Butler, PA

977rocks.com

Chamber Hosting Joint Mixer At Missing Links

There’s still time to register for a free mixer to be held later this week at a local eatery. The Butler County Young Professionals Joint Fall Membership Mixer will be held at Missing Links Brewery on Evans City Road in Renfrew (Route 68) Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

Cranberry Twp. Names Hadley’s Successor On Board

Cranberry Township has filled the vacancy on their board of supervisors. Karen Newpol was appointed to the board to serve the remainder of former supervisor Dick Hadley, who passed away earlier this year. Newpol is a very active member of the community, volunteering with the Sunrise Rotary, Community Chest’s project...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Resources Council hosts final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Resources Council held its final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season earlier today.For a fee, you were able to drop off TVs, monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, free-on appliances, and more.Other items you could drop off for free included phones and computer accessories.The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool. This was a registration-only event, and spots quickly filled up.For more information about the Pennsylvania Resources Council and other upcoming collection events, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local attorney offers advice after solar panel company closes doors, leaves customers out of money

PITTSBURGH — Pink Energy, a national solar panel installation company, closed its doors in September – after months of financial difficulties and customer complaints. Customer complaints are still pouring into the Channel 11 newsroom, each sharing a similar story about how big bucks were paid and solar power was promised. But Pink Energy didn’t deliver. Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio Attorney General’s Offices have filed lawsuits.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Jail Oversight Board Liaison, Art Handler, and more

Grant Writer. Local nonprofit 1Hood Media is seeking a full-time Grant Writer. The position is responsible for assisting with preparing and writing proposals, as well as submitting and managing grants and contracts, from project development through award implementation and reporting. Pays up to $47,800. Click here for more details. Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals

The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Local Educational Center Continues Search for Student

Officials at a local educational center are continuing to search for a student who left the campus earlier this weekend. According to a press release issued by Summit Academy, an unidentified student left the campus in Herman just before 4pm on Saturday (October 1st). A description of the student was...
HERMAN, PA
977rocks.com

Mars Celebrating Homecoming Week

The Mars Area High School is continuing its 2022 Homecoming Celebration with several themed days this week. Today has been designated as Jersey Day, while Wednesday is Movie Day and Be the Kind Kid Day, Thursday is Class or School Color Day, and Friday is Mars Day. This year’s theme...
MARS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting Spay-A-Thon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting its annual spay-a-thon later this month.Free vet services will be given to cats without an owner that live outdoors in the community.The goal is to spay and neuter 400 cats in just 24 hours. The effort starts on Oct. 17.There is a minimum of five cats per caregiver and a cap of 10. Registration is required.For more information on the event, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
977rocks.com

Cranberry Twp. Looking To Grants To Help Improve Traffic Flow

Cranberry Township is seeking grant funding to help improve traffic flow at a couple of major intersections. The township is looking to use the grant money to help fund a re-timing project on Route 19, Route 228/Freedom Road corridor, and Rochester Road. The grants would come from the Southwestern Pennsylvania...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores

- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
EPHRATA, PA
WFMJ.com

Amish Market celebrates ninth year in the Valley with annual Fall event

The Amish Market is celebrating its annual Fall Anniversary event this weekend, September 29 until October 1. The Amish Market first opened in 2013, and is celebrating its ninth year in the Mahoning Valley. The Fall Anniversary event will have special vendor deals, as well as shopping and delicious food...
BOARDMAN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Parents and students of Beaver County school protest suspension of biology teacher

HOOKSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A teacher in Beaver County has been suspended for maintaining his beliefs and not conforming to school policy. His suspension is leading students to protest and has parents calling for his immediate reinstatement. They say he's being punished for his personal beliefs and now they're hoping their voices will bring him back. South Side Area School District biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was suspended from teaching and put on administrative leave, according to his wife. She said her husband was suspended because he refused to address transgender students by the pronouns by which they want to be recognized. When the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

