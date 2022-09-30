Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is $937K still realistic after 2022’s winter?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. If you’re a Bitcoin holder, I’m guessing you’re not really happy. After all, when you bought into the world’s largest cryptocurrency, the expectation was it would soon hit $100k on the charts. At least, that’s what some “analysts” said.
bitcoinist.com
Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)
Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
CoinDesk
Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data
Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Hits the 3.2 Million Mark in Presale – as Cardano and XRP are set to thrive post-merge
Big Eye’s recent success is mounting up! The meme token is celebrating reaching the end of stage two of its presale and entering stage three! This growth has got a lot of people talking about the coin’s bright future. This couldn’t have come at a better time, as...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Sells-Off Amid Strong Economic Data, Can $18,600 Hold?
Bitcoin has been unable to interrupt above or beneath its present rage, and worth motion stays undecided. Throughout yesterday’s buying and selling session, the cryptocurrency noticed upside volatility, however positive factors have been surrounded as soon as extra right this moment as macroeconomic forces took over BTC. On the...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin holds to $19K as exchange outflows heighten. Is it an outright buy?
Bitcoin has held close to the $19,000 support for the past two weeks. The cryptocurrency has witnessed increased exchange outflows. Bitcoin lacks a directional movement, but the current price is attractive. Despite a tough month, Bitcoin BTC/USD holds strongly to the $19,000 support. As of press time, Bitcoin was trading...
dailyhodl.com
Five Crypto Assets Surge 10% or More As Bitcoin Analyst Urges Traders To Keep Their Pants On
A widely-followed Bitcoin (BTC) analyst is warning traders to remain calm as a significant number of altcoins begin to rise. Jason Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers it would be wise to hold on to their shorts and avoid FOMO. “[Let’s] try and keep our pants on right now. Don’t...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price plummets while miner hash rate soars to all-time highs
Bitcoin miners can’t stop, won’t stop. The Bitcoin (BTC) hash rate continues to surge to new all-time highs, despite a heavy price drawdown. The Bitcoin mining hash rate peaked at 258 exahashes per second (EH/s) on Oct. 4, according to Braiins Insights, a mining data tools and metrics company. Although the Bitcoin price is down 58% year-to-date against the United States dollar, the mining hash rate is up 43%.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
dailyhodl.com
Second Largest Stablecoin by Market Cap Expands to Cosmos (ATOM), Polkadot (DOT) and These Three ETH Rivals
USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle says it intends to make the second largest stablecoin by market cap available on five additional blockchain ecosystems. The digital financial technology firm says that USDC will be available on layer-1 blockchains Arbitrum One, NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Optimism (OP) and Polkadot (DOT) by the end of the year.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the post-Merge hype push ETH to $50K?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. After Bitcoin, Ethereum [ETH] is the most popular cryptocurrency. In fact, it is also the most well-known altcoin right now. It was introduced to the market by computer engineer Vitalik Buterin in 2015. Over the years, the altcoin has done pretty well for itself on the charts.
coinjournal.net
Binance gains regulatory approval in New Zealand: Will BNB soar higher soon?
BNB is up by less than 1% in the last 24 hours but could it rally higher after Binance gained regulatory approval in New Zealand?. BNB, the native token of the Binance crypto exchange, is up by less than 1% in the last 24 hours, outperforming the broader crypto market in the process.
astaga.com
Low-cost cryptocurrencies that rally soon
The cryptocurrency market appears to have discovered its footing once more, a sign of a probably bullish October. One of many largest pointers {that a} bull wave could possibly be underway is the rising Bitcoin shopping for volumes. On the identical time, institutional consumers are getting again into the market....
Washington City Paper
Lunc, Tamadoge, Ripple, Solana – The Bullish Coins in the Bear Market?
In the crypto space, the terms “bull” and “bear” are common terms used in describing how crypto and stock markets are faring. In a nutshell, once a market begins to appreciate, it is always referred to as a bullish market. On the other hand, a market with a depreciating value is always tagged as a bullish market.
coinjournal.net
RUNE crosses the $1.5 psychological level: Can it surge higher today?
RUNE, the native coin of the Thorchain network, has surged past the $1.5 psychological level and could be set to rally higher soon. RUNE, the native coin of the Thorchain network, is one of the best performers amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. RUNE has added more than 8% to its value in the last 24 hours, outperforming the broader market.
NEWSBTC
Flasko (FLSK) Presale Is On Track And Expected to Perform Better Than Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA)
In October 2021, the markets surged aggressively, pushing top cryptos to reach all-time highs. However, a year later, in October 2022, investors’ moods were dampened by severe and extended imperfect markets. For the past nine months, leading cryptocurrencies have been dropping with no signs of recovery. However, the crypto...
astaga.com
Cosmos ATOM is now bearish. Here are the key technical indicators
The Cosmoverse occasion promised new developments, together with an interchain safety. Cosmos native token ATOM has been falling after the occasion. ATOM is bearish, however we must always stay eager on technical ranges. Should you contemplate including positions in Cosmos ATOM/USD, key technical indicators might not be convincing. After all,...
