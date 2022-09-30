Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
977rocks.com
Chamber Hosting Joint Mixer At Missing Links
There’s still time to register for a free mixer to be held later this week at a local eatery. The Butler County Young Professionals Joint Fall Membership Mixer will be held at Missing Links Brewery on Evans City Road in Renfrew (Route 68) Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
977rocks.com
Cranberry Twp. Names Hadley’s Successor On Board
Cranberry Township has filled the vacancy on their board of supervisors. Karen Newpol was appointed to the board to serve the remainder of former supervisor Dick Hadley, who passed away earlier this year. Newpol is a very active member of the community, volunteering with the Sunrise Rotary, Community Chest’s project...
Delmont group presses on through rain, welcomes many visitors to Apple 'n Arts fest
A steady rain poured on the 40th Anniversary Apple ‘n Arts Festival on Saturday in Delmont, but many still braved the soggy conditions to enjoy entertainment and sample food and browse crafts offered by about 140 vendors. “We have more vendors than last year because people are coming back...
Pennsylvania Resources Council hosts final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Resources Council held its final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season earlier today.For a fee, you were able to drop off TVs, monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, free-on appliances, and more.Other items you could drop off for free included phones and computer accessories.The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool. This was a registration-only event, and spots quickly filled up.For more information about the Pennsylvania Resources Council and other upcoming collection events, click here.
Local attorney offers advice after solar panel company closes doors, leaves customers out of money
PITTSBURGH — Pink Energy, a national solar panel installation company, closed its doors in September – after months of financial difficulties and customer complaints. Customer complaints are still pouring into the Channel 11 newsroom, each sharing a similar story about how big bucks were paid and solar power was promised. But Pink Energy didn’t deliver. Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio Attorney General’s Offices have filed lawsuits.
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Jail Oversight Board Liaison, Art Handler, and more
Grant Writer. Local nonprofit 1Hood Media is seeking a full-time Grant Writer. The position is responsible for assisting with preparing and writing proposals, as well as submitting and managing grants and contracts, from project development through award implementation and reporting. Pays up to $47,800. Click here for more details. Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals
The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
butlerradio.com
Local Educational Center Continues Search for Student
Officials at a local educational center are continuing to search for a student who left the campus earlier this weekend. According to a press release issued by Summit Academy, an unidentified student left the campus in Herman just before 4pm on Saturday (October 1st). A description of the student was...
977rocks.com
Mars Celebrating Homecoming Week
The Mars Area High School is continuing its 2022 Homecoming Celebration with several themed days this week. Today has been designated as Jersey Day, while Wednesday is Movie Day and Be the Kind Kid Day, Thursday is Class or School Color Day, and Friday is Mars Day. This year’s theme...
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting Spay-A-Thon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting its annual spay-a-thon later this month.Free vet services will be given to cats without an owner that live outdoors in the community.The goal is to spay and neuter 400 cats in just 24 hours. The effort starts on Oct. 17.There is a minimum of five cats per caregiver and a cap of 10. Registration is required.For more information on the event, click here.
977rocks.com
Cranberry Twp. Looking To Grants To Help Improve Traffic Flow
Cranberry Township is seeking grant funding to help improve traffic flow at a couple of major intersections. The township is looking to use the grant money to help fund a re-timing project on Route 19, Route 228/Freedom Road corridor, and Rochester Road. The grants would come from the Southwestern Pennsylvania...
The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is listed for sale
PITTSBURGH — The Galleria, a mall in Mt. Lebanon, has been put up for sale. The property was listed for sale without an asking price on the commercial real estate website Crexi late last week. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
New Kensington native with Pittsburgh bar in Florida helps Hurricane Ian victims
A southwestern Pennsylvania native who operates a Pittsburgh-inspired sports bar in Florida is among the many to face devastating damage following Hurricane Ian. John Nader grew up in New Kensington but has spent nearly 20 years on Sanibel, a small island in southwest Florida. Nader opened “The Great White Grill,”...
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores
- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
Volunteers build backyard playset for 7-year-old Pa. girl diagnosed with cancer
A fun afternoon of outdoor play at the park isn’t enjoyed too often by kids who are continuously stuck inside because they’re battling cancer and other diseases. To remedy the issue, a talented crew of volunteers are hard at work building more than just hope for kids with cancer.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Taste of Greece: Autumn Food Fair at Holy Cross begins Wednesday
Enjoy the sweet and savory tastes of Greece in fall at the annual Autumn Food Fair, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6 inside Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church community center in Mt. Lebanon. “We will have a ton of fall Greek food,” said Thea...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Local counselor launches mobile therapy center for Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A local child and family counselor have launched a mobile therapy unit to help children receive mental health treatment and resources. “I can go to your home; I can go to an after-school program,” boasted Doreen Upshaw, CEO of Compass Counseling and Support Services on the North Side.
WFMJ.com
Amish Market celebrates ninth year in the Valley with annual Fall event
The Amish Market is celebrating its annual Fall Anniversary event this weekend, September 29 until October 1. The Amish Market first opened in 2013, and is celebrating its ninth year in the Mahoning Valley. The Fall Anniversary event will have special vendor deals, as well as shopping and delicious food...
Parents and students of Beaver County school protest suspension of biology teacher
HOOKSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A teacher in Beaver County has been suspended for maintaining his beliefs and not conforming to school policy. His suspension is leading students to protest and has parents calling for his immediate reinstatement. They say he's being punished for his personal beliefs and now they're hoping their voices will bring him back. South Side Area School District biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was suspended from teaching and put on administrative leave, according to his wife. She said her husband was suspended because he refused to address transgender students by the pronouns by which they want to be recognized. When the...
