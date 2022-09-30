ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is $937K still realistic after 2022’s winter?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. If you’re a Bitcoin holder, I’m guessing you’re not really happy. After all, when you bought into the world’s largest cryptocurrency, the expectation was it would soon hit $100k on the charts. At least, that’s what some “analysts” said.
bitcoinist.com

Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)

Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
CoinDesk

Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data

Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Sells-Off Amid Strong Economic Data, Can $18,600 Hold?

Bitcoin has been unable to interrupt above or beneath its present rage, and worth motion stays undecided. Throughout yesterday’s buying and selling session, the cryptocurrency noticed upside volatility, however positive factors have been surrounded as soon as extra right this moment as macroeconomic forces took over BTC. On the...
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin holds to $19K as exchange outflows heighten. Is it an outright buy?

Bitcoin has held close to the $19,000 support for the past two weeks. The cryptocurrency has witnessed increased exchange outflows. Bitcoin lacks a directional movement, but the current price is attractive. Despite a tough month, Bitcoin BTC/USD holds strongly to the $19,000 support. As of press time, Bitcoin was trading...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price plummets while miner hash rate soars to all-time highs

Bitcoin miners can’t stop, won’t stop. The Bitcoin (BTC) hash rate continues to surge to new all-time highs, despite a heavy price drawdown. The Bitcoin mining hash rate peaked at 258 exahashes per second (EH/s) on Oct. 4, according to Braiins Insights, a mining data tools and metrics company. Although the Bitcoin price is down 58% year-to-date against the United States dollar, the mining hash rate is up 43%.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the post-Merge hype push ETH to $50K?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. After Bitcoin, Ethereum [ETH] is the most popular cryptocurrency. In fact, it is also the most well-known altcoin right now. It was introduced to the market by computer engineer Vitalik Buterin in 2015. Over the years, the altcoin has done pretty well for itself on the charts.
coinjournal.net

Binance gains regulatory approval in New Zealand: Will BNB soar higher soon?

BNB is up by less than 1% in the last 24 hours but could it rally higher after Binance gained regulatory approval in New Zealand?. BNB, the native token of the Binance crypto exchange, is up by less than 1% in the last 24 hours, outperforming the broader crypto market in the process.
astaga.com

Low-cost cryptocurrencies that rally soon

The cryptocurrency market appears to have discovered its footing once more, a sign of a probably bullish October. One of many largest pointers {that a} bull wave could possibly be underway is the rising Bitcoin shopping for volumes. On the identical time, institutional consumers are getting again into the market....
Washington City Paper

Lunc, Tamadoge, Ripple, Solana – The Bullish Coins in the Bear Market?

In the crypto space, the terms “bull” and “bear” are common terms used in describing how crypto and stock markets are faring. In a nutshell, once a market begins to appreciate, it is always referred to as a bullish market. On the other hand, a market with a depreciating value is always tagged as a bullish market.
coinjournal.net

RUNE crosses the $1.5 psychological level: Can it surge higher today?

RUNE, the native coin of the Thorchain network, has surged past the $1.5 psychological level and could be set to rally higher soon. RUNE, the native coin of the Thorchain network, is one of the best performers amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. RUNE has added more than 8% to its value in the last 24 hours, outperforming the broader market.
astaga.com

Cosmos ATOM is now bearish. Here are the key technical indicators

The Cosmoverse occasion promised new developments, together with an interchain safety. Cosmos native token ATOM has been falling after the occasion. ATOM is bearish, however we must always stay eager on technical ranges. Should you contemplate including positions in Cosmos ATOM/USD, key technical indicators might not be convincing. After all,...
