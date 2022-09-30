ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

JCPD say man tried to grab officers’ guns during arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man who allegedly told police he had been using methamphetamine all day faces three counts of assault against first responders after police say he attempted to grab officers’ firearms while they arrested him. A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) news release states that officers responded to the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Elizabethton, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Carter County, TN
Carter County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Elizabethton, TN
supertalk929.com

Greeneville man arrested after pointing gun at ex-girlfriend

A Greeneville man was arrested on Saturday after he reportedly pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Garrett Johnson is charged with aggravated domestic assault after he allegedly became angry that his ex-girlfriend was at a party. The report says the victim told...
GREENEVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Jury Selection#Criminal Court#The Carter#Violent Crime
Kingsport Times-News

Camper fire claims Sullivan County teen

BRISTOL — A West Ridge High School student died on Saturday in a camper fire in the Akard community near Bristol. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt said 14-year-old Gracie McBryant was found dead in the camper at an Ayrshire Road home.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Logan County was killed Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee, police there said. Witnesses told the Bristol Police Department that, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the driver of a vehicle headed north on Volunteer Parkway hit Renata Hapney, who was 50.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Kingsport Times-News

Scott County man arrested following chase into Tennessee

GATE CITY — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office worked in cooperation with other agencies to arrest a man who was the subject of numerous reckless driving complaints after he reportedly struck a police car during a chase. According to a release from the department, SCSO officers responded Thursday...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Report: Man speeding through Jonesborough caught with 300g of weed

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County deputies arrested a Hampton man Thursday night on various drug charges after pulling him over for speeding, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. Police say Jason S. Hartman, 47, had been speeding on Greenwood Drive when investigators conducted a traffic stop and smelled “a strong odor of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
supertalk929.com

Bristol Tennessee police investigating Volunteer Parkway hit-and-run

A hit-and-run investigation began Friday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near the Bristol Motor Speedway campus. Police said the collision occurred at the Old Thomas Bridge Road intersection of Volunteer Parkway in the vicinity of Raceway Condominiums just before 9:30 resulting in the female victim suffering serious injury.
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy