ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

Comments / 0

Related
977rocks.com

Police Searching For Missing Harmony Business Owner

Zelienople police are searching for a missing man who owns an area business. 54-year-old Tod DiMinno, who owns the Harmony Emporium, was last seen in the Harmony Borough this past Wednesday. He is believed to be driving his red 2006 Honda Civic. DiMinno is about 5’10” and 160 pounds. He...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
977rocks.com

No One Injured In Rt. 19 Crash

Crews were on the scene of a two vehicle accident this morning on Route 19 in Jackson Township. This happened in the southbound lane around 5:20 a.m., a little over a mile south of Zelienople. Dispatchers say at least one person was injured in the crash, but it doesn’t appear...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
977rocks.com

Cranberry Twp. Looking To Grants To Help Improve Traffic Flow

Cranberry Township is seeking grant funding to help improve traffic flow at a couple of major intersections. The township is looking to use the grant money to help fund a re-timing project on Route 19, Route 228/Freedom Road corridor, and Rochester Road. The grants would come from the Southwestern Pennsylvania...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
977rocks.com

Cranberry Twp. Names Hadley’s Successor On Board

Cranberry Township has filled the vacancy on their board of supervisors. Karen Newpol was appointed to the board to serve the remainder of former supervisor Dick Hadley, who passed away earlier this year. Newpol is a very active member of the community, volunteering with the Sunrise Rotary, Community Chest’s project...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Grove City, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Grove City, PA
City
Butler, PA
County
Mercer County, PA
City
Pine Township, PA
Mercer County, PA
Crime & Safety
Pine Township, PA
Crime & Safety
977rocks.com

Remembrance Rally Set For Grapevine Center

Monday marks the beginning of Mental Illness Awareness Week and the Grapevine Center will be honoring some of their members that passed away earlier this year. The annual Remembrance Rally and Mental Illness and Drug Addiction Awareness program will take place this Wednesday at the Carousel Shelter at Alameda Park.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

State’s Rainy Day Fund Continues To Grow

Pennsylvania’s rainy day fund continues to grow. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity says another $2.1 billion has been infused into the fund that is designed to help the state in a future economic downturn. The total amount in the rainy day fund is now just under $5 billion. Garrity says...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
977rocks.com

Governor Vetoes Legislation Sponsored by Local Lawmaker

Legislation put forward by a local lawmaker to change the parole process for violent offenders in Pennsylvania will not become law. Republican State Representative Aaron Bernstine’s House Bill 146 also known as Markie’s Law has been vetoed by Governor Tom Wolf. Wolf called the legislation “misguided and does not promote public safety”.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
977rocks.com

Mars Celebrating Homecoming Week

The Mars Area High School is continuing its 2022 Homecoming Celebration with several themed days this week. Today has been designated as Jersey Day, while Wednesday is Movie Day and Be the Kind Kid Day, Thursday is Class or School Color Day, and Friday is Mars Day. This year’s theme...
MARS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy