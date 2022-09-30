Read full article on original website
Related
977rocks.com
Police Searching For Missing Harmony Business Owner
Zelienople police are searching for a missing man who owns an area business. 54-year-old Tod DiMinno, who owns the Harmony Emporium, was last seen in the Harmony Borough this past Wednesday. He is believed to be driving his red 2006 Honda Civic. DiMinno is about 5’10” and 160 pounds. He...
977rocks.com
No One Injured In Rt. 19 Crash
Crews were on the scene of a two vehicle accident this morning on Route 19 in Jackson Township. This happened in the southbound lane around 5:20 a.m., a little over a mile south of Zelienople. Dispatchers say at least one person was injured in the crash, but it doesn’t appear...
977rocks.com
Cranberry Twp. Looking To Grants To Help Improve Traffic Flow
Cranberry Township is seeking grant funding to help improve traffic flow at a couple of major intersections. The township is looking to use the grant money to help fund a re-timing project on Route 19, Route 228/Freedom Road corridor, and Rochester Road. The grants would come from the Southwestern Pennsylvania...
977rocks.com
Cranberry Twp. Names Hadley’s Successor On Board
Cranberry Township has filled the vacancy on their board of supervisors. Karen Newpol was appointed to the board to serve the remainder of former supervisor Dick Hadley, who passed away earlier this year. Newpol is a very active member of the community, volunteering with the Sunrise Rotary, Community Chest’s project...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
977rocks.com
Remembrance Rally Set For Grapevine Center
Monday marks the beginning of Mental Illness Awareness Week and the Grapevine Center will be honoring some of their members that passed away earlier this year. The annual Remembrance Rally and Mental Illness and Drug Addiction Awareness program will take place this Wednesday at the Carousel Shelter at Alameda Park.
977rocks.com
State’s Rainy Day Fund Continues To Grow
Pennsylvania’s rainy day fund continues to grow. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity says another $2.1 billion has been infused into the fund that is designed to help the state in a future economic downturn. The total amount in the rainy day fund is now just under $5 billion. Garrity says...
977rocks.com
Governor Vetoes Legislation Sponsored by Local Lawmaker
Legislation put forward by a local lawmaker to change the parole process for violent offenders in Pennsylvania will not become law. Republican State Representative Aaron Bernstine’s House Bill 146 also known as Markie’s Law has been vetoed by Governor Tom Wolf. Wolf called the legislation “misguided and does not promote public safety”.
977rocks.com
Mars Celebrating Homecoming Week
The Mars Area High School is continuing its 2022 Homecoming Celebration with several themed days this week. Today has been designated as Jersey Day, while Wednesday is Movie Day and Be the Kind Kid Day, Thursday is Class or School Color Day, and Friday is Mars Day. This year’s theme...
Comments / 0