges after pulling him over for speeding, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. Police say Jason S. Hartman, 47, had been speeding on Greenwood Drive when investigators conducted a traffic stop and smelled “a strong odor of […]
JCPD: Man tried to steal same car part twice before pointing gun at neighbors, arrested later on meth charges
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two allegedly failed attempts to steal a catalytic converter led to a man pointing a gun at people and ultimately resulted in his arrest, Johnson City police state. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Joshua White, of Elizabethton, was arrested on Thursday morning on two […]
supertalk929.com
Bristol Tennessee police investigating Volunteer Parkway hit-and-run
A hit-and-run investigation began Friday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near the Bristol Motor Speedway campus. Police said the collision occurred at the Old Thomas Bridge Road intersection of Volunteer Parkway in the vicinity of Raceway Condominiums just before 9:30 resulting in the female victim suffering serious injury.
Comments / 0